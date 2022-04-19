U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

Magna’s Upcoming Investor Event to Include Update on Strategy and Feature Driving Experiences

Magna International Inc.
·3 min read
  • MGA
Magna International Inc.
Magna International Inc.

Magna Investor Event

Magna Investor Event
Magna Investor Event

  • CEO to update on go-forward strategy execution in growing addressable markets

  • Interactive displays and on-road driving experiences showcasing new technologies

AURORA, Ontario, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One year after Magna (TSX: MG, NYSE: MGA) rolled out its go-forward strategy, the company is back with its investor event scheduled for May 10, 2022, at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan. Magna’s Chief Executive Officer Swamy Kotagiri will present on the company’s unique position in the market, innovative technologies, systems-level capabilities and progress in the company’s strategy.

“We are excited to share how we are executing our strategy and why we are optimistic about the future as our addressable markets are growing,” said Kotagiri. “Additionally, we are taking advantage of the test track to show our full capabilities and the unique competitive advantage that we call the Power of Magna.”

The doors will open at 8:00 a.m. and the presentation with a Q&A session will run from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. ET. Interactive displays, as well as ride and drive experiences in electrification and ADAS will follow. Those in the financial community interested in joining in person, or via the live webcast can do so by registering here.

TAGS
Investor day, go-forward strategy, electrification, ADAS

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com, 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com, 248-761-7004

ABOUT MAGNA
Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of 158,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 65 years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 343 manufacturing operations and 91 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries.

For further information about Magna [(NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG)], please visit www.magna.com or follow us on Twitter @MagnaInt.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA’S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA’S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA’S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA’S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0bcd56b-8496-4823-aad7-e60db0bfa66b


