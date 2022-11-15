U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,996.60
    +39.35 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,642.24
    +105.54 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,379.67
    +183.45 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.08
    +28.83 (+1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.78
    +0.91 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.80
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.54 (-2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0367
    +0.0037 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8090
    -0.0560 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1873
    +0.0118 (+1.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1080
    -0.8920 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,777.21
    +393.38 (+2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.00
    -0.70 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

MadKudu Secures $18M led by Felicis to Accelerate Adoption of Product-Led Growth

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MadKudu, the Product-Led-Growth (PLG) leader disrupting the software industry, announced today its $18M Series A led by Felicis with participation from BGV, Alven, Techstars, and notable angels in the PLG space like Elena Verna, former CMO at Miro, SVP Growth SurveyMonkey, Malwarebytes, Amplitude and Darius Contractor, CPO at Vendr. This raise will bring MadKudu's total funding to $27M to date. As pioneers in the PLG space, MadKudu is the largest platform with nearly 100 customers like Miro, Dropbox, Cloudera, Amplitude, Plaid, Unity, or Mapbox.

Sam Levan and Francis Brero, co-founders of MadKudu
Sam Levan and Francis Brero, co-founders of MadKudu

As pioneers in the PLG space, MadKudu is the largest platform with nearly 100 customers.

MadKudu was founded by Sam Levan and Francis Brero, who met at AgilOne in Mountain View, CA while building the first Customer Data Platform product in the market. During that time, Sam realized that product-led growth requires data science. For example, it is needed to help sales reps sift through thousands of product users to identify who is ready to buy. Akin to looking for a needle in a haystack. Building a first MVP, Sam was able to show that growth teams could double their free-to-paid conversion rate within just a few weeks.

But most revenue teams fail to deliver results with data science projects. Data scientists build black-box solutions that cannot be understood or tuned by anyone without a Ph.D. This makes it impossible for sales reps to trust or use them. Sam and Francis started MadKudu to give revenue organizations data science superpowers to discover revenue opportunities, in real-time, without engineers, and with full control.

"As we were evaluating all kinds of solutions to help us better monetize our product-led motion, we were blown away by the innovative and differentiated approach of MadKudu," said Nick Rico, SVP of Growth at Lucid. "It's a transformative technology, the kind of secret weapons that the best growth leaders keep to themselves."

MadKudu will use its latest round to triple the size of the team in 2023 and solidify its lead in the PLG ecosystem. This means doubling down on their investment in product and engineering to increase the breadth of users that the product serves, and further improve the core user experience. Additionally, the company will spend a significant amount to work with the best PLG experts in the world to launch a series of programs to grow the new generation of revenue leaders (e.g. https://www.productledleaders.com/).

"We've been incredibly impressed by the stories from MadKudu's customers and how much this solution has changed the life of go-to-market professionals," said Niki Pezeshki, General Partner at Felicis. "MadKudu has a radically novel approach to helping B2B companies grow faster and more efficiently. And their numbers show that it works. They're in a unique position to become a category leader in the PLG and RevTech space."

With product-led growth on the agenda of every board meeting in the software industry, tech veterans compare the disruption of the "product-led" model to the transition from on-premise to cloud.

According to Mark Roberge, former CRO of HubSpot who spoke at SaaStr Annual 2022, PLG has the same disruptive potential that SaaS had in the past 20 years.

This is because the way companies buy software has dramatically changed. Customers want to try a product before they talk to a sales team and make a purchase. The market has noticed this change. For example, Figma, a poster child of the product-led growth movement, was recently acquired by Adobe at a 50x multiple of revenue, making itself an outlier in the current environment. This is in part because the product-led growth model offers much better unit economics than a traditional sales-led model.

"We see a future where thousands of growth and marketing teams find it easy to be successful running a product-led-growth model alongside their traditional funnels," said Sam Levan, Co-Founder of MadKudu. "For this to happen, we need to rethink the stack and reinvent how we use data in sales and marketing."

To learn more about MadKudu and how to use product-led growth and data science to grow faster, please visit madkudu.com.

About MadKudu

MadKudu is a no-code data platform that allows B2B marketers to monetize all their product-, marketing-, and sales-led motions with their current team and stack. Today, MadKudu is powering Product-Led Growth companies like Miro, Figma, Algolia, Lucid, and Amplitude to identify their highest value users and accounts, increase win rates, optimize spend, and achieve their revenue goals sustainably and at scale. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, California with additional offices in Paris, France. To learn more, visit madkudu.com.

About Felicis

Founded in 2006, Felicis is a venture capital firm investing in companies reinventing core markets, as well as those creating frontier technologies. Felicis focuses on early-stage investments and currently manages over $2.1B in capital across 8 funds. The firm is an early backer of more than 41 companies valued at $1B+. More than 91 of its portfolio companies have been acquired or gone public, including Adyen (IPO), Credit Karma (acq by Intuit), Cruise (acq by General Motors), Fitbit (IPO), Guardant Health (IPO), Meraki (acq by Cisco), Ring (acq by Amazon), and Shopify (IPO). The firm is based in Menlo Park, CA. Learn more at www.felicis.com.

MadKudu (PRNewsfoto/MadKudu)
MadKudu (PRNewsfoto/MadKudu)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madkudu-secures-18m-led-by-felicis-to-accelerate-adoption-of-product-led-growth-301679133.html

SOURCE MadKudu

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas, Livent, and Albemarle Stocks Fell Sharply on Tuesday

    Tuesday is turning into a miserable day to own lithium stocks, as shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Livent (NYSE: LTHM), and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) tumble in response to a negative report on lithium prospects from mining stock analysts at Goldman Sachs. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Lithium Americas shares are down 3.5%, Livent is off 6.2%, and Albemarle is leading the whole sector lower with an 8.4% loss. Let's start with the good news: According to Goldman Sachs, demand growth for lithium over the past few years has been "massive."

