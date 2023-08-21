Madison Square Garden Entertainment Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$851.5m (up 30% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$76.6m (up from US$133.3m loss in FY 2022).

Profit margin: 9.0% (up from net loss in FY 2022).

EPS: US$1.48 (up from US$2.58 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Madison Square Garden Entertainment EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 8.2%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 56%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.5% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.8% growth forecast for the Entertainment industry in the US.

Performance of the American Entertainment industry.

The company's shares are up 2.0% from a week ago.

Valuation

Following the latest earnings results, Madison Square Garden Entertainment may be undervalued based on 6 different valuation benchmarks we assess. To access our thorough examination of analyst consensus click here and discover the expected future direction of the company.

