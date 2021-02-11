U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,915.25
    +12.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,392.00
    +64.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,709.00
    +65.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.60
    +10.60 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.57
    -0.11 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.40
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    27.18
    +0.11 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2139
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1470
    +0.0140 (+1.24%)
     

  • Vix

    21.64
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3822
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.7710
    +0.1670 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,449.14
    +1,821.95 (+3.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.56
    +50.02 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,525.84
    +1.48 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,562.93
    +57.00 (+0.19%)
     
JOBS:

793,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims for week ended Feb. 6

The results were more than the expected 760,000, but at a 5-week low

Magna Terra Identifies Numerous Additional Soil Geochemical Targets at the 2.4 Kilometre Jacksons Arm Trend, Great Northern Project; Initiates Follow-Up Exploration

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce results from a recently completed soil geochemical survey, part of a larger systematic exploration program (the "Exploration Program") at its 100% owned Great Northern Gold Project ("Great Northern"), located in western Newfoundland.

The Exploration Program was focused on the Jacksons Arm Trend, a 2.4 kilometre long, previously unexplored, altered and mineralized geological corridor and included geological mapping, prospecting, soil sampling as well as Light Detection and Ranging ("LiDAR"), Induced Polarization ("IP"), and Magnetic geophysical surveys. The Company also initiated a first phase 1,600 metre diamond drill program within a portion of the Jacksons Arm Trend with results pending.

The soil geochemical survey has identified numerous anomalous gold trends as well as other pathfinder elements (e.g., Cu, Ag) coincident with geological and geophysical targets as outlined in the press release dated February 4, 2021 (Exhibits A, B, and C). The program was designed to cover areas that have not previously been sampled and to test potential northern and eastern extensions of the Jacksons Arm Trend. The coincidence of anomalies within multiple datasets highlights several priority drill targets planned for 2021.

Exploration Highlights

  • 2.0+ kilometre-long gold-bearing soil geochemical trend;

  • 87 of 1,284 samples assayed between 10 and 2,088 ppb gold and 15 of 1,284 samples assaying between 100 and 2,088 ppb gold;

  • Two newly identified 500+ and 350 metre gold-bearing soil geochemical anomalies south and north of Frenchman's Cove, respectively;

  • Identification of a robust 2.4 kilometres long alteration system;

  • Grab samples* up to 26.90 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold confirming results of previous sampling; and

  • Identification of numerous gold-bearing soil samples, IP chargeability and magnetic anomalies coincident with mapped alteration zones and mineralized structures.

*Grab samples are selected samples and are not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the property.

"The results of the recently completed soil geochemical survey have identified a 2.0-kilometre long anomalous zone coincident with the Jacksons Arm Trend. Of particular note is the identification of two new anomalous trends coincident with alteration, structure, geophysics, and mineralization as mapped in the field. These new anomalies all represent significant potential for discovery, and we are currently working up drill plans for these targets. Significantly, most gold deposits in Newfoundland have been discovered with soil anomalies as a prominent indicator of gold mineralization. Based on the results to date we have just broadened the scope of the soil geochemical program and initiated the collection of further soils data to identify targets for future work."

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

Exploration Program

The Exploration Program comprised flying a LiDAR survey of the entire Great Northern Project, geological mapping and prospecting, 51 line kilometres of ground IP surveying and 59 line kilometres of ground magnetic surveying, and the collection of 114 rock samples and 1,284 soil samples, the results of which were previously announced on October 15, 2020 and February 4, 2021. The Exploration Program was designed to test for the northern and eastern continuation of the altered and mineralized zone along the Jacksons Arm Trend, along the faulted contact between the Ordovician Coney Head Intrusives and the Silurian Sops Arm Group sedimentary and volcanic rocks (Exhibit A). The collective data from the Exploration Program identifies several priority drill targets for follow-up exploration, including drill testing, in 2021.

