U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,206.00
    +29.75 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,870.00
    +146.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,040.00
    +147.75 (+1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,321.80
    +20.90 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.96
    +1.10 (+1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.60
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    26.47
    +0.35 (+1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2133
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.88
    -0.68 (-3.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3956
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9400
    +0.3430 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,389.29
    -793.94 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,296.19
    +14.93 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.33
    +41.66 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     
COMING UP:

New jobless claims likely fell to a fresh pandemic-era low of 540,000

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Magellan Midstream Reports First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Raises 2021 Annual Guidance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·21 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TULSA, Okla., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) today reported net income of $221.3 million for first quarter 2021 compared to $287.6 million for first quarter 2020. Diluted net income per common unit was 99 cents in first quarter 2021 and $1.26 in first quarter 2020.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (PRNewsFoto/Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.) (PRNewsFoto/)
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (PRNewsFoto/Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.) (PRNewsFoto/)

Diluted net income per unit excluding mark-to-market (MTM) commodity-related pricing adjustments, a non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measure, was $1.09 for first quarter 2021. These results were higher than the 75-cent guidance provided by management in early February primarily due to higher-than-expected commodity margins from an improved pricing environment, an overall favorable impact from the recent winter storms and other one-time positive items.

Distributable cash flow (DCF), a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the amount of cash generated during the period that is available to pay distributions, was $276.5 million for first quarter 2021 compared to $306.5 million for first quarter 2020.

"Magellan started the year with stronger-than-expected results, underscoring the essential nature of our services and the flexibility of our asset portfolio to respond to changing market dynamics," said Michael Mears, chief executive officer. "Although our nation continues to recover from the pandemic, Magellan's outlook for the full year has improved based on our outperformance during the first quarter and a more favorable commodity pricing environment for our gas liquids blending activities. We remain confident that Magellan's business fundamentals, financial strength and capital allocation approach will enable us to continue delivering significant long-term value for our investors."

An analysis by segment comparing first quarter 2021 to first quarter 2020 is provided below based on operating margin, a non-GAAP financial measure that reflects operating profit before depreciation, amortization and impairment expense and general and administrative (G&A) expense:

Refined products. Refined products operating margin was $273.6 million, a decrease of $32.2 million. Transportation and terminals revenue decreased $3.6 million primarily due to the absence of revenues in the current period associated with the three marine terminals sold in March 2020. This decline was partially offset by increased transportation revenue as a higher average tariff, in part driven by the partnership's mid-year 2020 tariff increase, more than offset slightly lower volumes. Supply disruptions during the current period caused by recent winter storms created an opportunity for Magellan to meet market demand with its extensive pipeline system, resulting in longer-haul movements and additional volumes in the period. The current period also benefitted from contributions from the West Texas pipeline expansion that began operations in the third quarter of 2020. These increased volumes were more than offset by lingering impacts of COVID-19 and still-recovering drilling activity.

Operating expenses decreased $11.0 million primarily due to the absence of costs in the current period associated with the divested marine terminals as well as lower power costs as a result of the partnership's optimization efforts and gains from power hedging activity driven by the recent winter storms. Earnings of non-controlled entities declined $5.0 million primarily due to decreased volume and margin from blending activities at the partnership's Powder Springs Logistics joint venture, partially offset by additional contributions from its Pasadena marine terminal joint venture due to new storage and dock assets placed into service in early 2020 and recognition of deficiency revenue in the current period.

Product margin (a non-GAAP measure defined as product sales revenue less cost of product sales) decreased $33.0 million between periods primarily due to lower sales volume and reduced margins on the partnership's gas liquids blending activities as a result of the relatively lower commodity pricing environment in first quarter 2021.

Crude oil. Crude oil operating margin was $109.0 million, a decrease of $10.9 million. Transportation and terminals revenue decreased $29.4 million due to lower average tariff rates and less volume shipped. Average tariff rates decreased primarily as a result of the recent expiration of several higher-priced contracts on the partnership's Longhorn pipeline. In addition, deficiency revenue recognized in the year-ago period did not recur in first quarter 2021. Transportation volumes also declined partially due to those recent Longhorn contract expirations, with much of this volume replaced by activities of Magellan's marketing affiliate. Tariff movements on the Houston distribution system partially decreased due to a change in the way customers now contract for services at the partnership's Seabrook export facility joint venture. Further, short-term supply disruptions caused by the recent winter storms also negatively impacted shipments on both Longhorn and the Houston distribution system during the current quarter.

