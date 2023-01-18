U.S. markets open in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,016.50
    +7.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,047.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,648.50
    +24.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.20
    +3.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.00
    +0.82 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.50
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +0.20 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    +0.0041 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.36
    -0.13 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2321
    +0.0033 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1810
    +1.9730 (+1.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,299.20
    +168.53 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.36
    +3.51 (+0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

MAG Interactive AB (publ) publishes Interim Report September - November 2022/2023

·4 min read

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG reached its highest quarterly revenues yet; net sales grew by 39% to 97 MSEK and ARPDAU increased 38% compared to the same quarter the previous year. Investments in User Acquisition grew to a record 51 MSEK.

Summary of the period September 2022November 2022:

  • The Group's net sales for the period were 97,327 KSEK (69,838 KSEK), an increase of 39% compared to the same period the previous year

  • EBITDA for the period was 3 KSEK (17,133 KSEK)

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the period was 209 KSEK (16,343 KSEK) (adjustment of EBITDA for the period relates to social contribution costs from revaluation of option programs)

  • The Group's game contribution for the period was 33,136 KSEK (47,819 KSEK), a decrease of 31% compared to the same period the previous year

  • Average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) for the period was 7.8 US cents (5.7 US cents), an increase of 38% compared to the same period the previous year

  • The result per share during the quarter was -0.42 SEK/share (0.14 SEK/share)

  • The cost of user acquisition for the period was 51,154 KSEK (14,541 KSEK)

  • Daily and monthly active users (DAU and MAU) were 1.2 million and 3.5 million respectively during the quarter, a decrease of 19% and 30% compared to the same period the previous year

Comment from the CEO in summary

"We are starting off our new financial year with a 39% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching 97 MSEK in the first quarter. This is the highest quarterly revenue in company history, and we attribute that to a combination of stable operations of live games and successful investments in User Acquisition (UA). We also see a positive impact of the strengthened USD relative to the Swedish Krona compared to last year. Our average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) increased by 38% compared to the previous year and reached 7.8 US cents.

The UA investment in Q1 grew to 51 MSEK, reaching its highest level ever in a single quarter, the majority of which was targeted to Wordzee. As always we are diligent in our steering towards reasonable payback times and never compromise on the profitability of our UA campaigns.

Wordzee continues to beat our expectations, delivering another record quarter in terms of revenues. Continued product improvements combined with successful investments in UA is the key to this quarter's revenue record and to Wordzee's continued growth.

Tile Mansion has increased its daily active user base (DAU) and revenues in Q1, compared to its launch quarter in Q4. In Q2 we are opening up more markets to the game as the results from early iterations in English-speaking markets in Q1 look positive. We are still in the early stages of Tile Mansion's development, and we expect the game to be able to continue to grow in the coming quarters.

Relative to the previous quarter, the DAU remained fairly stable (-5%). An effect of higher quality users entering our games can also be seen in the increase of in-app purchase (IAP) revenue relative to the same period last year. The IAP revenue increased by 75% showing that our players' propensity to spend has grown quite significantly compared to the previous year.

A big thanks to the teams at MAG for delivering another strong quarter and also thanks for the continued support from our shareholders in our mission to build an even better and stronger company for the future," says Daniel Hasselberg, CEO at MAG Interactive.

Presentation & Report

On January 18, 2023 at 10:00 CET, CEO Daniel Hasselberg and CFO Magnus Wiklander will present the Interim Report live on Twitch. The presentation will be held in English. Link to the Twitch feed: www.twitch.com/maginteractive. Daniel Hasselberg will also take questions on Twitter during the course of the day, write to @d_hasselberg or @maginteractive. For more information and to read the full report please visit https://www.maginteractive.com/investors/investor-relations/reports/.

This is information that MAG Interactive AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08:00 on January 18, 2023.

For additional information, please contact:
Daniel Hasselberg / CEO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / daniel@maginteractive.se
Magnus Wiklander / CFO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / magnus.wiklander@maginteractive.se

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16579/3698135/1786913.pdf

MAG Interim Report Q1 - 2022-23 ENG

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mag-interactive-ab-publ-publishes-interim-report-september--november-20222023-301724387.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Taiwan Semiconductor, Nvidia, and Skyworks Solutions Rallied Today

    Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were rising on Tuesday, up as much as 3.4%, 4.6%, and 2.2%, before settling into gains of 2.7%, 4%, and 0.6%, respectively, as of 1:42 p.m. ET. The sector-wide optimism was helped along by a positive note from Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya this morning, along with continued optimism over moderating inflation and the broader economy. Arya wrote, "We assume a soft-landing (nonmemory semi sales down [less than 5% year over year], also confirmed by recent Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) results/outlook) as consumer chip inventory correction is completed by [the first half] and as industrial/auto chip pricing remains resilient."