Soil Geochemical Survey

A total of 1,284 B- or C-horizon soil samples were collected at 25 metre intervals along east-west oriented grid lines, spaced 100 metres apart. Samples were submitted to Eastern Analytical Limited in Springdale, NL for gold and 34-element ICP analysis. Soils were collected, based on previous work, that identified numerous geochemical anomalies (>10 ppb gold) that led to discovery of bedrock gold mineralization. In addition, a recently completed desktop glacial geology study indicated that the area is covered in a thin veneer of glacial till that likely signifies minimal glacial transport of overburden materials.

A total of 87 of 1,284 samples assayed between 10 and 2,088 ppb gold with 15 of 1,284 samples assaying between 100 and 2,088 ppb gold. The soil results (>10 ppb gold) outline several multi-line and single station gold anomalies that are coincident with other rock geochemical and geophysical anomalies and form targets for follow-up exploration. In particular, a 500+ metre north-south oriented trend of anomalous gold-bearing soils (assaying up to 2,088 ppb gold) is located south of Frenchman's Cove and coincides with rock float samples assaying up to 23.04 g/t gold and IP chargeability anomalies in an area characterized by strongly faulted and deformed Coney Head granites and Sops Arm sedimentary/volcanic rocks. Also, a 350 metre long zone of anomalous gold-bearing soils (assaying up to 219 ppb gold) sits to the north of Frenchman's Cove and trends parallel to the Coney Head/Sops Arm contact and is associated with a several IP chargeability and magnetic anomalies.

Follow-up Exploration

The Company has started a follow-up soil geochemical sampling program extending the soil grid to the south to track the 500+ metre anomaly located to the south of Frenchman's Cove.

Pandemic Considerations

The Company has critically considered logistical matters given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, to ensure that this Exploration Program and all future programs are executed in a way that ensures the absolute health and safety of our personnel, contractors, and the communities where we operate.

The Company would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for partial funding of the exploration program under the Junior Exploration Assistance Program.

Qualified Person and Technical Reports

This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P. Geo., Chief Geologist with Anaconda Mining Inc., a "Qualified Person", under National Instrument 43-101 - Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Soil samples were analyzed for gold using standard fire assay (30 g) pre-concentration and Atomic Absorption finish methods and 34 additional elements where analysed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Emission Spectroscopy (ICP) at Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, NL ("Eastern"). Eastern is a fully accredited firm within the meaning of NI 43-101 for provision of this service.

"Grab samples" are selected samples and are not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the property.

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra owns three district-scale, advanced gold exploration projects in the world class mining jurisdictions of New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its precious metals discovery on its Luna Roja Project, as well as an extensive portfolio of district scale drill ready projects available for option or joint venture.

Forward Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, changes in world gold markets or markets for other commodities, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Magna Terra Minerals Inc.
Lewis Lawrick
President and CEO, Director
647-478-5307
Email: info@magnaterraminerals.com
Website: www.magnaterraminerals.com

Exhibit A: Geology and Soil Sample Map of the Jacksons Arm Trend with LiDAR background, showing current extent of the 2.4 km long alteration zone.

Exhibit B: Ground IP Chargeability and Soil Sample Map, Jacksons Arm Trend, Great Northern Project showing the coincidence of IP Chargeability anomalies with anomalous soils.

Exhibit C: Ground Magnetic Contour Map with Soil Samples, Jacksons Arm Trend, Great Northern Project showing the coincidence of magnetic, IP chargeability and soil anomalies within the Jacksons Arm Trend.

SOURCE: Magna Terra Minerals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/629252/Magna-Terra-Identifies-Numerous-Additional-Soil-Geochemical-Targets-at-the-24-Kilometre-Jacksons-Arm-Trend-Great-Northern-Project-Initiates-Follow-Up-Exploration

Latest Stories

  • Aurora Cannabis To Report As Huge Rally In Marijuana Stocks Pauses

    Aurora Cannabis will report fiscal second-quarter earnings, amid a broader marijuana stocks rally aided by U.S. legalization prospects.

  • This Crypto Kid Had a $23,000-a-Month Condo. Then the Feds Came.

