Magewell to Unveil New Video Capture, Live Streaming and IP Workflow Innovations at 2023 NAB Show

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Demonstrations will shine spotlight on new products and end-to-end workflows

NANJING, China, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the transition from traditional media infrastructures to software and IP-based workflows hits its stride, Magewell continues to innovate with new solutions that make live streaming, IP-based production and remote collaboration easier and more cost-effective for everyone from independent producers to large media enterprises. Exhibiting in booth C5031 at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas from April 16 to 19, the company will demonstrate new products and updates across all three of its core portfolios – capture, conversion and streaming – that seamlessly bridge signals, software, streams and screens.

Magewell will unveil new products and updates across its video capture, IP conversion and live streaming product lines at the 2023 NAB Show, including the Ultra Encode AIO advanced live media encoder.
Magewell will unveil new products and updates across its video capture, IP conversion and live streaming product lines at the 2023 NAB Show, including the Ultra Encode AIO advanced live media encoder.

Capture

The award-winning USB Fusion multi-input video capture and mixing hardware and its accompanying app let users easily combine camera, screenshare and media file sources into engaging live presentations for streaming, event production, online lectures, webinars, video conferencing and other applications. Magewell will unveil powerful new features that dramatically expand the input source possibilities of this versatile device. More details of these new features will be shared closer to the show.

Magewell will also highlight its recently announced Eco Capture AIO M.2 ultra-compact video capture card. Featuring selectable HDMI and SDI interfaces, the new model combines flexible input connectivity with low power consumption in a space-efficient M.2 form factor.

Conversion

Magewell's robust converters bridge traditional and IP media infrastructures by easily bringing SDI or HDMI signals into and out of IP production workflows and AV-over-IP networks. Demonstrations will feature Pro Convert NDI® encoders and multi-format decoders in end-to-end workflows, all managed by Magewell's centralized control software.

The incredibly flexible Pro Convert Audio DX multi-format IP audio encoder, decoder, and capture device will make its NAB Show debut. The new hardware lets users easily convert audio between Dante®, NDI® and SRT IP technologies. It can also encode analog audio into IP streams as an 'on-ramp' to audio-over-IP networks, as well as decode IP audio for analog output.

Streaming

Making their first NAB Show appearance, Ultra Encode AIO live media encoders build on the flexibility of the original Ultra Encode family with expanded features including HDMI and SDI input connectivity in a single unit; 4K (30fps) encoding and streaming from the HDMI input; simultaneous multi-protocol streaming; and file recording. Ultra Encode AIO can encode one live input source or mix the HDMI and SDI inputs (picture-in-picture or side-by-side) into a combined output, and flexibly supports H.264 and H.265 streaming in multiple protocols including RTMP, SRT, HLS, TVU's ISSP technology and more. It also supports NDI®|HX2 and NDI®|HX3 for IP workflows.

Magewell staff will be joined in the booth by the company's exclusive North and South American distributor Mobile Video Devices, Inc. (MVD). "Magewell has many new products designed to improve workflows and eliminate barriers in today's IP-enabled media landscape, as well as proven solutions that are more critical than ever with the ongoing shift to remote production and streaming," said Darryl Spangler, president of MVD. "There's no better way to understand the power and flexibility of these products than an in-person demonstration, and we look forward to showcasing them to NAB attendees."

About Magewell – Magewell (www.magewell.com) develops innovative, high-performance video I/O and IP workflow solutions that seamlessly bridge signals, software, streams, and screens. The simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of Magewell's capture, conversion, and streaming products and SoM boards make them the preferred choice of integrators, end-users, and OEM customers for bringing high-quality AV signals into and out of IP networks and popular software. Magewell solutions power applications including live streaming, event production, video conferencing, multi-site video distribution, remote learning, medical imaging, and more.

Copyright 2023 Nanjing Magewell Electronics Co, Ltd. All rights reserved. NDI is a trademark of Vizrt Group. Dante is a registered trademark of Audinate Pty Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magewell-to-unveil-new-video-capture-live-streaming-and-ip-workflow-innovations-at-2023-nab-show-301775281.html

SOURCE Magewell

