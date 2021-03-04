IGM Financial Inc. Announces February 2021 Record High Net Flows and Assets Under Management & Advisement

WINNIPEG, MB, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net flows of $1.1 billion during February 2021 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $243.5 billion at February 28, 2021, compared with $239.1 billion at January 31, 2021 and $185.2 billion at February 29, 2020. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

IGM Financial Inc. Logo (CNW Group/IGM Financial Inc.)

FEBRUARY HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial - Record high assets under management & advisement of $243.5 billion, up 1.8% in the month and up 31.5% compared to $185.2 billion in February 2020. Record high February 2021 net inflows of $1.1 billion up from $792.0 million in February 2020.

IG Wealth – Record high assets under advisement of $105.0 billion, up 2.0% in the month and up 11.2% compared to $94.4 billion in February 2020. Record high February 2021 net inflows of $612 million up from net inflows of $308 million in February 2020.

Mackenzie – Record high assets under management of $187.0 billion, up 1.4% in the month and up 34.7% compared to $138.8 billion in February 2020. Record high February 2021 net inflows of $504 million up from $447 million in February 2020. Investment fund net sales were $790 million, of which $782 million were retail and this was an all time record high.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows (Trended history file can be downloaded at igmfinancial.com/en/news/2021)



Wealth Management

Asset Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth Management Investment Planning Counsel Total

Mackenzie IGM Financial For the month ended February 28, 2021 Net flows 612.4 102.0 714.7

503.8 1,110.7(4)

















Mutual fund net sales 348.2 (28.3) 319.9

630.1(1) 950.0

ETF net creations(2) - - -

160.3 160.3

Investment fund net sales 348.2 (28.3) 319.9

790.4 1,110.3

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

(286.6)(3) (286.6)

Managed asset net sales 348.2 (28.3) 319.9

503.8 823.7

Mackenzie Investment Fund Net Sales(4) 81.2 26.6 107.8























Total IGM Product Net Sales 429.4 (1.7) 427.7























Other dealer net flows 183.1 103.9 287.0

- 287.0















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 1,254.1 86.1 1,340.2

1,481.8 2,822.0

Dealer gross inflows 1,426.1 584.9 2,011.0

- 2,011.0

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) February

2021 January

2021 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 98,969 97,318 1.7% Other assets under advisement 6,064 5,671 6.9% Assets under advisement 105,033 102,989 2.0% IPC





Assets under management 5,295 5,263 0.6% Other assets under advisement 24,239 23,762 2.0% Assets under advisement 29,534 29,025 1.8% Total





Assets under management 104,264 102,581 1.6% Other assets under advisement 30,293 29,423 3.0% Assets under advisement 134,557 132,004 1.9%







Asset management





Mackenzie





Total Mutual funds 56,474 55,434 1.9% ETFs 4,103 4,031 1.8% Investment funds 60,577 59,465 1.9%







Institutional SMA(5) 52,125 51,254 1.7%







Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 112,702 110,719 1.8% Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 74,284 73,645 0.9% Total 186,986 184,364 1.4%







ETF's distributed to third parties 4,103 4,031 1.8% ETF's held within IGM managed products 5,395 4,827 11.8% Total ETFs 9,498 8,858 7.2%







Consolidated





Assets under management 216,966 213,300 1.7% Other assets under advisement 26,566 25,814 2.9% Assets under management and advisement(6) 243,532 239,114 1.8%

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Story continues

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2021 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 99,172 Other assets under advisement 5,791 Assets under advisement 104,963 IPC

Assets under management 5,344 Other assets under advisement 23,878 Assets under advisement 29,222 Total

Assets under management 104,516 Other assets under advisement(5) 29,660 Assets under advisement 134,176



Asset management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 56,260 ETFs 3,988 Investment funds 60,248 Institutional SMA 51,690 Total 111,938 Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 74,123 Total 186,061



ETFs distributed to third parties 3,988 ETFs held within IGM managed products 4,959 Total ETFs 8,947



Consolidated

Assets under management 216,454 Other assets under advisement 26,033 Assets under management and advisement(7) 242,487

1 During February 2021, an institutional investor which includes Mackenzie mutual funds in its investment offerings made fund allocation changes resulting in redemptions of $126 million. 2 ETF net creations excludes $534.0 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products. 3 Excludes net flows relating to sub-advisory mandates to the Wealth Management segment 4 $107.8 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation. 5 Excludes sub-advisory to Wealth Management segment. 6 Within total assets under management and advisement, $3.7 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at February 28, 2021. ($3.6 billion at January 31, 2021 and $3.0 billion at February 29, 2020). 7 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $3.6 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $244 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/03/c2896.html