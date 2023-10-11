Maggie Beer Holdings Non-Executive Director Acquires 5.0% More Stock

Potential Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Executive Director, Maggie Beer, recently bought AU$452k worth of stock, paying AU$0.90 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 5.0%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Maggie Beer Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Director Susan Thomas bought AU$630k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.21 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.10 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Maggie Beer Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Maggie Beer Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 33% of Maggie Beer Holdings shares, worth about AU$12m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Maggie Beer Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Maggie Beer Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Maggie Beer Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

