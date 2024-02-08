Maersk Faces Network Problems, Disrupting Operations in Americas

(Bloomberg) -- Shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is experiencing computer network issues that are disrupting operations in some locations in the Americas.

There’s “no indication” of malicious or cyber activity, the Copenhagen-based firm said in an emailed statement Wednesday. The problem is being treated as a “technical network issue” and teams are working on restoring the applications as soon as possible, the company said.

Maersk initiated business continuity plans for vessels arriving at the terminals.