    (Bloomberg) -- Stefan Qin was just 19 when he claimed to have the secret to cryptocurrency trading.Buoyed with youthful confidence, Qin, a self-proclaimed math prodigy from Australia, dropped out of college in 2016 to start a hedge fund in New York he called Virgil Capital. He told potential clients he had developed an algorithm called Tenjin to monitor cryptocurrency exchanges around the world to seize on price fluctuations. A little more than a year after it started, he bragged the fund had returned 500%, a claim that produced a flurry of new money from investors.He became so flush with cash, Qin signed a lease in September 2019 for a $23,000-a-month apartment in 50 West, a 64-story luxury condo building in the financial district with expansive views of lower Manhattan as well as a pool, sauna, steam room, hot tub and golf simulator.In reality, federal prosecutors said, the operation was a lie, essentially a Ponzi scheme that stole about $90 million from more than 100 investors to help pay for Qin’s lavish lifestyle and personal investments in such high-risk bets as initial coin offerings. At one point, facing client demands for their money, he variously blamed “poor cash flow management” and “loan sharks in China” for his troubles. Last week, Qin, now 24 and expressing remorse, pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan to a single count of securities fraud.“I knew that what I was doing was wrong and illegal,” he told U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, who could sentence him to more than 15 years in prison. “I deeply regret my actions and will spend the rest of my life atoning for what I did. I am profoundly sorry for the harm my selfish behavior has caused to my investors who trusted in me, my employees and my family.”Eager InvestorsThe case echoes similar cryptocurrency frauds, such as that of BitConnect, promising people double-and triple-digit returns and costing investors billions. Ponzi schemes like that show how investors eager to cash in on a hot market can easily be led astray by promises of large returns. Canadian exchange QuadrigaCX collapsed in 2019 as a result of fraud, causing at least $125 million in losses for 76,000 investors.While regulatory oversight of the cryptocurrency industry is tightening, the sector is littered with inexperienced participants. A number of the 800 or so crypto funds worldwide are run by people with no knowledge of Wall Street or finance, including some college students and recent graduates who launched funds a few years ago.Qin’s path started in college, too. He had been a math whiz who planned on becoming a physicist, he told a website, DigFin, in a profile published in December, just a week before regulators closed in on him. He described himself on his LinkedIn page as a “quant with a deep interest and understanding in blockchain technology.”In 2016, he won acceptance into a program for high-potential entrepreneurs at the University of New South Wales in Sydney with a proposal to use blockchain technology to speed up foreign exchange transactions. He also attended the Minerva Schools, a mostly online college based in San Francisco, from August 2016 through December 2017, the school confirmed.Crypto BugHe got the crypto bug after an internship with a firm in China, he told DigFin. His task had been to build a platform between two venues, one in China and the other in the U.S., to allow the firm to arbitrage cryptocurrencies.Convinced he had happened upon a business, Qin moved to New York to found Virgil Capital. His strategy, he told investors, would be to exploit the tendency of cryptocurrencies to trade at different prices at various exchanges. He would be “market-neutral,” meaning that the firm’s funds wouldn’t be exposed to price movements.And unlike other hedge funds, he told DigFin, Virgil wouldn’t charge management fees, taking only fees based on the firm’s performance. “We never try to make