Operating expenses decreased $7.6 million primarily due to lower power costs as a result of the partnership's optimization efforts and gains from power hedging activity driven by the recent winter storms. Product margin increased $8.8 million primarily due to a lower of cost or net realizable value (LCM) adjustment on the partnership's crude oil inventory that negatively impacted first quarter 2020.

Other items. Depreciation, amortization and impairment expense decreased $5.4 million due to an impairment loss in first quarter 2020 related to the partnership's sale of three marine terminals. G&A expense increased $9.7 million primarily due to higher incentive compensation costs to reflect improved economic conditions in 2021.

Gain on disposition of assets was $12.9 million unfavorable due to a gain on the sale of a portion of Magellan's interest in Saddlehorn recognized in first quarter 2020.

Net interest expense increased $5.8 million primarily due to lower capitalized interest as a result of reduced ongoing expansion capital spending as well as higher outstanding debt. As of March 31, 2021, Magellan had $5.02 billion of debt outstanding, including $17 million outstanding on its commercial paper program, with $4 million of cash on hand.

Financial guidance for 2021
Management is increasing its annual DCF guidance by $50 million to $1.07 billion for 2021. The higher guidance is a result of Magellan's strong financial performance during the first quarter and a more favorable commodity pricing environment for the partnership's gas liquids blending activities, partially offset by lower distributions from its Pasadena marine terminal joint venture due to the recently-announced sale of nearly half of Magellan's interest in the venture.

Guidance assumes total refined products shipments will be generally in-line with initial estimates for the year, with an overall increase of 13% still expected versus 2020 as incremental volumes associated with recent expansion projects within the state of Texas are expected to more than offset the lingering impact of COVID-19 and still-recovering drilling activity. These estimates now include 13% higher gasoline, 10% higher distillate and 25% higher aviation fuel shipments, based on general trends so far this year and expected continuing recovery in travel, economic and drilling activity throughout the year. For reference, total 2021 refined products shipments are still expected to increase approximately 3% versus 2019, which is more representative of historical demand, as additional gasoline and distillate volumes from expansion projects are partially offset by lower aviation fuel.

As previously announced, Magellan intends to maintain its quarterly cash distribution at the current level of $1.0275 per unit for the remainder of 2021. Based on the current distribution amount and the current number of units outstanding, distribution coverage for 2021 is expected to be 1.17 times the amount necessary to pay cash distributions for the year.

Free cash flow (FCF), a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the amount of cash available for distributions, unit repurchases, debt reduction, additional investments or other partnership uses, is projected to be nearly $1.27 billion for full-year 2021, or $350 million after distributions, including the proceeds from the recent sale of a partial interest in the Pasadena marine terminal joint venture.

Management does not intend to provide specific financial guidance beyond 2021 at this time but expects to target annual distribution coverage of at least 1.2 times once refined products demand returns to more historical levels.

Based on actual first-quarter results, the current number of common units outstanding and an approximate $70 million gain estimated for Magellan's recent sale of a partial interest in the Pasadena marine terminal joint venture, net income per common unit is expected to be $4.20 for 2021. Second-quarter guidance of $1.15 per unit includes the full impact of the estimated gain on sale of the joint venture interest. Guidance excludes future MTM adjustments on the partnership's commodity-related activities.

Capital allocation
Magellan remains focused on delivering long-term value for its investors through a disciplined combination of quarterly cash distributions, capital investments and equity repurchases. In addition, management regularly reviews the partnership's existing asset portfolio for opportunities to unlock incremental value for investors, as demonstrated by the April sale of a partial interest in its Pasadena marine terminal joint venture.

Based on the progress of projects now underway, the partnership expects to spend approximately $75 million in 2021 and $15 million in 2022 to complete its current slate of expansion capital projects. Following a successful open season, these estimates now include a more than 5,000 barrel-per-day expansion of Magellan's New Mexico refined products pipeline by mid-2022. Management remains committed to the capital discipline that has been a hallmark of its prudent approach and will continue to pursue value-enhancing capital projects that are expected to meet or exceed its targeted 6 to 8 times EBITDA multiple.

Magellan currently has $473 million available under its $750 million repurchase program authorized through 2022. While no equity was repurchased during first quarter 2021, the remaining forecasted 2021 annual FCF after distributions, which now includes the $270 million proceeds from the recent Pasadena sale, could be used to opportunistically repurchase units. The timing, price and actual number of any additional unit repurchases will depend on a number of factors including expected expansion capital spending, excess cash available, balance sheet metrics, legal and regulatory requirements, market conditions and the trading price of the partnership's common units.

