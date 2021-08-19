Madrivo Recognized on the Inc. 5000 Again, Achieving a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 72%.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has recognized Madrivo, a performance-based marketing agency dedicated to multichannel customer acquisition solutions, with the prestigious ranking as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. With 72% growth within three years, Madrivo again joins the Inc. 5000 list, representing the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses.

CEO of Madrivo, Ronen Hamatian, had this to say regarding the ranking: "We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. again. Everyone at Madrivo works tirelessly to transform performance marketing into an indispensable advertising resource and this recognition, coupled with our growth, makes us all proud."

Additionally, Jenny Rozario, VP of Publisher Partnerships at Madrivo, mentioned the acknowledgment. "We are so proud and honored to be listed by Inc. 5000 as one of the top recognized industry leaders in advertising. It has been a pleasure to work with the best brands and affiliates in the industry to create an environment where top quality leads and compliance add value to many of the most recognized brands in the nation."

About Madrivo

Madrivo is a U.S.-based performance-based marketing agency dedicated to multichannel customer acquisition solutions. Our unique services in email marketing, social, mobile, and more, feature an exclusive network of vetted traffic sources that respect your brand while delivering quality and high-converting consumers.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition of inclusion in the 5000 allows the founders of the best companies to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. In addition, the top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

Story continues

Press Contact: pr@madrivo.com

Related Images

madrivo-logo.png

Madrivo Logo

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madrivo-recognized-on-the-inc-5000-again-achieving-a-three-year-revenue-growth-of-72-301359062.html

SOURCE Madrivo