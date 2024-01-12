Magna Prima Berhad (KLSE:MAGNA) jumps 62% this week, taking one-year gains to 56%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Magna Prima Berhad (KLSE:MAGNA) share price is 56% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 3.6% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Zooming out, the stock is actually down 1.5% in the last three years.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Magna Prima Berhad isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, Magna Prima Berhad's revenue grew by 1,541%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The solid 56% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Magna Prima Berhad. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

KLSE:MAGNA Earnings and Revenue Growth January 12th 2024

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Magna Prima Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 56% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 5% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Magna Prima Berhad (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

