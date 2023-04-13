Madlen Nicolaus to be appointed Hexagon's new Chief Marketing Officer

STOCKHOLM, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensors, software and autonomous technologies, today announced that Madlen Nicolaus has been appointed as Hexagon's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective 24 April 2023.

Nicolaus has led enterprise and consumer marketing teams at high-profile technology companies, including Salesforce, SAP and Kodak. She brings a proven track record in building high-quality, well-defined marketing programmes, with a focus on demand generation, pipeline building, product evangelism and driving innovative digital marketing strategies. Nicolaus holds a German Diploma from the University of Applied Sciences Mittweida.

Nicolaus will report to Paolo Guglielmini, President & CEO, and will be a member of the Executive Management team. She succeeds current CMO Kristin Christensen, who will remain with the company through June 2023 to support the transition and continue as a member of the Executive Management team until Nicolaus joins.

"I am delighted to announce Madlen Nicolaus's appointment as CMO of Hexagon. Her experience of marketing leadership at data-driven, innovative technology companies will prove invaluable as we communicate the increasing value our solutions deliver, accelerate Hexagon's mission to empower an autonomous future and help customers achieve sustainability at scale," said Guglielmini.

Christensen began her tenure with Hexagon in 2010 under Ola Rollén, Hexagon's former President and CEO (2000-2022) and incoming Chairman. During her tenure, Christensen built a highly evolved marketing organisation from the ground up, supporting nine divisions and thousands of customers worldwide.

"Over the past 20 years, Hexagon transformed from an obscure mess of a conglomerate into a world-leading digital reality technology company, driving change in most industries on the planet – and helping save the planet in the process," said Rollén. "In parallel to this change in scope and structure, Kristin and her team transformed how the world sees and understands Hexagon – from irrelevant and invisible to world-class. Thanks to her leadership and dedication over the years we earned a reputation for being among the truly great technology companies in the world and Hexagon's market value has increased 200 times – a feat we could not have achieved without passionate change agents like Kristin. I'm excited to see what she does next."