Earnings call details
Management will discuss first-quarter 2021 financial results and outlook for the remainder of the year during a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Eastern today. Participants are encouraged to listen to the call via the partnership's website at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx. In addition, a limited number of phone lines will be available at (800) 954-0603, conference code 21993073.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available for at least 30 days at www.magellanlp.com.

Non-GAAP financial measures
Management believes that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures utilized by the partnership. As a result, this news release and supporting schedules include the non-GAAP financial measures of operating margin, product margin, adjusted EBITDA, DCF, FCF and net income per unit excluding MTM commodity-related pricing adjustments, which are important performance measures used by management.

Operating margin reflects operating profit before depreciation, amortization and impairment expense and G&A expense. This measure forms the basis of the partnership's internal financial reporting and is used by management to evaluate the economic performance of the partnership's operations.

Product margin, which is calculated as product sales revenue less cost of product sales, is used by management to evaluate the profitability of the partnership's commodity-related activities.

Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure utilized by management and the investment community to assess the financial results of a company.

DCF is important in determining the amount of cash generated from the partnership's operations, after maintenance capital spending, that is available for distribution to its unitholders. Management uses this performance measure as a basis for recommending to the board of directors the amount of cash distributions to be paid each period and for determining the payouts for the performance-based awards issued under the partnership's equity-based incentive plan.

FCF is a financial metric used by many investors and others in the financial community to measure the amount of cash generated by the partnership after considering all investing activities, including both maintenance and expansion capital spending, as well as proceeds from divestitures. Management believes FCF is important to the financial community as it reflects the amount of cash available for distributions, unit repurchases, debt reduction, additional investments or other partnership uses.

Reconciliations of operating margin to operating profit, adjusted EBITDA, DCF and FCF to net income and FCF to net cash provided by operating activities accompany this news release.

The partnership uses exchange-traded futures contracts to hedge against price changes of petroleum products associated with its commodity-related activities. Most of these futures contracts are not designated as hedges for accounting purposes. However, because these futures contracts are generally effective at hedging price changes, management believes the partnership's profitability should be evaluated excluding the unrealized gains and losses associated with petroleum products that will be sold in future periods. Further, because the financial guidance provided by management excludes future MTM commodity-related pricing adjustments, a reconciliation of actual results to those excluding these adjustments is provided for comparability to previous financial guidance.

Because the non-GAAP measures presented in this news release include adjustments specific to the partnership, they may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. The partnership owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
Except for statements of historical fact, this news release constitutes forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: plan, guidance, assumes, believes, estimates, expected, returns, continue, maintain, priorities, potential, pursue, changes, outlook, future, target, remain, intends, long-term, may, will, should and similar references to future periods. Although management believes such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to be materially different. Among the key risk factors that may have a direct impact on the partnership's results of operations and financial condition are: ongoing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic; impacts of the oversupply of crude oil and petroleum products; claims for force majeure relief by its customers or vendors; changes in price or demand for refined petroleum products, crude oil and natural gas liquids, or for transportation, storage, blending or processing of those commodities through its facilities; changes in laws applicable to the partnership; changes in the partnership's tariff rates or other terms as required by state or federal regulatory authorities; shut-downs or cutbacks at refineries, of hydrocarbon production or at other businesses that use or supply the partnership's services; changes in the throughput or interruption in service on pipelines or other facilities owned and operated by third parties and connected to the partnership's terminals, pipelines or other facilities; the occurrence of operational hazards or unforeseen interruptions; the treatment of the partnership as a corporation for federal or state income tax purposes or the partnership becoming subject to significant forms of other taxation; changes in its capital needs, cash flows and availability of cash to fund unit repurchases or distributions; and failure of customers to meet or continue contractual obligations to the partnership. Additional factors that could lead to material changes in performance are described in the partnership's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2020 and subsequent reports on Form 8-K. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, especially under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements." Forward-looking statements made by the partnership in this release are based only on information currently known, and the partnership undertakes no obligation to revise its forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Contact:

Paula Farrell


(918) 574-7650


paula.farrell@magellanlp.com

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


March 31,


2020


2021

Transportation and terminals revenue

$

458,395



$

425,170


Product sales revenue

319,120



230,601


Affiliate management fee revenue

5,291



5,302


Total revenue

782,806



661,073


Costs and expenses:




