Magna Announces 2022 Annual and Special Meeting Results

Magna International Inc.
·3 min read
  MGA
Magna International Inc.
Magna International Inc.

AURORA, Ontario, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2022 annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 3, 2022. A total of 232,806,238 Common Shares or 78.92% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of each item of business, as follows:

a. Election of Directors

Nominee

Votes FOR

Nominee

Votes FOR

Peter G. Bowie

99.39

%

Mary Lou Maher

99.75

%

Mary S. Chan

99.41

%

William A. Ruh

99.77

%

Hon. V. Peter Harder

98.92

%

Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera

97.74

%

Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO)

99.52

%

Dr. Thomas Weber

98.87

%

Dr. Kurt J. Lauk

99.37

%

Lisa S. Westlake

99.17

%

Robert F. MacLellan

99.53

%


b. Other Items of Business

Item

Votes FOR

Reappointment of Deloitte

99.69

%

Ratification of 2022 Treasury PSU Plan

98.77

%

Say on Pay

93.16

%


Based on the voting results, each of the 11 nominees was elected with a substantial majority. Similarly, Deloitte was reappointed as Magna’s independent auditors and the Ratification of 2022 Treasury PSU Plan resolution and Say on Pay resolution were approved, in each case by a substantial majority. Detailed voting results are included as Appendix “A” to this press release.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com │ 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice-President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com │ 248.761.7004

OUR BUSINESS (1)
Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of 161,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 60+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 340 manufacturing operations and 89 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on Twitter @MagnaInt.

____________________________

(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include certain equity-accounted operations.


Appendix “A”

VOTING RESULTS - 2022 ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Withheld/Against


#


%


#


%

Elect Peter G. Bowie as Director

231,374,175

99.39

1,421,979

0.61

Elect Mary S. Chan as Director

231,435,066

99.41

1,370,938

0.59

Elect Hon. V. Peter Harder as Director

230,298,851

98.92

2,507,153

1.08

Elect Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO) as Director

231,697,560

99.52

1,108,444

0.48

Elect Dr. Kurt J. Lauk as Director

231,341,811

99.37

1,464,193

0.63

Elect Robert F. MacLellan as Director

231,714,117

99.53

1,091,887

0.47

Elect Mary Lou Maher as Director

232,227,934

99.75

578,070

0.25

Elect William A. Ruh as Director

232,277,362

99.77

528,642

0.23

Elect Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera as Director

227,555,242

97.74

5,250,762

2.26

Elect Dr. Thomas Weber as Director

230,169,245

98.87

2,636,759

1.13

Elect Lisa S. Westlake as Director

230,868,401

99.17

1,937,603

0.83

Re-Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors

232,087,040

99.69

718,964

0.31

Ratification of 2022 Treasury PSU Plan

229,952,696

98.77

2,853,078

1.23

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

216,883,761

93.16

15,915,292

6.84


