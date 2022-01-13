U.S. markets closed

Magnachip Launches New Generation of High-Voltage 600V SJ MOSFETs for Wide Range of Consumer Products and Industrial Applications

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip") (NYSE: MX) announced today that the company has launched 11 new generation high-voltage 600V Super Junction Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (SJ MOSFETs). The company has already released product samples and plans to begin mass production of them in March 2022.

Magnachip is introducing a new generation of High-Voltage 600V SJ MOSFETs for a wide range of consumer products and industrial applications.
The new 2.5th generation (2.5G) 600V SJ MOSFETs were developed using new designs based on the latest process technology to improve switching functionality by more than 10% compared to previous generations. As a result, Magnachip has achieved lower switching loss and better power efficiency. For applications requiring high Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) ruggedness, a Zener diode is embedded between a gate and source in order to avoid damage to a MOSFET from an external surge or ESD.

The new product family of 600V SJ MOSFETs supports an Rds(on) (drain-source on resistance) of 190~580mOhm and comes in standard packaging formats, such as DPAK TO-220F and TO-220SF. Therefore, these new 2.5G products can be widely used in products and applications including TVs, lighting infrastructure, fast chargers, adapters, PC power and industrial power supplies. They are also well suited for hard- and soft-switching topologies.

Magnachip has been delivering high-performance MOSFETs for the last 10 years. Cumulative shipments have now reached 2 billion units since the release of its first SJ MOSFET in 2013. Magnachip has supplied its current flagship 600V SJ MOSFETs to the world's largest TV manufacturers and solidified its competitive edge in the SJ MOSFET market. Recently, major Korean TV manufacturers have stimulated demand by releasing premium models and demand for MOSFETs is expected to increase significantly along with the growth of the premium TV market.

"With industry-proven technologies and products, Magnachip has satisfied the latest design requirements for both consumer and industrial markets," said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. "We will continue to develop cutting-edge power solutions like high-voltage SJ MOSFETs for automotive to expand our product portfolio and bring new capabilities to more applications."

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:




United States (Investor Relations):

So-Yeon Jeong

Jeong Consulting

Tel. +1-408-712-6151

Investor.relations@magnachip.com

USA media / industry analysts:

Mike Newsom

LouVan Communications, Inc.

Tel. +1-617-803-5385

mike@louvanpr.com

Korea / Asia media:

Min A KIM

Senior manager of Public Relations

Tel. +82-2-6903-3392

mina3.kim@maganachip.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnachip-launches-new-generation-of-high-voltage-600v-sj-mosfets-for-wide-range-of-consumer-products-and-industrial-applications-301459642.html

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