easy money,” Qin said.By his telling, Virgil got off to a fast start, claiming 500% returns in 2017, which brought in more investors eager to participate. A marketing brochure boasted of 10% monthly returns -- or 2,811% over a three-year period ending in August 2019, legal filings show.His assets got an extra jolt after the Wall Street Journal profiled him in a February 2018 story that touted his skill at arbitraging cryptocurrency. Virgil “experienced substantial growth as new investors flocked to the fund,” prosecutors said.Missing AssetsThe first cracks appeared last summer. Some investors were becoming “increasingly upset” about missing assets and incomplete transfers, the former head of investor relations, Melissa Fox Murphy, said in a court declaration. (She left the firm in December.) The complaints grew.“It is now MID DECEMBER and my MILLION DOLLARS IS NOWHERE TO BE SEEN,” wrote one investor, whose name was blacked out in court documents. “It’s a disgrace the way you guys are treating one of your earliest and largest investors.”Around the same time, nine investors with $3.5 million in funds asked for redemptions from the firm’s flagship Virgil Sigma Fund LP, according to prosecutors. But there was no money to transfer. Qin had drained the Sigma Fund of its assets. The fund’s balances were fabricated.Instead of trading at 39 exchanges around the world, as he had claimed, Qin spent investor money on personal expenses and to invest in other undisclosed high-risk investments, including initial coin offerings, prosecutors said.So Qin tried to stall. He convinced investors instead to transfer their interests into his VQR Multistrategy Fund, another cryptocurrency fund he started in February 2020 that used a variety of trading strategies -- and still had assets.‘Loan Sharks’He also sought to withdraw $1.7 million from the VQR fund, but that aroused suspicions from the head trader, Antonio Hallak. In a phone call Hallak recorded in December, Qin said he needed the money to repay “loan sharks in China” that he had borrowed from to start his business, according to court filings in a lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. He said the loan sharks “might do anything to collect on the debt” and that he had a “liquidity issue” that prevented him from repaying them.“I just had such poor cash flow management to be honest with you,” Qin told Hallak. “I don’t have money right now dude. It’s so sad.”When the trader balked at the withdrawal, Qin attempted to take over the reins of VQR’s accounts. But by now the SEC was involved. It got cryptocurrency exchanges to put a hold on VQR’s remaining assets and, a week later, filed suit.Asset RecoveryBy the end, Qin had drained virtually all of the $90 million that was in the Sigma Fund. A court-appointed receiver who is overseeing the fund is looking to recover assets for investors, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. About $24 million in assets in the VQR fund was frozen and should be available to disperse, he said.In South Korea when he learned of the probe, Qin agreed to fly back to the U.S., prosecutors said. He surrendered to authorities on Feb. 4, pleaded guilty the same day before Caproni, and was freed on a $50,000 bond pending his sentencing, scheduled for May 20. While the maximum statutory penalty calls for 20 years in prison, as part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed that he should get 151 to 188 months behind bars under federal sentencing guidelines and a fine of up to $350,000.That fate is a far cry from the career his parents had envisioned for him -- a physicist, he had told DigFin. “They weren’t too happy when I told them I had quit uni to do this crypto thing. Who knows, maybe someday I’ll complete my degree. But what I really want to do is trade crypto.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett's favorite indicator hints that stocks are significantly overvalued

