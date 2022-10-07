U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

Magellan Announces Appointment of Jim Petersen as Director of Sales

·2 min read

DENVER, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan, the leader in developing next-generation broadband networks for municipalities, utilities and co-ops, has announced Jim Petersen as its Director of Sales. Jim will focus on strategic sales and business development across Magellan's markets.

Jim Peterson New Director of Sales at Magellan (PRNewsfoto/Magellan)
Magellan is very pleased to welcome Jim to Magellan. His experience complements our skilled team of professionals.

With more than 30 years of experience in the communications industry, Jim has been responsible for managing sales, generating new opportunities and creating strategic partnerships in growing companies. He also maintains deep operational experience in fiber-optic design, construction and management. His broad knowledge and hands-on experience in fiber deployment brings a unique opportunity to support Magellan's continued growth, as more municipalities, utilities and co-ops build fiber networks to serve their communities.

"Magellan is very pleased to welcome Jim to our growing organization. His experience complements our skilled team of professionals, while his broad industry exposure brings significant new opportunities to Magellan," said Magellan President and CEO John Honker. "We are excited to continue building successful partnerships with our clients and look forward to Jim's contribution as we connect more communities with fiber."

About Magellan
Magellan provides planning, engineering, grant development, implementation and management of the fastest, most technologically advanced fiber and broadband networks. Our mission is to connect every community, one at a time, to the digital economy so that no one is left behind. Our goal is to find practical broadband and technology solutions that our clients can implement in their communities. Through Magellan's services, more than $1 billion in new broadband investments has connected more than 1,000 schools, hospitals, libraries and governments and passed nearly 1 million homes with fiber-optic broadband. Learn more at www.magellanbroadband.com.

Jim Peterson New Director of Sales at Magellan (PRNewsfoto/Magellan)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magellan-announces-appointment-of-jim-petersen-as-director-of-sales-301643746.html

SOURCE Magellan

