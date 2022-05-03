Magna Announces 2022 Annual and Special Meeting Results
AURORA, Ontario, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2022 annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 3, 2022. A total of 232,806,238 Common Shares or 78.92% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of each item of business, as follows:
a. Election of Directors
Nominee
Votes FOR
Nominee
Votes FOR
Peter G. Bowie
99.39
%
Mary Lou Maher
99.75
%
Mary S. Chan
99.41
%
William A. Ruh
99.77
%
Hon. V. Peter Harder
98.92
%
Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera
97.74
%
Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO)
99.52
%
Dr. Thomas Weber
98.87
%
Dr. Kurt J. Lauk
99.37
%
Lisa S. Westlake
99.17
%
Robert F. MacLellan
99.53
%
b. Other Items of Business
Item
Votes FOR
Reappointment of Deloitte
99.69
%
Ratification of 2022 Treasury PSU Plan
98.77
%
Say on Pay
93.16
%
Based on the voting results, each of the 11 nominees was elected with a substantial majority. Similarly, Deloitte was reappointed as Magna’s independent auditors and the Ratification of 2022 Treasury PSU Plan resolution and Say on Pay resolution were approved, in each case by a substantial majority. Detailed voting results are included as Appendix “A” to this press release.
OUR BUSINESS (1)
Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of 161,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 60+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 340 manufacturing operations and 89 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries.
For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com
(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include certain equity-accounted operations.
Appendix “A”
VOTING RESULTS - 2022 ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Resolution
Votes For
Votes Withheld/Against
Elect Peter G. Bowie as Director
231,374,175
99.39
1,421,979
0.61
Elect Mary S. Chan as Director
231,435,066
99.41
1,370,938
0.59
Elect Hon. V. Peter Harder as Director
230,298,851
98.92
2,507,153
1.08
Elect Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO) as Director
231,697,560
99.52
1,108,444
0.48
Elect Dr. Kurt J. Lauk as Director
231,341,811
99.37
1,464,193
0.63
Elect Robert F. MacLellan as Director
231,714,117
99.53
1,091,887
0.47
Elect Mary Lou Maher as Director
232,227,934
99.75
578,070
0.25
Elect William A. Ruh as Director
232,277,362
99.77
528,642
0.23
Elect Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera as Director
227,555,242
97.74
5,250,762
2.26
Elect Dr. Thomas Weber as Director
230,169,245
98.87
2,636,759
1.13
Elect Lisa S. Westlake as Director
230,868,401
99.17
1,937,603
0.83
Re-Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors
232,087,040
99.69
718,964
0.31
Ratification of 2022 Treasury PSU Plan
229,952,696
98.77
2,853,078
1.23
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
216,883,761
93.16
15,915,292
6.84