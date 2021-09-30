U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) plans to announce financial results for third quarter 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Management will discuss third-quarter 2021 earnings and outlook for the remainder of the year during a conference call with analysts at 1:30 p.m. Eastern the same day.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (PRNewsFoto/Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.) (PRNewsFoto/)
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (PRNewsFoto/Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.) (PRNewsFoto/)

Participants are encouraged to listen to the call via the partnership's website at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx. In addition, a limited number of phone lines will be available at (800) 908-8370, conference code 21998112.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available for at least 30 days at www.magellanlp.com.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. The partnership owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

Contact:

Paula Farrell


(918) 574-7650


paula.farrell@magellanlp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magellan-midstream-to-announce-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-nov-2-301388981.html

SOURCE Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