    The Buffett Indicator has gone haywire of late.

  • New tax rule could mean bigger tax refunds for some families, but only if they're savvy

    The change to the tax code could allow millions of working families to save thousands on their taxes, but only if they are savvy about how they file this year.

  • Jim Cramer says new investors need to follow 7 rules if they want to make money

    When things get ‘biblical,’ investors should get careful, the CNBC host says,

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Cannabis Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Investors have been fixated on growth companies over the past year, and one segment which has been on the rise is the fledgling cannabis industry. The sector offers a unique proposition and the prospect of further growth, as there is still a major catalyst on the horizon which will completely alter the industry. As expected, a Democrat led senate has been good news for those banking on marijuana reform at the federal level; And it looks like the anticipated changes could happen faster than initially expected. Backed by Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, Democratic Senators have stated that they will push for federal-level legalization of marijuana, promising “a unified discussion draft on comprehensive [cannabis] reform” in the first half of this year. The statement feeds expectations that the Democratic Congressional majority will pass – and that President Biden will sign – a bill to legalize marijuana. Investors are also looking at further state-level legalization moves; one key state in this regard is New York. So, the cannabis industry is looking up. There is an expanding network of state legalization regimes, and expectations of a change in federal policy; both are putting upward pressure on cannabis shares. Against this backdrop, we used TipRanks’ database to find two cannabis stocks that have been earmarked as 'Strong Buys' by the analyst consensus. Both have posted impressive year-to-date performances, and stand to rise even more in the year ahead. Village Farms International (VFF) We will start with Village Farms International, a company that has long been involved in the niche agricultural business. The company started out as a farmer, producing high-quality greenhouse vegetables year-round for sale in the North American market. That background fit the company well for a transition to the cannabis industry – Village Farms has experience in greenhouse production and industrial-scale growing. Village Farms’ shares are showing a tremendous growth profile, up 327% in the past 12 months – with a strong spike in recent days. Two important pieces of news precipitated the surge since the end of January. First, the company has fully repaid – ahead of schedule – the $15 million debt it incurred during its November acquisition of the cannabis growing company Pure Sunfarms. And second, Village Farms increased its investment in the Asian cannabinoid company Altum by 50%, to hold a 10% stake in the company. The move increases the international reach of Village Farms, and its ability to increase Altum holdings in the future. The company was able to fund these moves because it had a successful equity sale in January, putting an additional 10.8 million shares on the market, and raising US$135 million in new capital. In addition to its strong capital and expansion positions, Village Farms has been reporting solid financial results. The company saw US$43 million in revenue for 3Q20, a gain of 12.5% year-over-year. EPS came in at 1 cent per share, a turnaround from the US$0.10 loss in the year-ago quarter. Covering Village Farms for Craig-Hallum, 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers writes: “Village Farms has clearly established itself as the leading cannabis producer in Canada with #1 brand share and industry-leading profitability. Canadian cannabis sales in 2020 through October (latest available) were up 128% y/y, and dispensary counts are set to accelerate through 2021, providing a tailwind to VFF revenues.” Turning to the US markets, and VFF’s position in Canada’s larger neighbor, the analyst goes on to add, “With 5.7M SF of greenhouses in TX, the company also has real US optionality, which is finally being appreciated by investors after the GA election. VFF has historically been undervalued compared to less profitable peers, but we expect shares to continue working higher … as the prospect for US reform increases throughout the year.” To this end, Des Lauriers rates VFF a Buy, and his $25 price target suggests the stock has room for ~26% upside in the coming year. (To watch Des Lauriers’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 3 recent reviews on VFF shares, and all are Buys, giving the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating and showing a general agreement on Wall Street about the company’s strengths. Shares are priced at $19.90, and the $24.33 average price target implies an upside of ~23% for the year ahead. (See VFF stock analysis on TipRanks) TerrAscend Corporation (TRSSF) The next cannabis stock we’re looking at, TerrAscend, is another major cannabis producer in both the US, Canada, and Europe. The company is involved in both the medical and recreational sides of the market, and both grows and produces cannabis and markets a range of products through numerous brand names. TerrAscend’s US operations are located in California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Utah, and the company looks to expand as more states legalize cannabis. In a strong sign of the cannabis industry’s strength, TRSSF shares are up a sky-high 624% over the past 12 months. Growth has been fueled by expansion of the cultivation operations in California and Pennsylvania, and by the move into the adult-use recreational market in New Jersey. Last month, TerrAscend closed a non-brokered private placement stock sale, putting more than 18 million common shares on the market. The sale price was C$12.35 (US$9.72), and the offering grossed C$224 million (US$176.3 million). The bulk of the proceeds – some 80% of the total – was put up by four large US-based institutional investors. The funds raised will be used to continue expansion of the company’s cultivation operations (TRSSF has plans to expand growing and manufacturing ops in New Jersey), as well as to pursue merger & acquisition activities. TerrAscend’s rapid growth and strong future prospects have attracted attention from top-rated analysts, including 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers of Craig-Hallum (stated above). "TerrAscend is a leading multi-state operator (MSO) in the US cannabis market with top-tier management, assets, and access to deal flow. We have been bullish on the company since initiating coverage last year and are happy to say the TRSSF team has exceeded our expectations, generating rapid increases in margins and operating leverage that have earned them a place solidly in the Top Tier of MSOs," Des Lauriers noted. The analyst summed up, "[With] US$280M+ raised since the elections and federal reform moving quicker than expected, we think TRSSF does deserve a premium to peers." In line with his bullish comments, Des Lauriers rates TRSSF shares a Buy, and has a $20 price target that implies a ~31% upside potential for the next 12 months. Once again, we’re looking at a stock with broad agreement from Wall Street’s analysts – the Strong Buy consensus rating is unanimous, based on 7 recent reviews. Shares are selling for $15.30, and their recent appreciation has pushed that price almost up to the $15.43 average price target. (See TRSSF stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for cannabis stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Pot Stocks Are the Next GameStop. It Won’t End Well.

