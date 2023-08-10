Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after glancing at the trends within Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL), we weren't too hopeful.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Magellan Aerospace:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0064 = CA$5.2m ÷ (CA$1.0b - CA$187m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Magellan Aerospace has an ROCE of 0.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 9.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Magellan Aerospace compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Magellan Aerospace Tell Us?

In terms of Magellan Aerospace's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 13% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Magellan Aerospace to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's unfortunate that Magellan Aerospace is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 42% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

