MAG is supporting the One Special Day charity fundraiser for the sixth consecutive year

·2 min read

On October 7, MAG Interactive is participating in the One Special Day charity fundraiser to support gamers with disabilities

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG lnteractive is proud to support the One Special Day charity fundraiser, which helps gamers with disabilities, for the sixth year in a row. MAG will donate all revenue generated in the UK on October 7 from all games to the fundraiser.

One Special Day is an annual charity fundraiser organized by the British non-profit organization SpecialEffect. The donations go to developing technology and building special game rigs that help gamers with disabilities to play their favorite games.

"SpecialEffect does outstanding work year-round for gamers with disabilities. One Special Day is therefore a very important fundraiser, and we hope that our participation can help them a bit on the way to reaching their fundraising goals, so that they in turn can help more gamers play their favorite games," says Daniel Hasselberg, CEO at MAG Interactive.

The fundraiser for One Special Day 2022 takes place on October 7 and is supported this year by over 80 companies in the gaming industry.

About SpecialEffect

Since 2016 the British based charity SpecialEffect has organized One Special Day on an annual basis to raise money that benefits gamers with disabilities. SpecialEffect uses video games and technology to enhance the quality of life for people with various disabilities. From controller modifications to eye-control, all customized gaming setups are designed to suit the specific individual needs of every person regardless of his or her disability. The charity is increasingly having a global impact with its resources for game developers and its projects, including Eye Gaze Games with gamers with disabilities in over 30 countries playing games at no charge. For more information visit http://www.specialeffect.org.uk

CONTACT:

Tove Bengtsson / Marketing Communications Manager / +46 (0)72-220 73 22 / tove.bengtsson@maginteractive.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mag-interactive/r/mag-is-supporting-the-one-special-day-charity-fundraiser-for-the-sixth-consecutive-year,c3638065

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mag-is-supporting-the-one-special-day-charity-fundraiser-for-the-sixth-consecutive-year-301636399.html

