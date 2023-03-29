Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) adds US$89m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from a year ago are still down 34%

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) share price up 23% in a single quarter. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. After all, the share price is down 34% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

The recent uptick of 4.9% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

View our latest analysis for Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Because Madison Square Garden Entertainment made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Madison Square Garden Entertainment saw its revenue grow by 52%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. The share price drop of 34% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our brains have evolved to think in linear fashion, so there's value in learning to recognize exponential growth. We are, in some ways, simply the wisest of the monkeys.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Madison Square Garden Entertainment shareholders are down 34% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 15%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 23%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Madison Square Garden Entertainment (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