  • Why Investors Hung Up on Verizon Today

    On a generally down Tuesday for the stock market, Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) shares did worse than those of many other companies. The telecom giant saw its stock price erode by nearly 2.5%, amid a general slump in tech stocks and related titles, combined with a discouraging price cut from a prominent bank. Before market open, analyst Bryan Craft of Deutsche Bank enacted a 10% cut to his level on Verizon stock.

  • ‘It feels like way too much to lose.’ We had $550K invested and told our adviser we wanted a ‘conservative approach.’ Since then we’ve lost $88K. Should we fire him?

    Question: Two years ago my husband took an early retirement when offered by his company. At that time we had a 401(k) with about $550,000 that we gave to a big financial services firm rep to handle. Answer: There are a few questions to ask here: First, is your withdrawal rate reasonable; second did your adviser do you wrong with those big losses; and third, what do you do about the adviser situation?

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • Stocks moving after hours: United, Interactive Brokers, Moderna

    Stocks moving after hours on Jan. 17, 2023: United Airlines, Interactive Brokers, Moderna

  • Jim Cramer Doesn't Mince Words After Goldman Sachs Earnings

    The bank's profit plunged 66% in the fourth quarter, with high expenses and weak investment banking revenue.

  • Stocks moving after the close: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Alibaba, Roblox

    Yahoo Finance Live co-hosts Dave Briggs and Seana Smith check out several trending stocks following mixed market closings after Tuesday's bell.

  • Why Tesla Soared and Chinese EV Makers Dropped Tuesday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has ruffled some investors' feathers in recent weeks, as it has slashed prices of its electric vehicle (EV) offerings, first in China and then in Europe and the U.S. Ramifications from those moves continue to drive momentum in the stock. Today that momentum is to the upside, with Tesla stock jumping almost 7% at its morning high. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Tesla shares were still trading up by 4.6%.

  • Why Medical Properties Trounced the Market Today

    Thanks to the moves of a pair of analysts, investors have taken more notice of the high-yielding REIT.

  • What's in the Offing for Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q4 Earnings?

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) is likely to have generated stable fee-based revenues in Q4 from its diverse and vast network of midstream assets.

  • China Driving Dollar More Than Fed Hikes, BofA Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- While much of the focus in currency markets right now is how the prospect of slowing Federal Reserve rate hikes has helped fuel dollar weakness, the biggest factor may be across the world in China.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetLarry Fi

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Was Up 4.3% Today

    The major indexes were mixed on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 was down 8 points (0.2%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 392 points (1.1%), while the Nasdaq Composite was down 16 points (0.14%). It is fourth-quarter earnings season, and the market took a bit of a hit today as some of the big bellwether banks reported Tuesday, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs had its worst earnings miss in a decade, as it got hit hard by the slowdown in the investment banking business.

  • Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans

    Ally Bank and Ally Financial will buy the loans, the company said, giving Carvana a fresh source of funding as it tries to restructure its operations. Carvana said the "poison pill" will help safeguard its "significant" U.S. federal net operating loss (NOLs) that could be available to offset its future taxable income. The company's ability to use the NOLs would be substantially limited if its 5%-shareholders increased their ownership, Carvana said.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Suggests It's 32% Undervalued

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AMC ) by...

  • Wall Street’s ‘fear gauge’ flashes warning that stocks might be headed off a cliff

    Wall Street's fear gauge falls to its lowest level in months, and Wall Street strategists worry it could be a warning that the latest stock-market rally is coming to an end.

  • After losing 28% in the past year, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

    A look at the shareholders of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 55% stake...

  • Here's The Real Reason Warren Buffett Loves Occidental Stock

    Occidental Petroleum stock's 91% rise in the past year is impressive. You can be sure Warren Buffett is paying attention to another trait.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Why Riot Platforms, Hut 8 Mining Corp, and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Are Volatile Today

    Shares of the Chinese Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) traded more than 10% higher earlier today. Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) traded as much as 19% higher today but now only trade about 8% higher, while shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) were up about 14% but now are only up about 4.5%. Riot, Hut 8, and HIVE Blockchain are all Bitcoin miners, meaning their business model involves trying to mine as many Bitcoin as possible in the most efficient manner.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Bank Of Japan Surprises; Tesla Jumps

    Futures rose and yields fell as the Bank of Japan stayed dovish. The market rally paused while Tesla stock jumped. United Airlines, Moderna rose overnight. Microsoft job cuts loom.