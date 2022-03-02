U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

For Madison Restaurants and Bars, Solving the Worker Shortage Problem Starts with Clock'd

·4 min read

MADISON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / For restaurant and bar owners, one of the greatest challenges is finding the right employees to staff their establishment. Whether they are searching for short-term help or permanent, salaried managers, filling positions in the foodservice and hospitality industry can often become a frustrating and time-consuming process.

And because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, those problems have become increasingly more difficult to solve.

Clock'd founder and CEO Marc LaPierre noticed the issue nearly a decade ago while he was working for a catering company in Wisconsin.

"There was a mismatch of supply and demand within the industry," LaPierre said. "You have owners with jobs available, and professionals who are looking for work, but for whatever reason, they are not getting connected quickly enough."

Solving that problem became LaPierre's mission and the beginning of Clock'd, a Madison-based recruiting firm that specializes in helping restaurants and bars fill their staff with the best possible employees.

Once a restaurant partners with Clock'd, the process is surprisingly simple. This is by design, LaPierre says - one of their goals at Clock'd is to shorten the hiring process while allowing restaurant owners to focus on other key areas of the business. By handling the hiring process, Clock'd saves the restaurant owners time, energy, and valuable resources.

"We essentially become their in-house recruiters," LaPierre says. "We manage the entire hiring process and pipeline for them."

That often begins with writing unique and fully customizable job descriptions, based on market data they have compiled on job roles, responsibilities, and wages.

From there, Clock'd manages applicant tracking, connecting with job boards on Indeed, LinkedIn, and social media platforms like Facebook. Once the application window is closed, Clock'd even conducts the first round of interviews, narrowing down the field of potential applicants to only the best available. By the time the restaurant owners interview an applicant, they have the confidence that the person will be a good fit.

At this point, Clock'd delivers a unique benefit that may change the way that restaurants and bars manage their hiring process. Clock'd organizes a working interview - arranging for top candidates to work at the restaurant on a trial basis. This is done at no risk to the restaurant owners.

"We bring the candidate onto our payroll, our workers comp, our insurance, and they will go on-site and work a shift with the client," LaPierre says. "For the business, it's a fantastic tool, and for the professionals, it's a big bonus - they get a chance to actually see what the operations are like and meet their co-workers and potential boss before committing to anything."

If the working interview goes well, Clock'd quickly and easily transfers the employee's paperwork into the restaurant's onboarding software, significantly speeding up the hiring process while reducing the resources spent onboarding new employees.

At Clock'd, they have innovated the food industry and hospitality hiring process to ensure restaurants and bars are fully staffed - but also that they are staffed with the right employees, candidates who want to be a part of the team. And the results speak for themselves.

"Clients typically see 3-4 times the number of applicants per month," LaPierre says. "The no-show rate for working interviews is less than 10%, whereas typically it is anywhere from 50-75%."

As a result, Clock'd is helping restaurants and bars find stronger candidates, run more successful interviews, and hire the best people to fill important roles within the company. Although many restaurants use Clock'd to find servers, bartenders, and dishwashers, there are also specialized recruitment services available for identifying and hiring new executive chefs, general managers, and other leadership positions.

And as restaurants continue to reopen and recover following the effects of the pandemic, Clock'd is there to help owners navigate the challenges of finding reliable staffing for their restaurants.

"We are helping them navigate this new landscape and understand what they should be offering potential candidates," LaPierre says. "And the time savings and our process is where our clients are finding the most value."

After 10 years in the food service industry, working in everything from cooking in James Beard award-winning kitchens to opening and managing a nightclub in Mexico, Marc LaPierre founded Clock'd to help restaurant and bar owners easily and effectively find the best staff for their companies. Based in Wisconsin, Clock'd plans to expand into new regions throughout the United States.

To learn more about Clock'd and how they have changed the hiring process in the food and hospitality industry, visit www.clockd.com.

Company Name: Clock'd
Contact Person: Marc LaPierre
Address: 345 W Washington Ave, STE 320, Madison WI
Phone Number: ‪(414) 939-4881‬
Website Link: https://www.clockd.com

SOURCE: Clock'd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691061/For-Madison-Restaurants-and-Bars-Solving-the-Worker-Shortage-Problem-Starts-with-Clockd

