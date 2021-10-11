My Magic Carpet is Holding a Contest to Find Their New Mascot, the Dirtiest Dog

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Magic Carpet of Los Angeles, CA is holding their Dirtiest Dog Contest to find their new mascot. https://BuyMyMagicCarpet.com/pages/DirtyDog

"Pet owners and animal rescues are some of our most loyal customers because of the ease of use our non-slip, machine-washable rugs offer them. Thanks to the loyalty and support we have received from pet owners and animal rescue groups, we wanted to choose a mascot while also bringing attention to the many rescues across the US that are doing such wonderful work. Just like 'magic,' The Dirty Dog Contest was born." said Michael Malm, VP of Sales and Marketing. "Most of these animals haven't had a cozy, safe and loving home and are just getting the chance to be 'dogs' for the very first time. This often means rolling in the mud, tracking in dirty paw prints, and the occasional potty accident. Our rugs are non-slip, non-allergenic (perfect for family members and new fur babies), and even have a waterproof lining to protect your floors from those accidents."

Each contestant can upload multiple images or videos from their favorite social media accounts and voting is open to the public until October 31st at 11:59PM. Three winners will be chosen and will receive cash prizes. The first place winner will receive $1000 in cash plus $500 worth of rugs from My Magic Carpet. 2nd place will receive $500 in cash, and 3rd place will receive $250 in cash. Each of the winners will be featured on our site and in our upcoming ads with mention of the dog, rescue, foster or pet owner. Winners will be announced November 1st at www.BuyMyMagicCarpet.com, through email and on social media.

At the time of writing this release there have been over 100 submissions of dirty dogs. There has also been an opossum and a tortoise entered. One person even entered their former boss as "the dirtiest dog I know."

"The contest has been fun and we're hoping it brings awareness to the tireless work of animal rescue groups and fosters," says Michael Malm.

Bring on the dirty dogs!

Contestants can enter through the website at https://BuyMyMagicCarpet.com/pages/DirtyDog .

