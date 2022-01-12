U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,726.35
    +13.28 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,290.32
    +38.30 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,188.39
    +34.94 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,176.06
    -17.95 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.76
    +1.54 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.70
    +7.20 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.37 (+1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1446
    +0.0073 (+0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0210 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    +0.0073 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6500
    -0.6600 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,896.32
    +1,221.69 (+2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.27
    +34.94 (+3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.18 (+1.92%)
     

Magic Leap grants healthcare startups access to its new AR headset ahead of mid-2022 release

Igor Bonifacic
·1 min read

Ahead of a planned enterprise release later this year, Magic Leap has provided a group of healthcare companies with early access to its second-generation augmented reality headset. One of the companies, SentiAR, offers software that allows doctors to see a 3D model of a patient’s heart while they’re operating them. Another company, Brainlab, wants to make its Mixed Reality Viewer software available on Magic Leap 2.

That Magic Leap is making its latest wearable available to digital healthcare startups first isn’t surprising; CEO Peggy Johnson said as much would happen last April. "Augmented reality may transform healthcare more than any other industry, at least in the near term," she said at the time, noting also that the company would focus on enterprise customers at launch.

Magic Leap has famously struggled since its emergence as one of Silicon Valley’s most hyped startups. In 2019, it came out that the company had reportedly only sold 6,000 units of its $2,300 Magic Leap One Creator Editionheadset through the first six months that the device was available. It subsequently spent months laying off employees before a $350 million investment gave it a new shot of life.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Take-Two’s $12.7 billion purchase of Zynga will combat Apple’s privacy changes

    Take-Two spent 12.7 billion on Zynga to grow its mobile division and fight Apple's privacy changes.

  • Microsoft hires key Apple engineer to design server chips - Bloomberg News

    The software giant hired chip industry veteran Mike Filippo, who worked for Apple for over two years, the report said. Microsoft is working on in-house processors for the servers running its cloud-computing services and Surface line of personal computers, a source told Reuters in December 2020. The cloud computing heavy-weight relies heavily on Intel and Advanced Micro Devices Inc to supply chips for its Azure cloud computing services as well as Surface PCs.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Auto Technology Stocks to Watch in 2022

    Dozens of electric vehicle maker start-ups have appeared to capitalize on this coming sea change. Two small auto tech companies that investors should keep an eye on are Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) and Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA). In addition, tech giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has been quietly building its presence in the automotive space, and looks like a great buy right now.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 3 of the Biggest Stocks by 2032

    The new year is a great time for a fresh start, but don't lose sight of the long-term potential of these technology stocks.

  • 3 Numbers On Apple's Services -- and 1 Big Missing Piece

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) released its annual roundup of its ever-expanding services business. The tech giant touted plenty of milestones for its services, from its App Store to Apple Books. What's more, Apple is still playing it close to the vest with some information on its services.

  • If you live within a mile of these 50 US airports, you won’t get real 5G in January

    The cell carriers are placating federal regulators and the US aviation industry by creating 5G buffer zones around major airports, where they won't offer faster C-band connections.

  • T-Mobile Stock Is Goldman’s Top Wireless Pick for 2022. Here’s Why.

    Goldman Sachs added T-Mobile US stock to its list of best ideas in telecom for 2022. That spot on the roster came at the expense of Verizon.

  • Hackers Can Cut the Lights With Rogue Code, Researchers Show

    (Bloomberg) -- As Ang Cui added more juice to the power grid, overhead electric lines began to glow bright orange. Then, within seconds, the power lines evaporated in a flash of smoke, leaving an entire section of Manhattan in the dark. Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluU.S. Infl

  • 1 Reason Investors Should Love Apple Stock

    Buried in a press release from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) earlier this week was a reminder of why the company is likely a great long-term investment. In a post about its services business, Apple said the tech giant has now paid developers an incredible $260 billion since the app store launched in 2008. Apple's services business, which earns the bulk of its revenue from the tech company's cut of App Store billings, is obviously thriving.

  • CrowdStrike Has Improved but the Trend Is Still Down

    In this daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we can see that prices reversed direction in November and declined into early January. Prices are below the declining 50-day moving average line and below the flat 200-day line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) turned lower at the end of August but we can now see a double bottom in this indicator in early December and early January.

  • China’s Startups Attract Record Funding Despite Tech Clampdown

    Unlike in previous years, when most Chinese tech funding went to internet startups in e-commerce, the bulk of the money in the past year headed into areas that hew more closely to Communist Party priorities, such as semiconductors, biotechnology and information technology.

  • Google starts public fight with Apple over ‘blue bubbles’ on iMessage

    Google has started a public fight with Apple over the “green bubbles” that appear when their users message each other. The system is intended at least in part to distinguish between iMessages, which are sent over the internet, and traditional texts. After that report was published, Google seized on its to criticise Apple for not playing its part in making messages easier to send between different operating systems.

  • Canon forced to ship 'knockoff' ink cartridges due to chip shortage (updated)

    Canon has had to ship printer ink cartridges without copy protection chips due to shortages, and that's creating headaches for users.

  • Who's got the most efficient laptops now? New Windows PCs up the ante vs. Apple

    Increased cooperation between Intel and Microsoft means Windows 11-powered laptops can bring the fight to Apple over who has the most efficient PCs.

  • Top Five Web3 Coins To Have Under the Radar in 2022

    During the second half of 2021, the word “Web3” was trending in the crypto world. What should you expect in the Web3 for 2022?

  • iPhone 14 prices might end up being higher than anyone expected

    Ever since Apple introduced the notch on the iPhone X in 2017, we've been awaiting the next redesign. The iPhone 13 has a smaller notch, but rumors point to a far more drastic shift in 2022. Apple will ditch the notch altogether for a hole-punch selfie camera. It will likely be similar to what we … The post iPhone 14 prices might end up being higher than anyone expected appeared first on BGR.

  • What Is 5G? An Electrical Engineer Breaks It Down

    Josep Lago/Getty5G stands for fifth-generation cellular network technology.It’s the technology that enables wireless communication—for example, from your cellular phone to a cell tower, which channels it to the internet. 5G is a network service provided by telecommunications carriers and is not the same thing as the 5 GHz band on your WiFi router.5G offers an order of magnitude—10 times—more bandwidth than its predecessor, 4G. The greater bandwidth is possible because over and above low and medi

  • Simple trick makes your iPhone lightning-fast again if it’s been slowing down lately

    Back in the glory days when iPhones were aggressively subsidized by carriers, upgrading to a new device every two years was routine. Not only that, it made sense. After two years, a once brand-new iPhone would start to show its age. Battery performance would degrade. Performance would decline. And oftentimes, older phones would have a … The post Simple trick makes your iPhone lightning-fast again if it’s been slowing down lately appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple pulls Wordle knockoffs from App Store

    The once-a-day online word game, originally created in October by former Reddit software engineer Josh Wardle, can only be played on his website and does not have a mobile app. As of Wednesday, the only remaining product on the App Store with that title was Wordle!, a time-based game created by Steven Cravotta more than four years ago. Josh Wardle's game has flooded Twitter and Facebook timelines in recent weeks as players posted their scores.

  • Unstoppable Domains Launches NFT-Based Sign-On for Ethereum and Polygon

    So-called “utility NFTs” can also be used to mark positions in DeFi or prove membership in communities, said Unstoppable chief Matthew Gould.