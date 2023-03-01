U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,967.86
    -2.29 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,705.42
    +48.72 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,460.06
    +4.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,895.87
    -1.12 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.05
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.10
    +11.40 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0672
    +0.0089 (+0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9570
    +0.0410 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2013
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0560
    -0.1430 (-0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,811.68
    +279.41 (+1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.66
    +0.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,931.46
    +55.18 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

MadTech Launches MadConnect, Industry’s First Systems Integration Platform Facilitating Interoperability Across the Advertising Ecosystem

MadTech
·3 min read
MadTech
MadTech

Facebook, Google, Comscore, The Trade Desk, mParticle, and Bing are among more than two dozen built-in, one-to-many connections at launch

NEW YORK, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MadTech, a leading product-led consultancy focused on advertising and media, is announcing the availability of MadConnect, a connector hub for data interoperability that solves some of the advertising industry's biggest issues around the privacy-safe transfer and normalization of data between platforms.

As the advertising industry prepares for a widespread third-party signal loss, brands and publishers have increased need to license multiple platforms (i.e. CDPs, clean rooms) to execute their first-party data strategies. These platforms require interoperability with each other to justify their investment. However, the cost of building and maintaining connectors across platforms can be a toll on engineering resources. MadConnect solves the dual interoperability and resource challenges plaguing the industry.

Through a single API-Connector, MadConnect enables plug-and-play connections, giving platforms access to all other leading advertising technology and data platforms. Using the MadConnect “connector as a service” system, it becomes simple to access CDPs, clean rooms, DSPs, data and identity platforms and ad servers, amongst others. This dramatically reduces lagging integration timelines, increases speed-to-market, and brings cost and time efficiency to partner management.

“As the ad industry moves closer to an era without third-party cookies, brands and publishers have become much more interested in finding ways to activate their first-party data,” said Michael Katz, CEO of mParticle. “What they are finding is that the current third-party cookie infrastructure doesn’t support their future needs. This has exponentially increased the demand for building connectors across platforms. A tool like MadConnect allows platforms to quickly integrate with the other tools and solutions that advertisers and publishers need in order to build and execute effective first-party data strategies across this new era.”

MadConnect is end-to-end encrypted and uses the SOC 2 security framework that specifies how organizations should protect customer data from unauthorized access, security incidents, and other vulnerabilities.

The MadConnect platform is already connected to top advertising platforms such as Facebook, Google, Comscore, The Trade Desk, mParticle, Bing, and more. Users can make one-way or two-way round trip connections via API Connector, providing unlimited data transfer, governed through a simple web interface and monthly subscription. This allows companies across the digital ad ecosystem to invest more heavily in innovation, rather than devoting engineering hours to integrations.

“MadConnect is our first effort in bringing forth a solution to address the challenge of interoperability across the digital advertising ecosystem. With the elimination of cookies, brands, publishers, agencies and anyone with a first-party data strategy will have to plug in to any number of clean rooms, CDPs, DMPs and core programmatic platforms like SSPs and DSPs in order to facilitate and activate privacy compliant digital advertising efforts,” said Bob Walczak, CEO of MadTech. “Developing and maintaining integrations across the myriad of ad platforms is a massive development task that eats away at time and resources. Using MadConnect will eliminate the need to maintain these integrations internally, in a process that takes around 15 minutes to onboard. This allows development teams more time to focus on building and innovating on their core products.”

About MadTech
MadTech is a technology and consulting practice focused on helping brands, publishers and agencies craft and implement effective advertising tech stacks and first-party data strategies. Led by Bob Walczak, MadTech provides cutting-edge technology solutions and dedicated industry specialists to solve complex problems presented by a fragmented digital advertising ecosystem. MadConnect, the company’s proprietary systems integration technology, addresses one of digital media’s biggest engineering challenges, facilitating connections and transactions across the vast digital advertising ecosystem.

Contact
Broadsheet Communications for MadTech
Rich Cherecwich
rich@broadsheetcomms.com


Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's Expands Bold Breakfast Menu Experiment

    Alert Early Bird, the fast-food chain has a new morning menu item that could change the restaurant game.

  • I’m 57 and will soon have more than $3 million from a business sale. My rich boss trusts his financial adviser, but he inherited his millions. Still, should I try his adviser?

    Question: I am 57 years old, have $450,000 saved for retirement and will soon receive $3-$4 million from a business sale as a key employee. And adds W. Michael Prendergast, certified financial planner at Altfest Personal Wealth Management: “Ask if they’re a fiduciary all the time they interact with you, not just some of the time.”