Operating

149,508



130,604


Cost of product sales

249,236



184,867


Depreciation, amortization and impairment

63,534



58,128


General and administrative

36,908



46,580


Total costs and expenses

499,186



420,179


Other operating income (expense)

(511)



(462)


Earnings of non-controlled entities

43,660



39,052


Operating profit

326,769



279,484


Interest expense

55,900



56,979


Interest capitalized

(4,951)



(508)


Interest income

(420)



(153)


Gain on disposition of assets

(12,887)




Other (income) expense

807



1,059


Income before provision for income taxes

288,320



222,107


Provision for income taxes

756



789


Net income

$

287,564



$

221,318






Basic net income per common unit

$

1.26



$

0.99






Diluted net income per common unit

$

1.26



$

0.99






Weighted average number of common units outstanding used for basic net income per unit calculation

227,571



223,593






Weighted average number of common units outstanding used for diluted net income per unit calculation

227,571



223,593


MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
OPERATING STATISTICS



Three Months Ended


March 31,


2020


2021

Refined products:




Transportation revenue per barrel shipped

$

1.582



$

1.672


Volume shipped (million barrels):




Gasoline

66.2



65.0


Distillates

43.8



46.5


Aviation fuel

9.4



6.1


Liquefied petroleum gases

0.4



0.5


Total volume shipped

119.8



118.1






Crude oil:




Magellan 100%-owned assets:




Transportation revenue per barrel shipped

$

0.918



$

0.789


Volume shipped (million barrels)(1)

75.1



46.5


Terminal average utilization (million barrels per month)

22.7



25.5


Select joint venture pipelines:




BridgeTex - volume shipped (million barrels)(2)

37.1



26.9


Saddlehorn - volume shipped (million barrels)(3)

16.3



16.1




(1)

Volume shipped includes shipments related to the partnership's crude oil marketing activities.

(2)

These volumes reflect the total shipments for the BridgeTex pipeline, which is owned 30% by Magellan.

(3)

These volumes reflect the total shipments for the Saddlehorn pipeline, which was owned 40% by Magellan through January 31, 2020 and 30% thereafter.

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
OPERATING MARGIN RECONCILIATION TO OPERATING PROFIT
(Unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended


March 31,


2020


2021

Refined products:




Transportation and terminals revenue

$

314,319



$

310,768


Affiliate management fee revenue

1,584



1,550


Other operating income (expense)

1,892



239


Earnings of non-controlled entities

14,220



9,171


Less: Operating expense

105,882



94,853


Transportation and terminals margin

226,133



226,875


Product sales revenue

312,986



201,431


Less: Cost of product sales

233,342



154,742


Product margin

79,644



46,689


Operating margin

$

305,777



$

273,564






Crude oil:




Transportation and terminals revenue

$

145,658



$

116,214


Affiliate management fee revenue

3,707



3,752


Other operating income (expense)

(2,403)



(701)


Earnings of non-controlled entities

29,440



29,881


Less: Operating expense

46,772



39,202


Transportation and terminals margin

129,630



109,944


Product sales revenue

6,134



29,170


Less: Cost of product sales

15,894



30,125


Product margin

(9,760)



(955)


Operating margin

$

119,870



$

108,989






Segment operating margin

$

425,647



$

382,553


Add: Allocated corporate depreciation costs

1,564



1,639


Total operating margin

427,211



384,192


Less:




Depreciation, amortization and impairment expense

63,534



58,128


General and administrative expense

36,908



46,580


Total operating profit

$

326,769



$

279,484








Note:

Amounts may not sum to figures shown on the consolidated statements of income due to intersegment eliminations and allocated corporate depreciation costs.



MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT
EXCLUDING COMMODITY-RELATED ADJUSTMENTS TO GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited, in thousands except per unit amounts)




Three Months Ended




March 31, 2021



Net Income


Basic Net
Income Per
Common Unit


Diluted Net
Income Per
Common Unit


As reported


$

221,318



$

0.99



$

0.99



Commodity-related adjustments associated with future transactions(1)


22,612







Excluding commodity-related adjustments


$

243,930



$

1.09



$

1.09











Weighted average number of common units outstanding used for basic net income per unit calculation


223,593







Weighted average number of common units outstanding used for diluted net income per unit calculation


223,593

















(1)

Includes the partnership's net share of commodity-related adjustments for its non-controlled entities. Please see Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF") and Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Reconciliation to Net Income for further descriptions of commodity-related adjustments.

