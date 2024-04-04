James Daly, Director of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL), has sold 32,489 shares of the company on April 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $252.97 per share, which resulted in a total value of approximately $8,221,546.33.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies that address unmet needs in the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate, resmetirom, is designed to selectively target thyroid hormone receptor beta in the liver and is currently in advanced clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Over the past year, the insider, James Daly, has sold a total of 32,489 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 6 insider buys and 7 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the sentiment of those closest to the company's operations.

On the valuation front, shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $252.97 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $5.142 billion.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc Director James Daly Sells 32,489 Shares

Investors and analysts often monitor insider sales as they may provide insights into a company's future performance or the insider's view of the company's valuation. However, it is important to consider that insider transactions can be subject to various personal financial needs or strategies and may not always indicate a bearish company outlook.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL), interested parties can refer to the full SEC filings and explore comprehensive financial data on gurufocus.com.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

