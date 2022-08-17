Madison Street Capital advises Ibex Engineering on its sale to Bearing Engineers, Inc., dba Motion Solutions

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Street Capital , an international investment banking firm, served as exclusive advisor to Ibex Engineering on its sale to Bearing Engineers, a California corporation doing business as Motion Solutions. Ibex Engineering is a manufacturer of precision linear and rotary positioning systems, with specific expertise in custom OEM solutions. Charles Botchway, CEO of Madison Street Capital, announced that Senior Managing Director Barry Petersen led the Madison Street Capital team. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded by Andre Perrin in 1999, the company was formed to fill a gap in the motion control and positioning market by providing customized precision motion control platforms when off-the-shelf platforms were insufficient. Since then, Ibex Engineering has gained a reputation for servicing the most demanding ultra-precision motion control applications for markets that typically define leading-edge technology.

Ibex selected Madison Street Capital to serve as the exclusive advisor for the transaction. Andre Perrin, President of Ibex Engineering said, "Madison Street Capital's expertise and in-depth knowledge within our sector was instrumental in achieving our transaction objective. Barry and his team did a great job and the process was seamless. We are truly grateful for Motion Solutions and its ability to take the science of precision motion to the next level, and I highly recommend Madison Street Capital to any organization considering selling."

Barry Petersen, Sr. Managing Director of Madison Street Capital, who led the engagement, commented:

"We focus on providing the guidance and advice imperative for a successful outcome. It was a pleasure to work alongside Andre and the entire team at Ibex to achieve an optimal result for all parties. We are optimistic about their future growth and look forward to their division's success under Motion Solutions."

About Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital is an international investment banking firm committed to integrity, excellence, leadership and service in delivering corporate financial advisory services, merger and acquisition expertise, financial opinions, and valuation services to publicly and privately held businesses. These services position our clients to succeed in the global marketplace. In undertaking each new project, the client's goals and objectives become ours, ranging from financial advisory and successful capital raises to M&A transactions to transfers of ownership. Madison Street Capital views emerging markets as the core component driving the global growth of our clients and will continue to focus significant assets on these markets. Our firm has earned the trust of clients around the world through our unwavering dedication to the highest levels of professional standards. For additional information, please visit www.madisonstreetcapital.com

About Ibex Engineering

Ibex is a fully integrated positioning system manufacturer specializing in custom OEM positioning systems specifically designed for individual production processes. Ibex also manufactures a host of standard positioning products for everyday industrial automation as well. As a manufacturer of positioning systems, Ibex Engineering's talented staff of engineers and Solidworks designers manufactures parts in its CNC machine shop, assembles and qualifies its stages using ISO 9001:2000 processes, and utilize a host of metrology equipment including laser interferometer to help verify its published stage specifications. For additional information, please visit www.ibexeng.com

About Bearing Engineers, Inc. dba Motion Solutions

Motion Solutions launched in 1956 as Bearing Engineers Inc., an application consulting firm dedicated to the design and selection of ball bearings for OEM customers and applications. The company is an engineering-focused, value-added distributor of linear motion and motion control solutions for a variety of end markets, including medical devices, life science, technology, aerospace, defense, and general industrial and automation. With nearly 60 years in business, Motion Solutions has a track record of adapting to market and technological change. For additional information, please visit www.motionsolutions.com

