Magna Announces Date for Q4 & Year End 2021 Results and 2022 Outlook Conference Call
AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)
FRIDAY – FEBRUARY 11, 2022
8:00 AM ET
DIAL IN NUMBERS
Toll-Free:
1-800-909-4145
International:
1-416-981-9023
Webcast:
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until February 18, 2022
Toll-Free:
1-800-558-5253
International:
1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.:
22015026
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com 905-726-7035
TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com 905-726-7108