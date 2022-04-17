Maestria Condominiums: GROUPE DEVIMCO, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE FONDS IMMOBILIER DE SOLIDARITÉ FTQ AND FIERA REAL ESTATE, INSTALLS THE HIGHEST SUSPENDED SKYBRIDGE IN A RESIDENTIAL PROJECT IN QUÉBEC

Renderings available for download here

MONTRÉAL, April 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Maestria Condominiums being built by Groupe Devimco and its partners, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ and Fiera Real Estate, reached a milestone today as the developer successfully completed hoisting and installing the highest suspended skybridge ever built for a residential project in Québec. It will eventually connect the 58- and 61-storey two towers of Québec's largest-ever mixed-use residential megaproject, at the 26th and 27th floors respectively. Maestria will be an elegant, refined lifestyle destination in the heart of downtown Montréal.

The hoisting operation made for a spectacular sight downtown today, as Groupe Devimco once again tested the limits of engineering to install the nearly 125,000-lb walkway structure. Projects with distinctive features like these have made Devimco a leader in real estate and urban development.

Today's achievement was no exception. A bona fide engineering feat, the operation—executed in collaboration with NCK, Lemay, RJC Ingénierie, Sofab and Édyfic Construction—took 1,500 person-hours to complete over a two-week period and involved more than 100 workers. The work was painstakingly planned and implemented by specialized professionals and contractors who addressed multiple site logistics coordination issues, while also ensuring traffic safety and flow in the surrounding Quartier des spectacles.

Soaring above the Quartier des spectacles, the crossroads of culture, the arts and Montréal's major institutions, the skybridge will connect more than 40,000 sq. ft. of sumptuous common areas in the towers, including 2,915 sq. ft. on the 26th floor. It will offer stunning panoramas of downtown Montréal and the St. Lawrence River, as well as an unparalleled view onto Place des festivals.

The $730-million project, being built in two phases, will comprise 700 rental apartments and 1,042 condominium units.

"We are especially proud of today's operation," said James Goulet, Vice-President, Acquisitions and Development, Groupe Devimco. "The successful installation of the highest residential skybridge in Québec is yet more proof of Devimco's innovative spirit, and shows that we don't hesitate to take on any challenge. With its determination to build excellence, our company is recognized as a pioneer in the way it develops its projects. The Maestria Condominiums project attests to Groupe Devimco's innovative vision for developing downtown Montréal and amplifying the arts & culture showcase that is the Quartier des spectacles."

About Groupe Devimco

Groupe Devimco is a Québec real estate development leader that stands out for the creation and execution of large real estate projects, in particular lifestyle and TOD complexes that blend commercial, business, leisure, and housing components. Combining innovation and creativity, Groupe Devimco participates in enhancing the environments it creates and the communities where they are located, for the benefit of its occupants and visitors. Devimco and Concordia University recently partnered to found the university's Next-Generation Cities Institute.

Since 2005, Groupe Devimco has been developing District Griffin®, a vibrant area where a genuine community is taking root. Another of its projects is SOLAR UniquartierTM, Québec's largest TOD project. Groupe Devimco is also building Square Children'sTM, a new flagship project at the western extremity of Montréal's downtown core that is revitalizing the former site of the Montréal Children's Hospital and the entire neighbourhood.

The developer also began construction in 2020 on the MAA Condominiums & PenthousesTM on Peel Street in Montréal's downtown core, a project as rich as the history of the MAA Sports Club, whose revitalization will be part of it. Maestria CondominiumsTM, the largest mixed-use residential project ever built in Montréal, located in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles, was also launched in late 2019. It was followed, in 2021, by the launch of the Auguste & Louis CondominiumsTM, a unique project that marks the first phase of the Quartier des lumières, located on the site of the former Maison de Radio-Canada building. In 2022, Devimco also launched the Wellington sur le BassinTM project, part of District Griffin in the Griffintown neighbourhood.

Lastly, Groupe Devimco is carrying out the first phase of a major TOD-type development project (Sir Charles Condominiums) in the downtown core and Longueuil–Université-de-Sherbrooke métro station area in Longueuil.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ helps drive economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs mixed-use, residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. As at December 31, 2021, the Fonds immobilier had 54 projects worth $4.9 billion in development or construction that will create some 40,000 jobs, along with 84 portfolio properties under management, 1.8 million square feet of land for development and $146 million allocated to affordable, social and community housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division.

About Fiera Real Estate

Fiera Real Estate is a global real estate investment management platform serving investors in Canada and the United Kingdom. It globally manages over $6.7 billion of commercial real estate through its investment funds and accounts as at June 30, 2021. The highly diverse nature of its portfolio—in terms of both geographies and types of properties—combined with a range of best-in-class strategies provides investors with exceptional opportunities to diversify their exposure within the real estate asset class. Fiera Real Estate is wholly owned by Fiera Capital Corporation, a leading multi-product investment-management. Fiera Capital Corporation provides Fiera Real Estate with access to global investment market intelligence, which enhances its ability to innovate within a framework that emphasizes risk assessment and mitigation.

