MAGIIS Expands into US Market with Cutting-Edge Tech Platform for Transportation-for-Hire Providers

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / MAGIIS , a leading tech-enabled services and market network platform designed for transportation-for-hire providers, announced its expansion into the US market. The company has been operating successfully in Latin America and began serving US customers on January 1, 2023.

MAGIIS's comprehensive platform and marketplace provide an end-to-end solution for transportation-for-hire providers, empowering them to compete, scale, and win in the new digital world. The company's mission is to boost transportation-for-hire providers on the planet, providing them with the tools and expertise they need to modernize, engage, and profit.

The mobility industry presents a significant investment opportunity, and MAGIIS is poised to capitalize on this potential. Early investors in companies like Shopify, WIX, and Uber earned millions of USD on small initial investments in the thousands, and MAGIIS offers a similarly promising opportunity for high ROI.

MAGIIS's innovative platform offers a customizable, affordable, pay-as-you-go solution that streamlines operations, increases productivity, and provides greater visibility and control for businesses and corporate customers. Its white-labeled internet-of-rides omnichannel interface simplifies the vehicle hiring process, while the enterprise platform provides autonomous dispatching, payment, driver support, and vehicle asset tracking. In addition, the cloud marketplace for shared inventory creates an "always available" experience for consumers.

The scalability, increased productivity and automation of MAGIIS's platform's core processes are expected to reduce operational costs while increasing revenue for transportation-for-hire providers. This, in turn, makes MAGIIS an attractive investment opportunity for those looking to capitalize on the growth potential of the mobility industry.

As part of its expansion efforts, MAGIIS announces its participation in the upcoming Chauffeur Driven Show hosted by the National Limousine Association (NLA) from March 5-8, 2023, in Las Vegas. The CD/NLA is the premier international event for the chauffeured transportation industry, offering a unique opportunity to learn, network, and connect with preeminent suppliers, OEMs, and technology vendors.

MAGIIS is thrilled to showcase its cutting-edge technology and comprehensive platform at the event and to meet with transportation-for-hire providers, corporate customers, and investors interested in the future of mobility. Don't miss out on the chance to visit their booth and learn more about how MAGIIS can help your business succeed in the modern world of transportation-for-hire.

MAGIIS's cutting-edge technology, focus on innovation, and proven track record in the Latin American market make it a promising investment opportunity for those seeking high ROI potential in the mobility industry. For more information about MAGIIS and its platform and marketplace, visit https://magiis.com/

