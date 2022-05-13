U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,023.89
    +93.81 (+2.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,196.66
    +466.36 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,805.00
    +434.04 (+3.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.67
    +53.28 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.16
    +4.03 (+3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -14.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.36 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    +0.1180 (+4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0065 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1850
    +0.7920 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,854.10
    +1,544.86 (+5.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.47
    -8.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

Magellan Kicks Off 3,000 Miles of New Fiber Design and Construction Across Six States

·2 min read

DENVER, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan, the leader in providing turnkey services and developing next-generation fiber networks, is bringing lightning-fast broadband to rural and urban communities across six states. A combination of utilities, municipalities, tribes and independent telco clients are using Magellan to design and build fiber-to-the home-networks worth over $250 million in total construction value.

Magellan Advisors (PRNewsfoto/Magellan Advisors)
Magellan Advisors (PRNewsfoto/Magellan Advisors)

Through Magellan's projects, nearly 250,000 rural and urban Americans will have new access to fiber broadband services.

"As the wave of new fiber deployments continues, we are here to support our clients' needs throughout the entire process," says John Honker, President of Magellan. "We've invested in the resources to support these large-scale fiber networks, giving our clients a single partner that manages every aspect of planning, designing and building fiber-to-the-home networks."

"In addition to our existing projects, Magellan has submitted nearly $400 million in federal grants since the beginning of 2022. We see significant growth in committed federal funding and have positioned our clients to take advantage of these unique opportunities," says Jessica Zufolo, Vice President of Rural Broadband and Grant Strategies. "As awards are made, Magellan stands ready to support its clients across the design and deployment of these networks nationwide."

Through Magellan's work on these projects, nearly 100,000 rural Americans and 150,000 urban Americans will have new access to fiber broadband services with speeds up to 1 gigabit. The new fiber broadband networks will cover a total of 3,000 miles in markets throughout the U.S.

About Magellan
Magellan provides planning, engineering, grant development, implementation and management of the fastest, most technologically advanced fiber and broadband networks. Our mission is to connect every community, one at a time, to the digital economy so that no one is left behind. Our goal is to find practical broadband and technology solutions that our clients can implement in their communities. Through Magellan's services, more than $1 billion in new broadband investments has connected more than 1,000 schools, hospitals, libraries and governments and passed nearly 1 million homes with fiber-optic broadband. Learn more at www.magellan-advisors.com.

Magellan Broadband (PRNewsfoto/Magellan Advisors)
Magellan Broadband (PRNewsfoto/Magellan Advisors)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magellan-kicks-off-3-000-miles-of-new-fiber-design-and-construction-across-six-states-301547306.html

SOURCE Magellan

Recommended Stories

  • Apple, Microsoft, and Google want you to go passwordless. Here’s what that means

    You may soon be able to ditch your passwords for good.

  • It’s Time to Go Bargain-Hunting in Tech. 2 Stocks That Look Impossibly Cheap.

    Micron could be the cheapest tech stock in the market, based on its price/earnings ratio. Western Digital isn’t far behind.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Trader May Have Lost $9M in Exit from USDT Data Indicates Bots Made Off With Huge Sum on Arbitrum

    Data Indicates Bots Made Off With Huge Sum on Arbitrum

  • Apple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-C

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is testing future iPhone models that replace the current Lightning charging port with the more prevalent USB-C connector, according to people with knowledge of the situation, a move that could help the company conform with looming European regulations.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CUkraine Latest: US

  • Crypto winter is coming

    Hello and welcome back to the Chain Reaction podcast, where we unpack and explain the latest crypto news, drama and trends, breaking it down block by block for the crypto curious. UST is supposed to track the U.S. dollar, with 1 UST = 1 USD at all times, but it lost its peg this week and chaos has been unfolding ever since, putting downward pressure on the largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum. Who better to share words of wisdom for startups and investors facing off with a market rout than someone like Kevin Rose, an investor at True Ventures, who says this is his "10th or so" crypto downturn?

  • China’s internet platforms are revealing user location—and embarrassing nationalist bloggers

    After a number of Chinese social media platforms began displaying user locations drawn from internet protocol addresses, it turned out some of the country’s most nationalistic online figures share one thing in common: They are all abroad. The reveal led many to mock the influencers for their so-called “offshore patriotism,” a term used for those who aggressively defend China from the comfort of their foreign residences. “To be anti US is [their] work, and going to live in the US is [their] real life,” said a user on China’s Twitter-like Weibo.

  • Bitcoin: The dreaded C-wave Is Here

    BTC followed all three steps I mentioned in earlier articles and reached the 3rd wave target zone: it bottomed at $25838 today.

  • Cardano (ADA) Leads the Top 10 as the Market Moves on from TerraUSD

    Stablecoin Tether (USDT) continues to hover close to parity to deliver Cardano (ADA) and the broader crypto market with strong morning support.

  • Jack Dorsey’s next move at Block is a deal with Kendrick Lamar

    Block, the company formerly known as Square, has teamed up with rapper Kendrick Lamar and Ticketmaster to offer exclusive early access to tickets for the artist’s The Big Steppers Tour set to kick off next week. The deal allows Cash App users with a Cash Card to buy tickets to the Super Bowl artist’s event 24 hours before the rest of the public. This is just the latest example of Block’s efforts to frame itself as the Generation Z banking solution of choice.

  • 3 Top Web3 Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The cryptocurrency market still needs an entry point and Coinbase is just that for 89 million verified users. While the exchange business has been valuable, what Coinbase would really like to do is be a full-service solution to the crypto market. It's worked on integrating the Coinbase Wallet more with the Coinbase app and recently introduced an NFT marketplace.

  • Google Devices Chief Says ‘Ambient Computing’ Is Future Goal

    (Bloomberg) -- Google is staking its vision for the future on what it’s calling “ambient computing,” according to Rick Osterloh, Google’s hardware chief.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderTerraform Again Halts Blockchain Behind UST Stablecoin, Luna“Computers should be

  • Biden administration details 'biggest internet investment in our nation's history'

    This week, Biden officials offered new details on how they plan to spend $45 billion to upgrade America’s spotty broadband infrastructure.

  • Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL)Q1 2022 Earnings CallMay 12, 2022, 5:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day, and welcome to the Duolingo first quarter 2022 earnings call.

  • Mark Zuckerberg shows off what Meta's next headset can do

    Project Cambria can bring a virtual workout instructor and digital pets into a physical space.

  • You'll never have to look at ugly power cords again, thanks to this brilliant $24 Amazon find

    This genius invention has over 28,000 shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.

  • Ally Financial uses robotics to enhance security at new uptown Charlotte tower

    The security team at Ally Financial Inc.'s new uptown tower is using robotics to help keep the property safe.

  • Meta is reportedly axing some Reality Labs projects

    Meta’s Reality Labs division, home to its hardware efforts and other metaverse initiatives, will be cutting some of its projects, according to Reuters.

  • Bitcoin Breaches Support - Here's What to Do Now

    Coming into this week, the bitcoin bulls should have already been long gone from their positions, given that last month's low and channel support had failed near $37,500. Crypto fortunes have been plummeting thanks to the recent correction in bitcoin prices. The breakdown from initial support in the $37,500 area is quite clear.

  • Here's Why We Think Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Is Well Worth Watching

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...