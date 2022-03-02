U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,351.25
    +44.99 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,710.41
    +415.46 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,580.07
    +47.61 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.53
    +30.02 (+1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.41
    +4.00 (+3.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.50
    -14.30 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.36 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1073
    -0.0055 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8160
    +0.1090 (+6.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3315
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5630
    +0.6730 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,155.60
    +566.09 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.59
    -5.95 (-0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.53
    +93.33 (+1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Magna5 Continues Expansion of Managed Services Business through Acquisition of TCG Network Services

·3 min read

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magna5, a national provider of managed IT, cybersecurity and cloud-based services and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, announces the acquisition of TCG Network Services ("TCG"), a leading Boston-based managed IT and cybersecurity services provider. This acquisition further strengthens Magna5's position as a formidable player for cybersecurity, data recovery and cloud services in the lower middle market.

Magna5 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Magna5)
Magna5 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Magna5)

"Our mission at Magna5 is to provide superior service for our customers by combining high-touch local service teams while leveraging the benefits of having access to a broader portfolio of capabilities " said Robert Farina, CEO of Magna5. "We were immediately drawn to TCG's impressive track record and the company's customer-first approach to technology management, which aligns well with our core values and culture at Magna5."

"We're extremely proud of this new partnership. We have been thoroughly impressed by the process and look forward to supporting Magna5 and NewSpring Holdings in their rapid expansion," said Frank McDonough, President and Co-Founder of TCG. "This move enhances our ability to offer best-of-breed technology services. That includes real-time cybersecurity protection, data backup and recovery, centralized network monitoring, cloud hosting, and 24/7 help desk support. Our customers will benefit by continuing to work with their regional Boston support team who now have access to larger market resources."

TCG is the second acquisition that Magna5 has announced in the past 12 months. Magna5 acquired New York-based SpinnerTech in May 2021 and is pursuing additional acquisition opportunities to enhance capabilities and expand reach.

The transaction with TCG was facilitated by ITX, a global leader in smaller mid-market mergers and acquisitions focusing on IT Services businesses, MSSPs, MSPs, Microsoft, and Oracle channel partners. Robert W. Chmielinski served as legal counsel to TCG Network Services. Blank Rome LLP served as counsel to Magna5.

About Magna5
Magna5, a NewSpring Holdings platform, provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, private and public cloud hosting, backup and disaster recovery and other advanced IT services to mid-market and enterprise customers, including leaders within the education, healthcare, government, financial services, manufacturing, and other industry segments. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Magna5 has customers nationally.

About NewSpring Holdings
NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $2.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magna5-continues-expansion-of-managed-services-business-through-acquisition-of-tcg-network-services-301493469.html

SOURCE Magna5

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26The Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, which track

  • Salesforce Climbs, First Solar Falls as Stock Markets Look to Recover

    Oil prices moved to nearly $110 per barrel early Wednesday morning as traders weigh the impact of Russian sanctions on global energy production and supply. Earnings reports continued to give some color on individual company performance across the U.S. economy. Customer relationship management software pioneer Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) posted solid gains after reporting its latest results, while First Solar's (NASDAQ: FSLR) numbers cast a shadow over the solar panel producer.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Stocks According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best undervalued stocks according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Undervalued Stocks According to Hedge Funds. There is a lot of concern around the economic impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on markets […]

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Is Block Stock a Buy Now?

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock rallied 7% on Feb. 24, just ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report. How rapidly is Block growing? During the fourth quarter, Block's revenue rose 29% year over year to $4.08 billion, which beat analysts' expectations by $20 million.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Slumped 22.8% on Tuesday

    Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 22.8% on Tuesday. The stock had closed at $3.11 on Monday and then opened at $2.83 on Tuesday before hitting a low of $2.40 in early trading. The stock is down more than 36% this year and more than 63% over the past 12 months, with a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

  • Can Sundial Growers Get Back to $1 in 2022?

    Canadian pot producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is in danger of having to do a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq if it can't get its shares up. Last year, the meme hype and retail investors propped up Sundial's stock much higher than that. Data from Google (which Alphabet owns) shows that interest in Sundial has waned over the past year.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing February Stocks?

    Investors are finally starting to think about the sustainability of many tech companies' business models.

  • Ford CEO Jim Farley: Our legacy auto business has been holding us back

    Ford unveils a major business overhaul to focus on EVs.

  • Citigroup, Under New CEO Jane Fraser, Unveils a Fresh Strategy for the Bank

    The first investor day for the global institution in nearly five years will focus on a three-phase plan for streamlining operations and improving returns.

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong. The Stock Is Up Despite Mixed Earnings.

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Aecon reports year-end 2021 results

    Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) today reported results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2021 including full year revenue of $4.0 billion and backlog of $6.2 billion as at December 31, 2021. Aecon's Board of Directors approved an increase to the quarterly dividend to 18.5 cents per share from 17.5 cents per share previously, with this being the tenth annual increase in the last eleven years.

  • Why Zoom Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) fell 7.4% on Tuesday after the cloud communications leader warned of slowing growth. Zoom's revenue rose 21% year over year to $1.1 billion in its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, which ended on Jan. 31. The number of customers with more than 10 employees on the videoconferencing platform grew 9% from the year-ago period to 509,800.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Is it Wise to Invest in Rivian Automotive (RIVN)?

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Fund added 6.18% in the fourth quarter, taking returns for the full year to 23.58%, well ahead of its absolute return goal. However, the S&P […]