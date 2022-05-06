U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,126.46
    -20.41 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,912.16
    -85.81 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,149.38
    -168.31 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,821.38
    -49.77 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.33
    +2.07 (+1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.90
    +7.20 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.08 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0553
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2345
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5610
    +0.3810 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,104.67
    +58.40 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    839.27
    -8.18 (-0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

Magna Terra Provides Update On Technical Disclosure Amendment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BRIOF

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2022 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV:MTT) ("MTT" or the "Company") wishes to provide an update (refer to press release dated April 8, 2022) as it pertains to its Technical Report(s) entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Cape Spencer Gold Deposit, Saint John County, New Brunswick, Canada" dated November 14, 2019 and with an effective date of January 23, 2019 (the "Cape Spencer Technical Report") and its Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Rattling Brook Gold Deposit, Great Northern Project, White Bay Area, Newfoundland, Canada" dated November 14, 2019 and with an effective date of January 23, 2019 (the "Rattling Brook Technical Report", and together with the Cape Spencer Technical Report, the "Technical Reports"). The Company has engaged the services of Independent Qualified Persons Michael Cullen, P.Geo., and Matthew Harrington, P.Geo., of Mercator Geological Services Limited ("Mercator"), contributing original co-authors of both reports, to amend the Technical Reports following updated site visits. As of today, the Company can confirm the following:

  • The amended Technical Reports were submitted for review to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF") on April 29,2022.

Upon approval of the amended Technical Reports, the Company will promptly file the amended documents on SEDAR. The Company does not expect these amendments to affect the conclusions of the Technical Reports.

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra owns two district scale, resource stage gold exploration projects in the top-tier mining jurisdictions of New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its precious metals discovery on its Luna Roja Project, as well as an extensive portfolio of district scale drill ready projects available for option or joint venture.

Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to file a report that complies with Regulation 43-101. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, and the ability of the author of the Technical Reports to finalize same.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include the inability of the Company to execute its proposed business plans, and carry out planned future activities. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of gold, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for precious metals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, and the Company's investment and operation in the mineral exploration sector, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Magna Terra Minerals Inc.
Lewis Lawrick
President and CEO, Director
647-478-5307
Email: info@magnaterraminerals.com
Website: www.magnaterraminerals.com

SOURCE: Magna Terra Minerals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700475/Magna-Terra-Provides-Update-On-Technical-Disclosure-Amendment

Recommended Stories

  • Based on 19 bear markets in the last 140 years, here’s where the current downturn may end, says Bank of America

    If the S&P 500 were in a bear market, and some say it is, this is when it would end, says Bank of America.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) extended its losses from yesterday and crashed again this morning. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Plug Power shares were still down about 6.5%. The market crash and rival Bloom Energy's (NYSE: BE) somber earnings report seem to be having a ripple effect on most fuel-cell stocks today.

  • DraftKings reports mixed earnings, stock dips

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses first quarter earnings for DraftKings.&nbsp;

  • Why did the Dow plunge more than 1,000 points? Should I wait for stocks to sink lower? Here’s what some pros think.

    Fresh off the best percentage gain for the Dow since Nov. 9, 2020, the blue-chip index was routed along with the rest of the stock market.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With Fed Interest Rates on the Rise

    The Federal Reserve has now officially raised its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by a full half-point, the largest hike in two decades, as the Fed attempts to rein in inflation. In light of the Fed having now executed rate hikes at each of its last two meetings, and expectations that there is more to come, I think it's safe to say that we are in a rising-rate environment. Few know how to play difficult market conditions better than the legendary investor Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), which both know how to beat the market.

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Was Plummeting This Week

    This week has been a tough one for stocks, but it's been especially tough for specialty biotech Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of Thursday night they had fallen almost 27% week to date. Clovis published those results Wednesday morning and while they couldn't be called disastrous, they weren't what shareholders were yearning for.

  • Why Guardant Health Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) were trading 23.4% lower as of 11:51 a.m. ET on Friday. The steep decline came after the company announced its first-quarter results following the market close on Thursday. This result was in line with Wall Street estimates.

  • Where Will CrowdStrike Be in 3 Years?

    CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) went public on June 12, 2019. The cloud-based cybersecurity company priced its IPO at $34 a share, and its stock started trading at $63.50. Between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2022 (which ended in January), CrowdStrike's number of subscription customers jumped from 2,516 to 16,325, which boosted its annual revenue from $250 million to $1.45 billion.

  • Why Now Might Be the Time to Buy Disney

    The consensus around The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is that nobody wants to own it -- and that is understandable. Disney's "Parks and Experiences" segment is a cash cow for the business; it contributed $6.7 billion (or 45%) of Disney's $14.8 billion of operating profits in 2019, the year before COVID-19. Getting the parks back to full speed would be a welcome development and go a long way in bringing Disney's cash flow back to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Is Plummeting Today

    The internet-software services company's share price is now down 72% from the peak it hit last November.

  • Why Confluent Stock Is Plummeting Today

    The data-streaming company's share price was down roughly 15.6% in the daily trading session as of noon ET. The company reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.19 on sales of $126 million, while the average analyst estimate had guided for a loss of $0.21 per share on sales of $119.49 million. Revenue grew roughly 64% year over year in the quarter, which was in line with sales growth in the last fiscal year but below the 71% growth that the company posted in 2021's fourth quarter.

  • Bank of America is pushing a surprising new set of FAANG stocks to beat the bear market after yesterday’s $1.3 trillion wipeout

    Hint: None of them are tech.

  • Here's what's 'dangerous' about the latest stock market plunge

    This could be a big problem for stock market bulls.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Friday

    First-quarter earnings from an EV peer set the stage for what investors will look for from Rivian next week.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Sinking Again Today

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock is once again losing substantial ground. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down, and the Nasdaq Composite index had slipped 6.5% in the day's session. While there doesn't appear to be any new business-specific news behind the pullback on Shopify stock today, bearish momentum continues to grip the broader market, and investors are still digesting the company's disappointing first-quarter results.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Amazon Ahead of Its Stock Split

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders will vote on carrying out a 20-for-1 stock split at its annual meeting later this month. Splitting the stock into smaller, easier-to-purchase shares could make investing in the company significantly more attractive to a wider pool of investors and work to increase trading volume. Amazon stock has been hit hard following the company's recent first-quarter earnings release.

  • What happened to Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani? Where the shamed Theranos execs are today

    Where are Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani today?

  • Here's Why Redfin Is Soaring While Most Stocks Are Falling

    The stock market hasn't exactly had a strong couple of days. Real estate brokerage and technology company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) was a rare bright spot, however. As you might expect, Redfin's move is earnings related.

  • 2 Top Dividend REITs That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

    These REITs operate on vastly different sides of the property spectrum, but both have notable long-term positives that you shouldn't ignore.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Dropped 20.7% in April

    Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) sank 20.7% in April, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The robotic surgery company and maker of the Da Vinci surgical system reported its first-quarter earnings, which caused its stock to drop. Revenue was up 15% to $1.49 billion, and non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.13 for the period.