  • Why Sea Stock Was Surging Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were up 37% as of 11:29 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter. Revenue of $3.2 billion also beat the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, TAL Education Group, and Bilibili Are Rising Today

    Chinese stocks continued to rally today after the Chinese government recently rolled out a large rescue plan for the country's struggling real estate industry. Another factor was President Joe Biden's meeting with China's President Xi Jinping. Shares of the large Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) traded more than 10.5% higher as of 10:51 a.m. ET today.

  • Some Stock Market Gains Fade After Report Of Rocket Strike Inside Poland

    The U.S. stock market pared gains in afternoon trading Tuesday. Indexes slid after a report on Twitter that two rockets hit a town in Poland. The Nasdaq composite surged 2.5% at midday but cut its gain to 0.6% at 1:40 p.m. ET.

  • 15 Biggest Midstream Companies Heading into 2023

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 biggest midstream companies heading into 2023. If you want to skip our introduction to the industry and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Biggest Midstream Companies Heading Into 2023. The oil and gas industry […]

  • Michael Burry is Betting Everything on These 6 Stocks

    In this article we take an in-depth look at why Michael Burry is Betting Everything on These 6 Stocks. Click to jump straight to the ‘Big Short’ icon’s top stock picks to see why Michael Burry is Betting Heavily on These 3 Stocks. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO), Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA), and CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) […]

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) were up 12.4% as of 10:19 a.m. ET on Tuesday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) disclosed a large stake in the chipmaker. TSM shares have fallen sharply this year over slowing demand in the semiconductor industry, but the investment by Berkshire is a signal that the stock has reached value territory. TSM is the leading chip manufacturer in the world.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Makes New Bets

    The legendary investor has just invested in five new companies after liquidating most of his stock portfolio in the second quarter.

  • The Trade Desk CEO's Recent Comment Makes Its Stock a Screaming Buy

    Meta Platforms has fallen almost 67% so far this year, and one of the dominant sell-side advertising technology (adtech) players -- PubMatic -- is down 55% over the same period. In an uncertain economic environment, advertising is one of the first expenditures that businesses cut back on. Third-quarter results for the digital ad-campaign market's top dog remained stable, and the company continued to make impressive progress.

  • Why Portillo's Stock Got Raked Over the Coals Tuesday Morning -- and What Investors Got Wrong

    Portillo's announced a secondary offering of 8 million shares of its Class A common stock, which is expected to raise roughly $183 million. Upon close of the transaction, the total number of shares of the company's Class A common stock and the company's Class B common stock will remain the same; however, the amount of shares of Class A common stock will increase by the same amount of the decrease in the number of shares of Class B common stock.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought 3 New Stocks In Q3, Sold These Others

    Investing legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Taiwan Semiconductor in Q3 and added to several positions.

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among the Dow's 30 components, there are two screaming buys and one value trap to shy away from.

  • Here's What Drove Tesla Shares Back Above $200 Today

    Elon Musk acknowledged he has his hands full with Twitter, and that admission might just be what Tesla investors wanted to hear.

  • A Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Investor sentiment has soured in response to economic uncertainty, sparking a sweeping downturn in the stock market. In fact, the broad-based S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite have both declined for three consecutive quarters, an event that last occurred during the Great Recession in 2009. For instance, Block (NYSE: SQ) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) have lost 71% and 57% of their value, respectively, providing a rare buying opportunity.

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks receiving downgrades from analysts. If you want to check out some more stocks whose ratings were recently cut by analysts, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Stocks tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell this morning, a day […]

  • Why UiPath Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) were moving higher today after the robotic process automation specialist reported better-than-expected preliminary third-quarter earnings results and announced another round of layoffs. As of 9:39 a.m. ET, UiPath stock was up 16.2%. First, UiPath, whose software makes bots that automate workflows, said it expected to report revenue of approximately $260 million for the third quarter, an increase of 18% from the quarter a year ago and ahead of estimates at $245.3 million.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait Till 2032

    All three major U.S. stock indexes have entered a bear market, and the bond market is on pace for its worst year in history. If you have $250,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bills or to cover emergencies as they arise, the following three stocks can make you a millionaire. The first game-changing company that has the competitive edges and innovative capacity to quadruple a $250,000 initial investment over the next 10 years is fintech stock PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).

  • Why Nio, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Stocks Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) stocks were rising today as investors processed the latest inflation data, which was better than expected. Investors are hoping slowing inflation could spur the Federal Reserve to slow the pace and intensity of its interest rate hikes. EV investors were enthusiastic as well, with Nio's (NYSE: NIO) share price climbing 2.8%, EV charging company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) rising 3.6%, and EV battery company QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumping 6.1% as of 1:50 p.m. ET.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money

    While a recession could potentially dampen your optimism for portfolio growth next year, a few companies have recently beaten market expectations despite a stock market sell-off, and could continue to win next year. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) defied market declines in the last month and could provide investors with significant gains in 2023. As a leader in PC components, AMD has seen its stock fall 49% year to date because of market declines.

  • Lockheed Martin loses billions in stock value amid fake Twitter accounts, tweets

    The Fortune 500 company was one of a few brands that fell victim to Twitter's altered verification policy.