    Democrats make case against Trump during second day of impeachment trial, CDC touts benefit of double-masking, GM is the latest car maker squeezed by global chip shortage, and other news to start your day.

  • How much income will your 401(k) provide?

    Retirement account owners have long had trouble translating the money in their 401(k) into income. Later this year, possibly in the third quarter, plan sponsors will be required to include two lifetime income illustrations on participants’ pension benefit statement at least once annually. In essence, the illustrations show how much income a participant’s account balance would produce in today’s dollars if used to purchase either a single life annuity or a qualified joint and 100% survivor annuity.

  • AbbVie Posts A Massive Growth Quarter — Is It Time To Add AbbVie Stock?

    AbbVie stock was within a buy zone in mid-February after the company topped fourth-quarter views and issued upbeat 2021 guidance. The company also has the option to buy Cypris Medical.

  • Crypto Mogul Bets on ‘Meme Investing’ With Millions in GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Justin Sun, the 30-year-old crypto entrepreneur who bought $10 million worth of GameStop Corp. at the height of its Reddit-fueled rally, is predicting a paradigm shift in investing as younger people swarm into financial assets.Speaking the same week Elon Musk announced he put $1.5 billion of Tesla Inc.’s cash in Bitcoin, Sun said that a new type of internet-driven investing would benefit cryptocurrencies as well as shares of companies that are able to understand and latch onto “meme culture.”Sun said he’s prepared to hold onto his GameStop shares that he purchased near the highs late last month in an effort to tap into the adrenaline-charged rush that lured retail investors into so-called meme stocks. He also bought $1 million in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and a further $1 million in silver. The GameStop position is now worth just $2 million, Sun said.“I think I’m going to hold. Even if I lose money on the GME stock, I still believe this is a paradigm shift,” Sun said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “In the past we all followed the advice from the financial analysts, and these days people are going to make their own decisions.”GameStop soared almost eightfold in the last week of January as retail investors spurred on by Reddit forums and Discord chats piled into the stock, causing pain for professional hedge funds who had shorted the video game retailer’s shares. The price of GameStop has since plunged from a peak of $483 to around $50, handing losses to retail investors who bought at the top and also sparking a wider debate about whether this type of community-driven trading can continue.Sun founded blockchain business Tron in 2017 and has since expanded into other decentralization technologies and platforms such as BitTorrent Inc., Steemit and DLive. He made headlines in 2019 by spending a record $4.6 million at Warren Buffett’s annual charity auction to have dinner with the aging investor.Sun said he advised Buffett to buy Bitcoin and Tesla when he dined with him last year.“Elon Musk is not only a company CEO, but he is also the representative of this kind of meme culture and the representative of this kind of new generation movement,” Sun said. “In the future these kind of community-driven trends require company CEOs to be more engaged with the community, with their fan base.”Sun has also been working on a Chinese version of Clubhouse, the social networking app that was recently blocked by China’s censors. Clubhouse is “a very effective way for people to expand their social networking,” Sun said, “But of course, every country has their regulations so we’re definitely going to have this kind of moderation system to help identify and moderate the content.”Sun has fallen afoul of censors before, with his Peiwo app slammed by China’s top state news agency for spreading vulgar and pornographic content. DLive, the live-streaming platform that was bought by BitTorrent late last year, has also come under scrutiny from American lawmakers for its role in broadcasting the U.S. Capitol riots. Sun declined to comment on the controversies.Meanwhile, Tron, the cryptocurrency associated with the Tron Foundation, hasn’t benefited from retail enthusiasm as much as some other digital coins in recent months, falling to 20th place in terms of market value according to a CoinMarketCap ranking. Sun said he would hire more celebrities and artists to better position Tron as a “meme-friendly” coin.“The meme is very important in the cryptocurrency world,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Your next stimulus check is less likely to shortchange you — for now

    Congress is keeping the same stimulus check formula, though that could change.

  • Bumble IPO Brings Home The Honey; Dating App Provider Rakes In $2.15 Billion

    Dating app Bumble looked hot with its initial public offering that widely exceeded expectations and raised $2.15 billion. The Bumble IPO priced late Wednesday and will trade Thursday.