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW
RECONCILIATION TO NET INCOME
(Unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended




March 31,


2021 Guidance


2020


2021








Net income

$

287,564



$

221,318



$

940,000


Interest expense, net

50,529



56,318



225,000


Depreciation, amortization and impairment(1)

63,086



59,215



242,000


Equity-based incentive compensation(2)

(14,545)



(1,472)



13,000


Gain on disposition of assets(3)

(10,511)





(70,000)


Commodity-related adjustments:






Derivative (gains) losses recognized in the period associated with future transactions(4)

(66,740)



17,409




Derivative gains (losses) recognized in previous periods associated with transactions completed in the period(4)

(11,737)



(22,390)




Inventory valuation adjustments(5)

71,730



1,357




Total commodity-related adjustments

(6,747)



(3,624)



(38,000)


Distributions from operations of non-controlled entities in excess of (less than) earnings

11,083



12,382



65,000


Adjusted EBITDA

380,459



344,137



1,377,000


Interest expense, net, excluding debt issuance cost amortization

(49,632)



(55,542)



(222,000)


Maintenance capital(6)

(24,320)



(12,084)



(85,000)


Distributable cash flow

306,507



276,511



1,070,000


Expansion capital(7)

(155,045)



(10,504)



(75,000)


Proceeds from asset sales

332,789



656



272,000


Free cash flow

484,251



266,663



1,267,000


Distributions paid

(234,774)



(229,423)



(917,000)


Free cash flow after distributions

$

249,477



$

37,240



$

350,000








(1)

Depreciation, amortization and impairment expense is excluded from DCF to the extent it represents a non-cash expense.

(2)

Because the partnership intends to satisfy vesting of unit awards under its equity-based long-term incentive compensation plan with the issuance of common units, expenses related to this plan generally are deemed non-cash and excluded for DCF purposes. The amounts above have been reduced by cash payments associated with the plan, which are primarily related to tax withholdings.

(3)

Gains on disposition of assets are excluded from DCF to the extent they are not related to the partnership's ongoing operations.

(4)

Certain derivatives have not been designated as hedges for accounting purposes and the mark-to-market changes of these derivatives are recognized currently in net income. The partnership excludes the net impact of these derivatives from its determination of DCF until the transactions are settled and, where applicable, the related products are sold. In the period in which these transactions are settled and any related products are sold, the net impact of the derivatives is included in DCF.

(5)

The partnership adjusts DCF for lower of average cost or net realizable value adjustments related to inventory and firm purchase commitments as well as market valuation of short positions recognized each period as these are non-cash items. In subsequent periods when the partnership physically sells or purchases the related products, it adjusts DCF for the valuation adjustments previously recognized.

(6)

Maintenance capital expenditures maintain existing assets of the partnership and do not generate incremental DCF (i.e. incremental returns to the unitholders). For this reason, the partnership deducts maintenance capital expenditures to determine DCF.

(7)

Includes additions to property, plant and equipment (excluding maintenance capital and capital-related changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities), acquisitions and investments in non-controlled entities, net of distributions from returns of investments in non-controlled entities and deposits from undivided joint interest third parties.

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION TO NET CASH PROVIDED
BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(Unaudited, in thousands)




Three Months Ended



March 31,



2020


2021

Net cash provided by operating activities


$

384,621



$

240,239


Changes in operating assets and liabilities


(34,174)



57,914


Net cash provided (used) in investing activities


131,793



(31,161)


Payments associated with settlement of equity-based incentive compensation


(14,700)



(6,151)


Settlement gain, amortization of prior service credit and actuarial loss


(1,113)



(1,646)


Changes in accrued capital items


20,379



9,229


Commodity-related adjustments(1)


(6,747)



(3,624)


Other


4,192



1,863


Free cash flow


$

484,251



$

266,663


Distributions paid


(234,774)



(229,423)


Free cash flow after distributions


$

249,477



$

37,240







(1)

Please refer to the preceding table for a description of these commodity-related adjustments.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magellan-midstream-reports-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-raises-2021-annual-guidance-301279893.html

SOURCE Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Visa Is Seeing a Recovery. Its Stock Is Looking Up.

    The payments company's financial outlook fell short of forecasts, but analysts are raising their price targets and earnings estimates.

