Magmatic Resources Insiders Lose Out As Stock Sinks To AU$0.029

The recent price decline of 17% in Magmatic Resources Limited's (ASX:MAG) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought AU$262.2k worth of shares at an average price of AU$0.10 in the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$76.0k, which is not what they expected.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Magmatic Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Yiu Ming bought AU$254k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.13 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.029 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Magmatic Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around AU$0.10. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Magmatic Resources insiders own 41% of the company, worth about AU$3.7m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Magmatic Resources Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Magmatic Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Magmatic Resources insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Magmatic Resources you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

