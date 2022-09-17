U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,873.33
    -28.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,822.42
    -139.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.40
    -103.95 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.19
    -27.04 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.40
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.50
    +7.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    +0.35 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0110 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1421
    -0.0046 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9060
    -0.5510 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,064.44
    +311.85 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.57
    -4.87 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

MagicTouch SCB receives IDE approval for In-Stent Restenosis indication

·1 min read

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US FDA has granted an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon (SCB) indicated for In-Stent Restenosis (ISR).

World's first IDE approved Sirolimus Coated Balloon in Coronary - MagicTouch SCB (PRNewsfoto/Concept Medical)
World's first IDE approved Sirolimus Coated Balloon in Coronary - MagicTouch SCB (PRNewsfoto/Concept Medical)

US FDA's IDE approval allows the MagicTouch SCB to be used in a pivotal clinical study to support safety and effectiveness of this combination product. The data generated from this IDE clinical study will support a pre-market approval (PMA) application in the USA.

MagicTouch SCB is the world's first Sirolimus-coated Balloon with extensive commercial usage in Europe, major markets of Asia and the Mid-Eastern markets. More than 100 thousand patients have been treated with MagicTouch SCB in these markets.

About MagicTouch SCB:

MagicTouch SCB is a CE marked and commercially marketed Sirolimus coated balloon developed by Concept Medical, using proprietary Nanoluté Technology. MagicTouch SCB has been used in >50,000 patients in major global markets.

About Concept Medical Inc (CMI):

CMI is headquartered in Tampa, Florida and has operational offices in The Netherlands, Singapore and Brazil and manufacturing units in India. CMI specializes in developing drug-delivery systems and has unique and patented technology platforms that can be deployed to deliver any drug / pharmaceutical agent across the luminal surfaces of blood vessels.

www.conceptmedical.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1901255/MagicTouch.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1244676/Concept_Medical_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

Concept Medical Logo (PRNewsfoto/Concept Medical Inc.)
Concept Medical Logo (PRNewsfoto/Concept Medical Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magictouch-scb-receives-ide-approval-for-in-stent-restenosis-indication-301626645.html

SOURCE Concept Medical

Recommended Stories