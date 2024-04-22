Maduro Is at Crossroads as Venezuela’s Opposition Joins Together

Andreina Itriago Acosta and Patricia Laya
3 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Newfound unity within Venezuela’s opposition is testing President Nicolás Maduro’s willingness to risk international legitimacy or take his chances in an open presidential election.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The government must decide whether to allow the opposition to continue with little-known former ambassador Edmundo González, who was unanimously chosen late Friday to represent the group in the vote. A decision is expected ahead of Tuesday at midnight, when a 72-hour extension of the window to register candidates expires.

Impeding the opposition from moving forward with its unexpected plan would lay bare Maduro’s efforts to trample his adversaries as international monitoring groups visit Caracas. Election observers including the Carter Center and the United Nations will hold discussions this week and decide whether to monitor the July 28 election, potentially validating the vote in the eyes of the world.

Potential moves by the Maduro regime include banning the 10-party coalition known as the Unitary Platform, which would prevent the group from participating in both the presidential election as well as upcoming regional and parliamentary votes.

Last month, a Maduro ally requested that the Supreme Court annul the coalition’s voting card. On Monday morning, the court ruled against another opposition party in favor of a group of dissidents that are seen as more aligned with the regime.

Since the Unitary Platform’s decision, two opposition parties attempting to register support for González’s candidacy have encountered technical difficulties with the automated elections system. On Monday morning, they were also refused in-person access at the National Electoral Council’s headquarters.

Allowing González to continue would be a tacit way to keep disqualified opposition primary winner María Corina Machado in the race after the government prevented her little-known, 80-year-old substitute, Corina Yoris, from being enrolled last month.

González, 74, originally entered the campaign as a tentative candidate after a late-March window to enroll in the race was extended. Expectations were that Zulia state Governor Manuel Rosales, who was unilaterally registered by his party, would eventually replace González as the coalition’s candidate. The surprise twist led Rosales, who many saw as handpicked by Maduro, to resign on Saturday. His moderate party, called A New Era, is one of the two trying to back González’s candidacy.

Maduro needs at least one credible contender to legitimize the vote’s results in front of international electoral observers. Without Rosales and González, Maduro would remain in the race with other little-known, little-trusted candidates, many of whom have split from the opposition.

Last week, President Joe Biden’s administration reimposed oil sanctions on Venezuela, arguing that Maduro didn’t fully met the terms of an agreement to allow inclusive and competitive elections.

After the US decision, Venezuelan negotiator Jorge Rodríguez warned that the opposition had reached the end of the line. “This time we are not going to give in even a little bit in regards with Venezuela’s extreme right,” Rodríguez said at a press conference.

Despite denouncing the US as having breached the agreement, Maduro’s government didn’t close the door to continuing talks. Allowing González to run could be a wink to the Biden administration to keep the deal alive.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico’s Sheinbaum Says Her Pemex Debt Refinancing Plan Includes New Ventures

    (Bloomberg) -- Petroleos Mexicano’s debt refinancing should go hand-in-hand with a plan for the state oil company to venture into new kinds of energy projects and boost certainty about the state oil firm’s future, said presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingStocks Climb as US Earnings Ki

  • San Francisco’s Sluggish Recovery Puts S&P Credit Rating at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- San Francisco’s sluggish recovery from the pandemic, coupled with growing budgetary expenditures, threatens to deteriorate the city’s ability to repay its debt, according to S&P Global Ratings.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingStocks Climb as US Earnings Kick Into High Gear: Markets WrapUS Dollar’s Extended

  • StoneCo Stock Has 44% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

    StoneCo reported a record profit in 2023. Its stock should go up in 2024.

  • Miami Airport Bond Rating Raised on Booming Demand for Flights

    (Bloomberg) -- Miami International Airport has its credit rating raised one notch to A+ by S&P Global Ratings on Monday, after a population boom fueled demand for flights from South Florida. Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingStocks Climb as US Earnings Kick Into High Gear: Markets WrapUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers St

  • Chile's president says Codelco output to grow; touts investment climate

    Chilean President Gabriel Boric told a major copper industry conference on Wednesday he expects production at state-run miner Codelco to grow slowly this year and reach 1.7 million metric tons by 2030, and that he sees copper prices rising. "The Codelco production will rebound," he said, offering a vote of confidence for the country's top copper producer whose output last year hit a quarter-century low, at 1.325 million metric tons. At a time when global companies have raised concern about long approval times for new mines and expansions, he said Chile, the world's biggest copper producer, is dedicated to speeding up the permitting process for mining projects.

  • Can an Assisted Living Take Our Assets? We Have a $1 Million IRA to Protect Us

    As we age, many of us will need some form of long-term care, whether at home or in a facility. With nursing home costs averaging over $90,000 per year, long-term care expenses can add up quickly. While Medicaid can help you cover these costs, it has strict eligibility requirements that may require you to spend […] The post Can a Nursing Home Take Our Assets? We Have a $1 Million IRA and a Trust to Protect Us appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Boeing expects slower increase in 787 production rate and deliveries, memo says

    Boeing still plans to steadily increase its rate to meet "strong demand," according to the memo seen by Reuters from Scott Stocker, 787 vice president and general manager, to workers at its South Carolina facility. "To that end, we have shared with our customers that we expect a slower increase in our rate of production and deliveries." Boeing said its 787 production rate was five per month during the last quarter of 2023.

  • What if a TikTok ban becomes a Joe Biden ban

    President Biden seems to be struggling with youg voters in 2024, yet he's still willing to endager one of their beloved social media platforms.

  • Cigna, Humana Merger Deal ‘Math Now Works,’ Jefferies Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Cigna Group could resume its abandoned pursuit of Humana Inc. after the stock prices have moved to the point where a deal makes financial sense, according to Jefferies.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingStocks Climb as US Earnings Kick Into High Gear: Markets WrapUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers Stark Wake

  • New Stock ETFs Offering ‘100%’ Downside Protection Are Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- It sounds like a surefire, slam-dunk trade for stock investors playing defense: ETFs that will bet on equity markets without — the pitch says — going down.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingStocks Climb as US Earnings Kick Into High Gear: Markets WrapUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers Stark Wake-Up Call for