  • Total Profit Surges to Pre-Pandemic Levels on Oil Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Total SE’s profit surged by more than expected in the first quarter, making it the latest oil major to see earnings return to pre-pandemic levels.Big Oil has enjoyed more favorable conditions this year thanks to rising crude prices and recovering fuel demand, but Total is in a better position than many of its peers.While BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc are under pressure to return more money to investors after slashing their dividends in 2020, Total maintained its payout throughout the crisis and will funnel its cash into new projects and the transition to cleaner energy. The French company’s renewable power output more than doubled in the first quarter and it gave the green light to a multibillion-dollar oil development in Uganda.“The Group is accelerating its transformation into a broad energy company,” Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement on Thursday. “The integrated gas, renewables and power segment reported adjusted net operating income of $1 billion, the highest in its history.”Total’s adjusted net income in the first quarter was $3 billion, up 69% from a year earlier and surpassing even the pre-pandemic earnings of the same period in 2019, according to the statement. It was well above the average analyst estimate of $2.35 billion.Earnings at the company’s gas, renewables and power business were boosted by higher electricity sales and a good performance in gas trading, offsetting a drop in the price of liquefied natural gas. The recent rally in oil prices will have a positive impact on the average LNG selling price over the next six months, given the lag effect on pricing formulas, Total said.Total’s debt-adjusted cash flow, which underpins dividends and investments, rose 34% to $5.8 billion. Excluding leases, the ratio of net debt to capital fell to 19.5% as of March 31, down from 21.7% at the end of 2020.The company, which accelerated cost cuts and halted share buybacks at the start of the pandemic last year, struck a prudent note regarding future spending, saying that oil demand is still being affected by the Covid-19 crisis. Total kept its first interim dividend for the year unchanged at 66 euro cents ($0.80) per share, and said net investments this year will be stable between $12 billion and $13 billion.About a quarter of capital expenditure will be allocated to renewables and electricity. The French company already spent $2 billion on the acquisition of a 20% stake in India’s Adani Green Energy Ltd. this year.The other priority in term of cash allocation will be maintaining a solid balance sheet and anchoring the net debt-to-capital ratio sustainably below 20%, Total said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vienna Insurance Considers Hungary Joint Venture to Save Aegon Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Vienna Insurance Group AG is discussing adding a Hungarian partner to its proposal to buy Aegon NV’s eastern European arm to overcome government resistance to the deal, according to people familiar with the situation.The insurer is racing to rescue the 830 million-euro ($1 billion) deal with Aegon after Hungary surprisingly refused to approve it this month. Vienna Insurance, one of the industry leaders in the former communist part of Europe, wants to keep control of the unit and consolidate it in its books, while it’s unclear if the Hungarian side would accept a minority stake, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential matters.Vienna Insurance reiterated that it was still in talks with Hungarian authorities about the deal. Press officers at Aegon and Hungary’s finance ministry declined to comment. The interior ministry in Budapest, which issued the veto on the deal, didn’t immediately respond.Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s administration has been following a strategy of creating corporate national champions, including in the financial industry. Other potential buyers for Aegon’s business include Hungarian insurer Cig Pannonia Nyrt., whose key shareholders include people with close links to Orban, Bloomberg reported last week.A solution including a local co-owner would mirror a goodwill deal Vienna Insurance’s cross-town banking peer Erste Group Bank AG brokered with the Orban government in 2015.Back then, the purchase of a 30% stake by the government and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in the lender’s Hungarian unit helped end years of bitter fights. Orban had imposed Europe’s highest bank levy and forced lenders to reimburse borrowers about 1 trillion forint ($3.3 billion), mostly for their role in spreading mortgages denominated in foreign currencies, much of it in Swiss francs.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden's EU trade dilemma: more pain for Harley, distillers or back off metals tariffs?

    The Biden administration faces a major dilemma in its dispute with the European Union over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs: back down to avoid acute pain for Harley-Davidson Inc and whiskey distillers or stick with the duties even though they are now exacerbating acute shortages for U.S. manufacturers. The EU has threatened to double the tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, American-made whiskey and power boats to 50% on June 1, cutting off any residual hope of exports to the continent. President Joe Biden has pledged that he will maintain the tariff protections for the steel and aluminum industries until the problem of global excess production capacity - largely centered in China - can be addressed.

