Maggie Garrison joins DDB Worldwide as Associate Director, Communications and Marianna Eboli is promoted to Global Social Media Manager

·3 min read
In this article:
Maggie Garrison and Marianna Eboli are the newest additions to DDB's Global MarComms team.

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DDB Worldwide has today announced that Maggie Garrison has joined the global advertising network as Associate Director, Communications. Garrison joins DDB to manage North America internal and DEI corporate communications. In addition, DDB Chicago staff member Marianna Eboli has been promoted to Global Social Media Manager.

Maggie Garrison, Associate Director, Communications, DDB Worldwide
Maggie Garrison, Associate Director, Communications, DDB Worldwide

Garrison will report directly in to DDB Worldwide Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Donna Tobin on North America-focused marketing communications, DEI initiatives, corporate partnerships, social responsibility, and internal and cultural communications. Eboli will report into Lindsay Bennett, Global Head of Marketing who joined the Global MarComms team with Tobin earlier this year.

Tobin said: "Both Maggie and Marianna add an incredible amount of positive energy, strong collaborative mindsets, and solid communications and social media backgrounds to our growing DDB Global MarComms team. I am absolutely thrilled to have them join our team at such an exciting time with so much momentum happening across our global DDB network."

Garrison brings to her role both agency and holding company experience in marketing and advertising. Garrison joins the team from Interpublic Group where she was Marketing and Communications Manager, responsible for the holding company's internal communications efforts, social media strategy, marketing materials, and website management.

Garrison said: "I am excited to join the DDB team at such a pivotal time of transformation and growth. There is a very talented team of leadership in place here and I look forward to working together to build upon the next generation of the historically famous DDB brand."

Eboli joins the team after a two-and-a-half-year tenure at DDB Chicago. She brings to her role an international background, a passion for diversity, equity and inclusion, and a keen eye for digital innovation. At DDB Chicago, Eboli was part of the Miller Lite, McDonald's and Neutrogena teams where she was responsible for each brand's social media strategy, brand identity, content creation and awareness growth.

Eboli said: "I feel so energized to be part of the DDB Global MarComms team during this moment of cultural and creative change. I fell in love with the DDB brand two years ago and am looking forward to continued growth and unlimited creative opportunities within my new global role."

ABOUT DDB WORLDWIDE
DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named 2021 Network of the Year by D&AD and ADC, as well as numerous times by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The network's clients include Molson Coors, Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Peloton, JetBlue, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others. Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) and consists of more than 200 offices in over 70 countries with its flagship office in New York, NY.

ABOUT OMNICOM
Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE – OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

CONTACT: Donna Tobin, Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, donna@ddb.com

Marianna Eboli, Global Social Media Manager, DDB Worldwide
