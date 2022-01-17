U.S. markets closed

Magna Announces Date for Q4 & Year End 2021 Results and 2022 Outlook Conference Call

Magna International Inc.
·1 min read
AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

MAGNA ANNOUNCES DATE FOR Q4 & YEAR END 2021 RESULTS and 2022 OUTLOOK CONFERENCE CALL

FRIDAY – FEBRUARY 11, 2022

8:00 AM ET

DIAL IN NUMBERS

Toll-Free:

1-800-909-4145

International:

1-416-981-9023

Webcast:

www.magna.com

Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.

REBROADCAST INFORMATION

Replay available 2 hours after the call until February 18, 2022

Toll-Free:

1-800-558-5253

International:

1-416-626-4100

Reservation No.:

22015026

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com 905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com 905-726-7108