  • Huawei smartphone shipments in China plunge by half in Q1: Canalys

    China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, once the world's biggest smartphone maker, saw its phone shipments to retailers and other sellers within China plunge by half in the first quarter, as U.S. sanctions on its supply chain crimped expansion even as the overall smartphone market rebounded. The company shipped a total of 14.9 million handsets within China in the quarter ending in March, down from 30.1 million in the same period last year, according to research firm Canalys. Its market share also dropped to 16% from 41% a year ago, becoming the third largest after fellow Chinese brands Vivo and Oppo.

  • US Will Not Race China to Develop CBDC Says Fed Chairman Powell

    The U.S. is biding its time to see whether a CBDC was something that would be a "good thing for the people," Powell said Wednesday.

  • China Vanke Prepares for $2 Billion Property Management IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- China Vanke Co., the country’s largest developer by market value, is working with an adviser to prepare for a listing of its property management business in Hong Kong that could raise about $2 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The Shenzhen-based company is holding talks with several other banks for the offering, which could take place as soon as the end of this year, the people said. The use of technology in its real estate management could help boost the unit’s valuation, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.Shares in Vanke rose as much as 2.1% in Hong Kong to an almost one-week high on Thursday.Vanke would join other Chinese developers such as China Resources Land Ltd. and Country Garden Holdings Co. in spinning off their management units, which are less vulnerable to government policy changes and economic cycles. Bloomberg News in 2019 reported Vanke’s plans, which was later delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.Shares in China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd., which raised $1.8 billion in its Hong Kong IPO, have more than doubled since its December debut. Country Garden Services Holdings Co. has risen over 700% since its listing in 2018.Deliberations are ongoing and details including size and timeline could still change, according to the people. Representatives for China Vanke and the property management unit didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Property management and related services were China Vanke’s second-largest revenue generator after property sales. The business contributed 15.4 billion yuan ($2.4 billion), equivalent to about 3.7% of the developer’s total revenue in 2020, according to its annual report.(Adds Vanke’s shares move in Hong Kong in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Qualcomm cruises past analysts' earnings expectations on strength of phone sales

    Qualcomm easily surpassed analysts' expectations this quarter.

  • Apple crushes earnings expectations but warns chip shortages could hurt revenue

    Apple easily beat out analysts' estimates in Q2 on the strength of its iPhone, iPad, and Mac sales.

  • SEC Punts Long-Awaited Bitcoin ETF Decision to at Least June

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto advocates will have to wait a while longer for the U.S. regulator’s verdict on Bitcoin exchange-traded fund approval as applications pile up.The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a filing Wednesday that the agency is pushing its decision on whether to “approve or disapprove, or institute proceedings to determine whether to disapprove” the structure to June 17. The delay comes a day before the SEC was due to rule on an application from VanEck Associates Corp., one of at least 11 issuers weighing a Bitcoin ETF, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.Optimism has been building that after nearly a decade of efforts, the SEC may finally approve a Bitcoin ETF launch this year. Underpinning that conviction is new SEC leadership in Chairman Gary Gensler, who’s seen as more open-minded toward crypto than his predecessor Jay Clayton. However, Wednesday’s filing suggests that the agency is proceeding cautiously.“It sounds like they just want to take a deeper dive into the product before giving a firm decision, which is probably the best course,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital. “They want to ensure the end customer is not at any unknown risks.”VanEck’s application is one of three filings acknowledged by the SEC, meaning it has a limited amount of time to either approve or reject the proposals.Read more: Bitcoin ETF Drumbeat Gets Louder as Eight Issuers File With SEC“We hope that the commission approves Bitcoin ETFs and recognizes that VanEck submitted the earliest active 19b-4 among all issuers,” said Gabor Gurbacs, director of digital asset strategy at VanEck. “A Bitcoin ETF isn’t controversial anymore.”Bitcoin has skyrocketed 88% so far in 2021, building on last year’s 305% surge. Though hopes are riding high for Bitcoin ETF approval this year, Wednesday’s delay isn’t discouraging for the crypto community, said ProChain Capital’s David Tawil.“They will eventually reach a positive conclusion that will allow for the ETF launch to go forward. It’s just taking a bit longer,” said Tawil, the firm’s president. “To allow the SEC more time go ahead and get comfortable, I think that’s OK. I don’t think anyone should see it as a major threat.”Read More: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTake(Updates with chart and adds comment from David Tawil.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade mixed as investors await Big Tech earnings

    Stock futures opened little changed Monday evening after a record-setting session earlier in the day, with investors awaiting more corporate earnings results from major companies.

