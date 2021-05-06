Magna Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results
AURORA, Ontario, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2021. A total of 242,383,350 Common Shares or 80.43% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of each item of business, as follows:
a. Election of Directors
Nominee
Votes FOR
Nominee
Votes FOR
Peter G. Bowie
99.81
%
Mary Lou Maher
99.77
%
Mary S. Chan
99.15
%
Cynthia A. Niekamp
99.93
%
Hon. V. Peter Harder
99.10
%
William A. Ruh
99.94
%
Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO)
99.77
%
Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera
98.13
%
Dr. Kurt J. Lauk
99.56
%
Lisa S. Westlake
99.12
%
Robert F. MacLellan
99.53
%
William L. Young
97.25
%
b. Other Items of Business
Item
Votes FOR
Reappointment of Deloitte
99.68
%
Say on Pay
93.33
%
Based on the voting results, each of the 12 nominees was elected with a substantial majority. Similarly, Deloitte was reappointed as Magna’s independent auditors and the Say on Pay resolution was approved, in each case by a substantial majority. Detailed voting results are included as Appendix “A” to this press release.
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com │ 905.726.7035
MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice-President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com │ 248.631.5396
OUR BUSINESS (1)
Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of 158,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 60+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 347 manufacturing operations and 84 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries.
For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on Twitter @MagnaInt.
_____________________
(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include certain equity-accounted operations.