  • How To Own 3 Marijuana Stocks Analysts Still Say Are Undervalued

    Marijuana stocks are on fire — pushing many dangerously past what analysts say they're worth. But ETFs offer a way to own some still overlooked cannabis stocks.

  • Archer to go public, United Airlines invests and orders electric aircraft

    Electric aircraft startup Archer will go public through a merger with a blank-check company backed in a deal valued at around $3.8 billion and backed by an order and investment from United Airlines, among the first major airlines to commit to the purchase of air taxis. The deal with Atlas Crest Investment Corp, announced on Wednesday, is expected to provide $1.1 billion to the company which makes electric aircraft with vertical take-off and landing. Archer and Atlas Crest said the proceeds include a $600 million private investment from United Airlines Holdings Inc, Stellantis, investment banker Ken Moelis and Mubadala Capital, the investment arm of Abu Dhabi's state investor Mubadala Investment Co.

  • How to Retire in the Netherlands: Costs, Visas and More

    With just under 4,000 retired Americans getting Social Security benefits in the Netherlands at the end of 2019, this Western European country may not stand out as an obvious choice for retirement among some of its neighboring countries, but its … Continue reading → The post How to Retire in the Netherlands: Costs, Visas and More appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Coca-Cola HBC hikes dividend, sees strong recovery after virus hit

    Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBCon Thursday raised its dividend and said it expects 2021 revenueto bounce back strongly as at-home demand cushions a hit toconsumption in hotels and restaurants during COVID-19restrictions. The upbeat outlook and payout increase vaulted the Britishcompany's shares to the top of the FTSE 100 index, where theytraded 5% higher at 23.6 pounds by 0836 GMT. "We expect to see a strong FX-neutral revenue recovery in2021 on the back of gradual volume recovery against the COVID-19impact in 2020... Performance in the at-home channelstrengthened through the year," said the company, which bottlesand sells Coca-Cola drinks in 28 countries.

  • Investors Love ChargePoint But They Need to Vote Immediately to Greenlight a Speedy Deal

    ChargePoint, Inc. deal may be delayed by weeks if too few shareholders cast votes Investors need to vote electronically or call their brokers/banks to vote Any shareholder can also call Morrow Sodali LLC at (877) 787-9239 for help voting Voting is free but many investors are unaccustomed to the mechanics Deal has 99.86% support from […]

  • Stocks aren’t in a bubble, but here’s what is, according to fund manager Cathie Wood

    For all the attention given to the argument that the stock market is in a bubble, it is important to point out that not everyone shares that view. Few fund managers have been more successful than Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest and fund manager of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) which according to FactSet have drawn in more inflows than any other actively managed stock exchange-traded fund over the last 12 months. In a monthly webinar, Wood made the argument against stocks being in a bubble.

  • Bombardier to lay off 1,600 and halt Learjet production

    Bombardier said it would end production of its weak-selling Learjet corporate aircraft later in 2021 to focus on the more profitable Challenger and Global jets. Montreal-based Bombardier reported a 19.7% fall in business jet deliveries in 2020, in line with broader industry trends, but said 2020 revenues from corporate aircraft activities rose 3%, helped by year-end deliveries of its flagship Global 7500, and a rebound in demand. Bombardier has evolved from a plane and train maker to business jet maker, shedding assets to restore profitability and cut debt, after facing a cash crunch in 2015 while bringing a commercial plane to market.