  • This software engineer used cryptocurrency to buy his dream home — but the process wasn’t entirely straightforward

    When Terrance Leonard first started seriously investing in the cryptocurrency space in 2019, his original goal was to achieve financial independence. The long-term plan was to invest enough in crypto that he could cash out of some of those investments, purchase real-estate assets and rent those out to earn additional income. Leonard, who works as a software engineer in Washington, D.C., already owned a row-home.

  • Everything to know about Biden’s $3,000 child tax credit—including when the money should arrive

    For the 2021 tax year, the child tax credit is upped from $2,000 to $3,000 per child. That goes up to $3,600 for children under the age of six.

  • Biden’s proposed tax hikes could be a ‘double-edged sword’ for real estate — what homeowners and investors need to know

    Two of Biden's proposed tax changes could cause Americans to see reduced returns on certain property sales.

  • Paxos Raises $300M, Joins Crypto Unicorn Club at $2.4B Valuation

    The back-end provider for PayPal and Venmo is raising “confidence capital” to expand operations, said CEO Charles Cascarilla.

  • How stocks performed during Biden's first 100 days

    President Biden is wrapping up a historic first 100 days as president of the United States. With the Dow up 3375 points, or 11%, it would be the second best 100 days' performance in 100 years.

  • I’m 63 years old, recently divorced with $130,000 in debt. How will I ever retire?

    It takes every cent I earn to get by and pay debt service. If I were to retire today, I would draw $1,200 a month in Social Security, or $1,400 a month if drawing against my ex-husband’s account (we were married 23 years). See: Confused about Social Security — including spousal benefits, claiming strategies and how death and divorce affect your monthly income?

  • Tech Giants Deliver for Stock Market Seeking Spark in News Flood

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest batch of tech earnings provided welcome news for a market paralyzed by a jolt of major events this week.Futures contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index rose 1% as of 10 a.m. in London, while those on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.7%. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.4%.The gains signaled a positive day for tech stocks. Apple Inc. rose in premarket after its revenue crushed estimates and Facebook Inc. surged after reporting gains in sales and users. In an address to a joint session of Congress, President Joe Biden declared the U.S. has turned the corner on the pandemic that’s killed more than half a million Americans.Apple Gains as Goldman Upgrades, Analysts Raise PTs: Street Wrap“The strong U.S. tech earnings show that in particular the mega caps are in good shape and over-deliver on expectations,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg Bank.The S&P 500 ended Wednesday’s cash session little changed while tech stocks declined after the Federal Reserve reiterated its support for the economy, the third straight tepid move for the benchmark index. Investors have kept stocks pinned near all-time highs this week as they digest a slew of major earnings in addition to the Fed decision and moves by the administration.Stocks today appear to be headed for a rebound following the better-than-expected earnings results, with Apple climbing 3.1% and Facebook surging 7.1% in premarket trading.Facebook 1Q Impresses, Stock a ‘Top Large Cap Pick’: Street WrapApple reported fiscal second-quarter sales of $89.6 billion, some $12 billion more than analysts expected, and announced a $90 billion buyback, the second-biggest in history. Facebook’s first-quarter sales rose 48%, surging past estimates thanks to strong demand from retailers and other advertisers seeking to grab attention from the social network’s billions of users.In his evening address, Biden outlined a broad plan for federal spending on infrastructure, education and other Democratic priorities. Earlier Wednesday, the president, in a raft of individual tax proposals, unveiled a sweeping $1.8 trillion plan to expand educational opportunities and child care for families, funded in part by the largest tax increases on wealthy Americans in decades. News last week that he intends to raise the tax on capital gains for wealthy Americans had briefly sent stocks lower.“The risk sentiment is supported by the Fed’s dovish stance at yesterday’s policy meeting, as widely expected,” Urbahn said. “However, there are now increasing warning signs that suggest limited upside potential for equities in the coming weeks: tax debates, optimistic investor sentiment, ambitious valuations, and a muted equity reaction to positive surprises.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Have you held any of these 20 stocks long term? Your current dividend yield might surprise you

    A combination of a rising payout and stock price makes for a bigger number than investors may realize.

  • The pandemic is pushing more Americans to retire

    More older Americans are choosing to leave the labor force during the pandemic — for some unemployed workers, it was a decision they couldn’t avoid. About two million baby boomers have been retiring every year since the oldest turned 65 in 2011, but between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020, that number increased to 3.2 million, said Richard Fry, a senior researcher at Pew Research Center. “There is evidence that, yes, as a result of the pandemic, the number of boomers retiring accelerated,” he said.