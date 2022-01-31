U.S. markets closed

Magnachip to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year 2021 Financial Results on February 16

·2 min read
  • MX

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip") (NYSE: MX) announced today it will report its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 after the close of market. The Company will host a corresponding conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

(PRNewsfoto/Magnachip Semiconductor)

The conference call will be webcast live and also is available by dialing toll-free at 1-844-536-5472 in US/Canada. International call-in participants can dial 1-614-999-9318. The conference ID number is 1582546. Participants are encouraged to initiate their calls at least 10 minutes in advance of the start time to ensure a timely connection. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a copy of earnings release will be accessible from the 'Investors' section of the company's website at www.magnachip.com. A replay of the conference call will be available until 8:00 p.m. ET on February 23, 2022. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-404-537-3406 or toll-free at 1-855-859-2056. The conference ID number is 1582546.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:
So-Yeon Jeong
Jeong Consulting
Tel. +1-408-712-6151
Investor.relations@magnachip.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnachip-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-year-2021-financial-results-on-february-16-301471794.html

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

