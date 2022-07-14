Maggie Hallbach appointed to Northern Virginia Technology Council Board of Directors

Verizon Sourcing LLC

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president for Verizon Public Sector, has been named to the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the region's technology community. As the head of Verizon Public Sector, Hallbach oversees the team of professionals dedicated to partnering with Verizon’s federal, state, local, education and public safety customers to deliver innovative technology solutions and services. This includes Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology built for first responders. Hallbach brings over two decades of technology and government experience to NVTC.



“Maggie is an outstanding leader, who is well known for developing strategic relationships with CIOs and assisting government agencies in adopting innovative technology solutions as part of their modernization strategy,” said NVTC President and CEO Jennifer Taylor. “Her unique perspective and ideas will help guide NVTC’s strategy and advance its mission to grow our tech industry and create greater access to the thousands of open jobs in our region.”



“It is a career highlight to join 17 other distinguished professionals as part of NVTC’s new incoming board of directors,” said Hallbach. “Together, we will cultivate and grow Northern Virginia as a sought-after next generation technology hub, attracting a wide range of industries. As a resident of the area, I have a vested interest in promoting a diverse, inclusive and welcoming community for our citizens and businesses.”



Maggie earned a Master of Business Administration in marketing and finance from the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business and holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from Brown University. She is also on the board of directors at the United Service Organizations (USO). Maggie is committed to the inclusion of youth and adults with special needs, dedicating time to TOP Soccer and Best Buddies International and supporting the Arc of Northern Virginia.



The NVTC Board of Directors consists of 72 voting members, as well as Chair Emeriti, Honorary Members, and Senior Advisory Members. The NVTC membership recently elected 18 three-year-term members to the NVTC Board of Directors. For more information, visit NVTC.org .

