Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc Director Richard Levy Sells 11,000 Shares

Richard Levy, Director of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL), has sold 11,000 shares of the company on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $257.48 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,832,280.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies that can treat metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead candidate, MGL-3196, is being evaluated for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other liver diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 11,000 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company.

The insider transaction history for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc indicates a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 6 insider buys and 7 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the sentiment insiders have about the company's stock performance and potential future direction.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $257.48, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.142 billion.

Investors often monitor insider buying and selling as it can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. While insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company, it can prompt shareholders to consider the potential reasons behind the transactions.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL), interested parties can refer to the full SEC filings and explore the company's financials and market position.

