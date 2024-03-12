Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.025

Magellan Aerospace Corporation (TSE:MAL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.025 per share on the 28th of March. This means the annual payment will be 1.2% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Magellan Aerospace's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Even in the absence of profits, Magellan Aerospace is paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio will be 10%, which makes us pretty comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.12 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.10. The dividend has shrunk at around 1.8% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Magellan Aerospace's earnings per share has shrunk at 69% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

We're Not Big Fans Of Magellan Aerospace's Dividend

Overall, this isn't a great candidate as an income investment, even though the dividend was stable this year. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. See if management have their own wealth at stake, by checking insider shareholdings in Magellan Aerospace stock. Is Magellan Aerospace not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

