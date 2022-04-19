Magna’s Upcoming Investor Event to Include Update on Strategy and Feature Driving Experiences

Magna International Inc.

Magna Investor Event

Magna Investor Event

CEO to update on go-forward strategy execution in growing addressable markets

Interactive displays and on-road driving experiences showcasing new technologies

AURORA, Ontario, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One year after Magna (TSX: MG, NYSE: MGA) rolled out its go-forward strategy, the company is back with its investor event scheduled for May 10, 2022, at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan. Magna’s Chief Executive Officer Swamy Kotagiri will present on the company’s unique position in the market, innovative technologies, systems-level capabilities and progress in the company’s strategy.

“We are excited to share how we are executing our strategy and why we are optimistic about the future as our addressable markets are growing,” said Kotagiri. “Additionally, we are taking advantage of the test track to show our full capabilities and the unique competitive advantage that we call the Power of Magna.”



The doors will open at 8:00 a.m. and the presentation with a Q&A session will run from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. ET. Interactive displays, as well as ride and drive experiences in electrification and ADAS will follow. Those in the financial community interested in joining in person, or via the live webcast can do so by registering here.

