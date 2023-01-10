U.S. markets closed

Magna Announces Date for Q4 & Year End 2022 Results and 2023 Outlook Conference Call

Magna International Inc.
·1 min read
AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

MAGNA ANNOUNCES DATE FOR Q4 & YEAR END 2022 RESULTS and 2023 OUTLOOK CONFERENCE CALL

 

 

FRIDAY – FEBRUARY 10, 2023 

8:00 AM ET   

 

 

DIAL IN NUMBERS

Toll-Free:

1-800-891-9945

International:

1-416-981-9017

Webcast:

www.magna.com

Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call

 

 

REBROADCAST INFORMATION

Replay available 2 hours after the call until February 17, 2023

Toll-Free:

1-800-558-5253

International:

1-416-626-4100

Reservation No.:

22025718

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com   905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com   905-726-7108