  • Who Will Build the Apple Car? Here Are Candidates to Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s work on a car has brought to the fore several potential manufacturing partners capable of building an electric self-driving vehicle for the technology giant.The secret project has gained momentum in recent months, adding multiple former Tesla Inc. executives, gaining the supervision of Apple’s top artificial intelligence executive and ramping up road tests. The initiative, known as Project Titan inside Apple, is attracting intense interest because of its potential to upend the automotive industry and supply chains, much like the iPhone did to the smartphone market.Read more: Apple’s Car Is at Least Half a Decade AwayIf and when Apple commits to building a car, it is likely to seek multiple partners -- including a major one to assemble the vehicle and many others to supply key components. The following companies -- whose representatives declined to comment -- are possible candidates:FoxconnFoxconn Technology Group already has a close relationship with Apple. For well over a decade, it has been the U.S. company’s largest production partner, assembling the majority of the world’s iPhones and a big chunk of its Macs and iPads from vast complexes employing upwards of a million people across China.In October, Foxconn, whose main listed arm is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., unveiled its first electric-vehicle chassis and a software platform to help carmakers bring models to market faster. It also plans to release a solid-state battery by 2024.The Taiwanese company, founded by billionaire Terry Gou, announced a plan in early 2020 to form a joint venture with Fiat Chrysler to develop and make electric vehicles in China, though Foxconn won’t be involved in any assembly itself.In January, Foxconn signed a manufacturing deal with Chinese EV startup Byton Ltd. with the goal of starting mass production of its M-Byte model by the first quarter of 2022. It also announced another venture with China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. to provide production and consulting services.MagnaMagna, based in Ontario, Canada, is the third-largest auto supplier in the world by sales, and has a contract-manufacturing operation with years of experience making entire car models for a variety of auto brands.Magna produces everything from chassis and car seats to sensors and software for driver-assistance features. Automakers including BMW AG and Jaguar Land Rover have hired its Magna Steyr unit and outsourced production to its factory in Graz, Austria.Magna also pitches its engineering and manufacturing services to EV startups. Last fall, it agreed to provide Fisker Inc. with an EV platform for its Ocean SUV and added self-driving features to the deal in January.In December, Magna put about $450 million into a joint venture with Korea’s LG Electronics Inc. to make EV powertrains. It’s also expanding its manufacturing footprint in China, the largest EV market, by building the ArcFox Alpha-T for Beijing Automotive Group Co. -- the first vehicle it’s assembled outside of Europe.It also has the benefit of a prior relationship with Apple: the two were in talks to build Apple’s car when the iPhone maker first set out on this path about five years ago.Hyundai or KiaHyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. have drawn the most attention so far this year, thanks in part to Hyundai initially confirming reports in Korea last month that it was in discussions with Apple. But the carmaker quickly walked that back and recently repeated that it wasn’t in talks.Hyundai and Kia both have plants in the U.S., in Alabama and Georgia. Their dedicated EV platform will deliver driving range of over 500 kilometers (311 miles) and be capable of recharging car batteries up to 80% in 18 minutes.While the two sell EVs derived from existing models, they will start selling vehicles based on the dedicated EV platform from March, helping to bring down costs and improve performance efficiency. They plan to introduce a combined 23 new EV models and sell 1 million units globally by 2025.The big disadvantage Hyundai and Kia have is the recent back-and-forth on whether they are developing a car for Apple, a notoriously secretive company. Although the two automakers have said talks aren’t happening, it’s possible discussions could restart if Apple deems them the best possible partners.NissanAlthough it’s seen as a long shot, Nissan Motor Co. brings several elements to the table that could be beneficial for Apple.Nissan already has a common EV platform developed with French partner Renault SA, which will be used for its Ariya compact SUV debuting later this year. When asked whether the Japanese company would be willing to build cars for Apple, CEO Makoto Uchida said during an earnings news conference that Nissan “has the DNA to do things others won’t do.”The automaker has been mired in a slump, reporting its biggest loss in two decades in fiscal 2019, and could get much-needed revenue from helping Apple develop or manufacture its vehicle. It also could benefit from access to Apple’s technology.After pursuing a strategy of volume at any cost that ate into profit, Nissan needs to attract higher-paying customers largely with the technology inside of its cars.StellantisOne factor in determining the suitability of a partner for Apple may be availability of production capacity. This could point to European automakers such as Stellantis NV, which has been hit by the region’s sales slump and has spare room in some plants.Stellantis is under pressure to find synergies after forming last month through the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler.Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said during a Jan. 19 press conference that Stellantis is open to working with Apple or any tech company on EVs, “as long as it doesn’t create any technology dependence” that would jeopardize the automaker’s future.Chairman John Elkann said in 2016 that the auto industry should work with “new industry participants” like Google and Apple rather than try to compete with them.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.