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • ‘Conscious quitting’ is the newest trend sweeping the workplace. Here’s what leaders can do to avoid it

    Move over, quiet quitting. This year, workers who don’t see eye to eye with their employer’s company values aren’t mentally checking out of their jobs—they’re voting with their feet.

  • Charlie Javice, the 30-year-old Frank founder accused of fraud, says Jamie Dimon took a personal interest in her $175 million acquisition

    The young founder hits back at the bank in new filings, alleging JPMorgan should have known what it was buying. Javice is demanding a trial by jury.

  • Is $6 Million Enough to Retire at 65?

    Retiring at age 65 with $6 million is entirely possible, even for people with quite comfortable lifestyles. Conservative investment and withdrawal plans allow for ample retirement income for most people retiring in those circumstances. At age 65, retirees become eligible … Continue reading → The post Is $6 Million Enough to Retire at 65? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer

    For the average American, healthcare in retirement will cost more than they have in their entire savings account. And unfortunately, Medicare won't help. Healthcare, of course, is the single biggest line item that most retirees need to prepare for. Recently, … Continue reading → The post Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • ‘When we retire, we lose a lot.’ How to avoid retirement shock.

    All at once, we lose our sense of purpose, our identity, our community, our structure and our routines.

  • Forget Chatbots, This Is How Corporate America Is Really Using AI

    (Bloomberg) -- Ever since OpenAI’s ChatGPT lit up the internet in November, companies can't stop talking about artificial intelligence. Take this earnings season so far: References to AI and related terms during calls with investors are already up 77% from a year earlier.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Elon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonLightfoot Is First Chicago

  • 'Employment extenders' are in a 'power position': Experts say aging workers are the key to keeping the economy afloat — here’s why and how to make it work for you

    Take advantage while you can.

  • Coca-Cola and Dunkin' Team Up On a New Starbucks Killer

    Coca-Cola has very little experience being the No. 2 brand. Coca-Cola does not own a major coffee brand in the U.S. What it does own is what some call the second-largest coffee-house chain in the world -- Costa Coffee -- and it also has a massive partnership with the actual second-largest coffee chain in the U.S. and the world, Dunkin'. While you can debate which brand takes the No. 2 slot -- it's Dunkin' by store count, Costa if you use a stricter definition of coffee house -- you can't debate that Starbucks leads the space in the U.S. and worldwide.

  • Biden to require chips companies winning subsidies to share excess profits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52-billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare. The Commerce Department on Tuesday released its plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39-billion manufacturing subsidy program. The CHIPS Act plays a central role in the Biden administration's effort to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States.

  • 7 Ways to Get Money in Retirement Without Working

    When people retire, they go from having one main source of income to having several. The exact number of income sources and how heavily you'll rely on them depends on your level of retirement planning. While some people rely solely … Continue reading → The post 7 Types of Retirement Income Sources appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The importance of preparing emotionally for retirement

    Retirement is a seismic life change that can impact mental health, with one study suggesting it increases the likelihood of depression.

  • Can I Retire at 50 With $2 Million?

    Two million dollars may seem like more than enough money for retirement, but even that amount can vanish quickly in the face of medical expenses, inflation and taxes. If you expect to retire at 50 with $2 million, careful planning is … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 50 With $2 Million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Paramount Turned Down $3 Billion-Plus Offer for Showtime From Former Executive

    Former Paramount Global executive David Nevins was the latest Showtime suitor to be rebuffed by Paramount over the past few years.

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • Bitcoin Punks exceed 1,145 ETH in daily trading volume as Bitcoin Ordinals gain traction

    Less than two months since the launch of the Ordinals protocol, Bitcoin Ordinals are gaining traction. Yuga Labs announced its first Bitcoin-native NFT collection, on the same day Bitcoin Punks saw over 1,145 ETH in trading volume. Industry commentators told Forkast what this could be for the Bitcoin network.

  • Credit Suisse personal & business banking boss Haux to leave

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse on Wednesday said its Head of Personal & Business Banking, Anke Bridge Haux, is to leave the bank. Haux, who has been with the Swiss bank for 15 years, is to take on a new role as CEO of the Swiss arm of LGT Bank in November. Credit Suisse's current chief operating officer of Personal & Business Banking, Michael Sager, will take over leadership of the business on an interim basis with immediate effect and become a member of the executive board of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd.