U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,829.25
    +29.50 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,882.00
    +210.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,840.00
    +102.50 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.40
    +11.60 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.28
    +2.01 (+1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.00
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.86
    -0.18 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0533
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0910
    +0.0230 (+0.75%)
     

  • Vix

    28.76
    -0.19 (-0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1190
    +0.1860 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,183.71
    +595.43 (+2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.09
    +29.87 (+6.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.00
    +117.55 (+1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Madison Reed Appoints New Board Members, While Building its C-Suite to Continue Driving Omnichannel Retail Expansion

·4 min read

The Company Has Appointed Michael Dubin and Stephanie Davis Michelman as Board Members, While Expanding its C-Suite

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Reed, the prestige beauty brand that has revolutionized the hair color industry, today announced the appointment of Michael Dubin, Founder of Dollar Shave Club, and Stephanie Davis Michelman, Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Benefit Cosmetics, to its Board of Directors. The company is also announcing the hiring of Brad Lande-Shannon as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and the promotion of Tyler Wozny to Chief Digital Officer (CDO). These strategic moves will broaden Madison Reed's retail expertise, as the company continues to grow its omnichannel presence. Madison Reed plans to end 2022 with 80 Hair Color Bars nationwide, while building its strong recurring direct to consumer customer base and retail presence at ULTA, ULTA Beauty at Target, and Amazon.

(PRNewsfoto/Madison Reed)
(PRNewsfoto/Madison Reed)

Michael Dubin, the Founder and former CEO of Dollar Shave Club, is joining Madison Reed's Board of Directors. A long-time supporter of Madison Reed, Dubin will bring a wealth of experience from his journey with Dollar Shave Club, which included driving the company's $1 billion acquisition by Unilever and its omnichannel expansion. Dubin also sits on the board of Stance and serves as an advisor for Liquid Death Mountain Water and Made by Nacho.

Madison Reed has also appointed Stephanie Davis Michelman, the Global Chief Marketing Officer of Benefit Cosmetics, to its Board. Stephanie brings more than 15 years of experience driving growth and profitability in public and private companies, working to grow some of the world's most recognized beauty brands including Lancôme, NEST, and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics. Davis Michelman also sits on the boards of M.M.LaFleur and Tivity Health.

"It's an honor to welcome Michael and Stephanie to Madison Reed's Board of Directors. Early on, companies like Dollar Shave Club sparked my obsession with revolutionizing a CPG category. We found that opportunity in hair color – an equivalent gap in beauty for women – and I'm honored to have Michael and Stephanie join us in our journey," said Amy Errett, CEO and Founder of Madison Reed. "Beyond Stephanie's proven track record of developing and building brands, and Michael's invaluable guidance and learnings, what I love most is that they honor and exemplify Madison Reed's company values. They each bring soul into everything they do, and I'm excited to have them join our board as we enter this next phase of growth for our retail and geographic footprint."

In addition to new board members, Madison Reed is announcing two new C-Suite appointments. Brad Lande-Shannon joins Madison Reed as Chief Marketing Officer and is tasked with overseeing marketing for the growing beauty brand, reporting directly to Errett. A seasoned executive, Lande-Shannon has guided brands through successful marketing strategies that instill meaning and purpose, while also driving critical culture and leadership initiatives. He brings more than two decades of experience within high growth companies and roles ranging from founder and entrepreneur to senior leader and culture change agent at companies like Culture Amp, Birchbox and Accenture.

Madison Reed has also promoted Tyler Wozny to Chief Digital Officer. Wozny joined the company in March 2018 as SVP of Digital, and has spearheaded new digital experiences that strengthen client interactions, from consumer mobile apps to proprietary SaaS software that fuel operations in Madison Reed's Hair Color Bars. Wozny has been instrumental in leveraging the intersection of technology, design and business to generate new growth opportunities. In this new role, Wozny is tasked with leading the Digital Product, Product Design and Engineering divisions to re-imagine all aspects of the digital client experience, while creating new innovations and driving results across Madison Reed's DTC business and 65+ Hair Color Bars nationwide. Prior to joining Madison Reed, Wozny led Mobile Product at Sephora where he grew adoption to the mobile app and drove mobile-first experiences, both in-store and at-home.

These appointments come off the heels of additional hires to bolster Madison Reed's executive leadership as it continues navigating explosive growth. Most recently, the company announced a $33 million funding round led by Sandbridge Capital, LLC with participation from Marcy Venture Partners, bringing investment in Madison Reed to a total of $220 million in venture capital funding to date. For more information, please visit www.madison-reed.com.

About Madison Reed

Founded in 2013, Madison Reed is the prestige beauty brand that has revolutionized the hair color industry. Madison Reed offers clients over 55+ shades of gorgeous color, Smart 8-Free formulas developed in Italy, technology, personalized service, and the freedom to get salon-gorgeous results whether they color their hair at home or by a professional colorist in one of Madison Reed's 65 and counting Hair Color Bars across the country. Products can be found online at www.madison-reed.com, Amazon, Madison Reed Hair Color Bars, Ulta and select Ulta at Target locations, in addition to DoorDash delivery.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madison-reed-appoints-new-board-members-while-building-its-c-suite-to-continue-driving-omnichannel-retail-expansion-301574332.html

SOURCE Madison Reed

Recommended Stories

  • Carnival Cruise Lines earnings: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Carnival Cruise Lines' stock ahead of its earnings report tomorrow.

