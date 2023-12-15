Maersk Halts Red Sea Shipments in Blow to Global Trade

(Bloomberg) -- Container shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S instructed its vessels heading for the southern entrance of the Red Sea to pause their voyages after one of its carriers came under attack.

The move threatens to undermine the global economic recovery and adds to pressure on the US to improve security along one of the worlds most important trade routes.

“Following the near-miss incident involving Maersk Gibraltar yesterday and yet another attack on a container vessel today, we have instructed all Maersk vessels in the area bound to pass through the Bab al-Mandab Strait to pause their journey until further notice,” Maersk said in a statement.

The militants have been attacking more and more merchant ships in the Red Sea — especially vessels that they claim are connected to Israel — in response to the war in Gaza. Bab al-Mandab is a narrow stretch of water that links the Indian Ocean to the Red Sea.

Maersk said its No. 1 priority was the safety of its crews, highlighting the challenges of balancing its customers’ needs against the requirement to look after the company’s staff.

While it’s unclear how long-lasting the pause will be, such a step from a company of Maersk’s scale — it has a fleet of over 300 ships and ranks No. 2 in the world — underscores how serious and potentially economically damaging the attacks could be.

About 12% of global seaborne trade passes through Egypt’s Suez Canal to the north, almost all of it also traversing Bab al-Mandab.

The attacks appear to have escalated in the past several days with individual ships’ connections to Israel becoming less obvious. That suggests risks are widening for the industry at large, with insurance costs climbing. At least three container ships have been attacked or disrupted near Yemen in the past day or so.

Deeply Concerned

Disruptions in the area can snarl supply chains and world trade. Back in 2021, the grounding of the Ever Given blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week, throwing ships off schedule for months and tightening the available of cargo space. That accident was estimated to have cut capacity by 20% to 30% for several weeks.

“We are deeply concerned about the highly escalated security situation in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden,” Maersk said in its statement Friday. “The recent attacks on commercial vessels in the area are alarming and pose a significant threat to the safety and security of seafarers.”

Earlier, the Yemen-based — and Iran-backed — Houthi militants said they attacked the MSC Alanya and MSC Palatium III with naval missiles. Maersk’s vessel, Maersk Gibraltar, was the target of an attack that missed on Thursday.

The ships were targeted after refusing to respond to warnings from “Yemeni naval forces,” Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said during a protest for Gaza.

Hapag-Lloyd AG, Germany’s largest container carrier, also said one of its vessels, the Al Jasrah, was attacked in the Red Sea on Friday.

Maersk’s notice on Friday didn’t say what would happen next. The company deals with the world’s largest retailers.

“We are committed to best possibly ensuring the stability of our customers’ supply chains, and we are working closely with all our logistics teams and are taking steps to minimize impacts to customers,” it said.

--With assistance from Brendan Murray.

(Updates with additional Maersk comments from fifth paragraph)