  • Peloton and 2 other major ‘zombie’ companies could soon go to $0, leading stock research firm CEO says

    “Time is running out for cash-burning companies kept afloat with easy access to capital,” New Constructs CEO David Trainer said in a Thursday research note.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices well above $100

    Energy prices are high. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • Aurora Cannabis upgraded to overweight on prospects for European business

    Aurora Cannabis rallied 6% in premarket trades on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic upgraded the Canadian cannabis company to overweight from neutral and raised his 12-month price target on the stock to C$4.05 ($3.12) from C$3.90. Zuanic said Aurora Cannabis could benefit from growth in the legal cannabis market in Europe, as one of only two North American companies with a license to grow cannabis in Germany, along with Tilray Brands Inc. . "With questions as to whether imports

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now That Should Be on Your List, Too

    Cathie Wood's fame as a star stock picker has taken a hard hit this year. Wood is an advocate of disruptive innovation, and therefore owns some of the highest-flying growth stocks in her ARK Invest group of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). With growth stocks plunging in this bear market, Wood's net worth has eroded as well.

  • Insiders Are Flashing a Strong Buy Signal for These 2 Stocks

    Downturns can bring a lot of pain, but they can also bring on plenty of opportunities, as lower stock prices start making costs of entry more attractive. Before taking advantage of these opportunities, however, investors need to find a recognizable signal that will set them apart. One popular signal to follow is the insider buying, the trades made by high-ranking company officers whose positions give them the ‘inside’ track on their company’s likely prospects – and therefore, of the stock’s pros

  • S&P 500 May Have Another 24% to Fall, 150 Years of Market History Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 Index may have another 24% to fall by year-end, if the past 150 years of financial-market history are any guide.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Elon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsThat’s according to Societe Gene

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar

    High-yield dividend stocks are a major component of my stock portfolio. Here are three income stocks that have room for solid gains in the next year and even better gains over the long run. The blue-chip business development company (BDC) Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) has held up better than the S&P 500 index, which is down 21% so far this year.

  • Netflix to lay off 300 workers, BofA slashes price target on the stock

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to break down Netflix's decision to lay off employees and Bank of America's price target slash on the streaming platform's stock.

  • Down 42% From Its High, Could Tesla Stock Rebound After Its Stock Split?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is planning a 3-for-1 stock split, according to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). While stock splits have no direct impact on business performance, they do reduce the price of each share, which makes the stock more accessible to retail investors. Unfortunately, stock splits don't always trigger price appreciation, and there are several other variables at play.

  • Mars has secretly become bigger than Coca-Cola, and the reason might not have much to do with candy bars

    As it announced a CEO change, Mars revealed its sales have doubled over the last decade

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on AMD Stock

    With the seemingly endless selection of headwinds plaguing 2022, this year is panning out like no other in recent times. Just ask investors in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). After making a habit of consistently outperforming the market, AMD shares have been on the backfoot in 2022 (down 43%) – a highly irregular occurrence. Yet, according to Morgan Stanley’s Joseph Moore, despite the macro uncertainty, it is now time investors cotton on to the opportunity following the stock’s decline. “While the

  • Should You Buy Apple Stock Right Now?

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been a fantastic long-term investment, but year to date the stock has fallen nearly 23%. Apple's share price drop, mixed with the general pessimism in the market right now, has left some investors wondering if Apple's stock is still a buy. Apple doesn't have this problem.

  • Why Rivian Shares Have Been Taking Off This Week

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been a widely followed electric vehicle (EV) stock since its successful IPO last fall. Investors should keep an eye on how much production is expected to improve in 2023 once the company offers guidance.

  • Wells Fargo Stock Leads Bank Gains As Fed Stress Tests Boost Dividend Bets

    The Fed's clean bill of health will allow the biggest U.S. banks to boost dividends and share buybacks over the coming year.

  • These 9 Warren Buffett Stocks Are Higher During the Nasdaq Bear Market

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Despite navigating his way through more than a half-dozen bear markets since taking the reins in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has created more than $590 billion in shareholder value and overseen a better than 3,600,000% aggregate return for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). Warren Buffett's success as an investor is the result of a long list of factors, including his love of dividend-paying stocks and time-tested businesses that can outperform in virtually any economic environment.

  • Tesla Shanghai to Halt Production Temporarily. It Isn’t Covid.

    Tesla plant near Shanghai is going to shut down temporarily, according to reports. On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Tesla (ticker: TSLA) will shut down production in China for a couple of weeks at the start of July to upgrade equipment. Tesla didn’t return a request for comment.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    With gasoline prices through the roof at record highs, inflation running at 40-year record levels, and last year’s bullish stock market turn down into a genuine bear, it’s no wonder that the financial and economic worlds are looking like reruns of ‘That 70s Show.’ Market watchers remember that the bad times of the late 70s and early 80s were tamed only when Fed Chair Paul Volker sparked a recession with near-20% interest rates – and for investors under 45, just take note that Q1 this year saw a

  • Raleigh drugmaker slashes workforce as biotech downturn deepens

    The drugmaker is cutting one-third of its U.S. commercial workforce as part of a plan to save $50 million. The move comes as the biotech industry sees cuts across the board as the highs of the pandemic fade away.

  • What Did Warren Buffett See in Occidental That Carl Icahn Missed?

    Berkshire Hathaway ( ) purchased another 9.6 million shares of Occidental Petroleum ( ), increasing the behemoth's total stake to 16.3% as oil prices remain volatile. The Berkshire conglomerate, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, said it spent $530 million acquiring the shares of the oil company, whose stock rose by 1% following the announcement, but had fallen by 13% during the past month, according to a regulatory filing. Berkshire now owns 152.7 million shares, worth about $8.52 billion.