U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.75
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,033.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,640.75
    +16.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.40
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.65
    +1.47 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.20
    +6.30 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    +0.27 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0854
    +0.0056 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.25
    -0.24 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2352
    +0.0064 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1460
    +0.9380 (+0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,199.97
    +70.22 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.70
    +0.85 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,863.03
    +12.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Magnesite Market to See Moderate Growth to $4.5B Spurred by Steelmaking & Construction Industries

IndexBox, Inc.
·3 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to IndexBox's recent report on the global magnesite market, the following key points stand out.

Magnesite Market Forecast

The global magnesite market is projected to grow steadily at a CAGR of 2.1% (2022-2030), rising from $3.8B in 2022 to $4.5B in 2030. This projection reflects the rising demand for magnesite, particularly in the construction, chemical, and metallurgical and automotive industries.

Magnesite is a mineral with the chemical formula MgCO3 (magnesium carbonate). It is a white, crystalline solid, which occurs naturally as a primary mineral in ultramafic rocks and serpentinite. It is also found as a dolomitic limestone and an alteration product of peridotite and serpentinite.

View a sample report and free data online

Magnesite can be used in a variety of industries, including construction, agriculture, glassmaking, and ceramics. It is also used as a refractory material in furnaces and kilns due to its high melting point and low electrical conductivity. In addition, magnesite can be used as an abrasive, fireproofing agent, or soil conditioner.

Magnesite Consumption

Refractories account for the largest share in the global magnesite market, followed by steel and construction. Magnesia is a key raw material used in the production of refractory bricks and shaped refractories, which are used extensively in the lining of furnaces and kilns in the steel, cement and non-ferrous metals industries.

Magnesia-based cements and concretes are used in a variety of applications including flooring tiles, fireproofing materials, insulation products, and soundproofing materials. The growing popularity of green buildings is expected to fuel demand for magnesia-based construction materials as they are low carbon emitting and have high energy efficiency.

The agricultural industry is the third-largest end user of magnesite. Magnesite is used in the production of agricultural fertilizers and pesticides, as it helps to increase the soil pH level and improve its water retention properties. The rising demand for organic farming has increased the demand for magnesite-based fertilizers and pesticides.

The automotive industry is another major consumer of magnesia, using it primarily in catalytic converters and brake pads. Finally, magnesite is also used in a variety of industrial applications including paint, rubber, plastic, adhesives, sealants, and friction materials. Rapid industrialization and urbanization are expected to drive growth in these end use industries over the forecast period.

Consumption by Country

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for magnesite, accounting for over 70% of the global consumption. China is the largest producer and consumer of magnesia in the world, accounting for 65% of total consumption volume.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to remain the largest market for magnesite in the coming decade, due to the growing demand from China and India. North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant market growth.

The increasing environmental concerns are one of the major challenges for the market growth. Stringent environmental regulations in China have led to the closure of several magnesite mines, which has affected the supply of magnesite in the market.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Imerys, Magnezit Group, Sibelco, Al Wataniah United Group, Alcomet Limited, Australian Magnesia Pty Ltd., Huaxinmag Corporation, Jinan Yuxing Chemical Co. Ltd., Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group Co. Ltd., LKAB Minerals Ltd., Anyang Huatuo Metallurgy Co., Ltd., Qixia Tianze Refractory Materials Co., Ltd., Qimingxing New Materials Co., Ltd., Shandong Xinhai Mining Technology & Equipment Inc., American Magnesia & Chemical Company, Dead Sea Magnesia Ltd., Hubei Yuxing Magnesium Industry Co., Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Rio Tinto plc, Showa Denko K.K., Zimco Minerals Pty Ltd., CarboMag SA, Magnesita SA, Sociedad Quimica & Minera De Chile SA, Zemag SA, Emirates Steel Industries, Qatar Steel Company, Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties LLC, Huber Engineered Materials, Inc., HarbisonWalker International, Dead Sea Magnesium Ltd.

Sources

World - Magnesite - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

EU - Magnesite - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Asia - Magnesite - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

U.S. - Magnesite - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


Recommended Stories

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Taiwan Semiconductor, Nvidia, and Skyworks Solutions Rallied Today

    Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were rising on Tuesday, up as much as 3.4%, 4.6%, and 2.2%, before settling into gains of 2.7%, 4%, and 0.6%, respectively, as of 1:42 p.m. ET. The sector-wide optimism was helped along by a positive note from Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya this morning, along with continued optimism over moderating inflation and the broader economy. Arya wrote, "We assume a soft-landing (nonmemory semi sales down [less than 5% year over year], also confirmed by recent Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) results/outlook) as consumer chip inventory correction is completed by [the first half] and as industrial/auto chip pricing remains resilient."

  • Why Tesla Soared and Chinese EV Makers Dropped Tuesday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has ruffled some investors' feathers in recent weeks, as it has slashed prices of its electric vehicle (EV) offerings, first in China and then in Europe and the U.S. Ramifications from those moves continue to drive momentum in the stock. Today that momentum is to the upside, with Tesla stock jumping almost 7% at its morning high. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Tesla shares were still trading up by 4.6%.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • ‘It feels like way too much to lose.’ We had $550K invested and told our adviser we wanted a ‘conservative approach.’ Since then we’ve lost $88K. Should we fire him?

    Question: Two years ago my husband took an early retirement when offered by his company. At that time we had a 401(k) with about $550,000 that we gave to a big financial services firm rep to handle. Answer: There are a few questions to ask here: First, is your withdrawal rate reasonable; second did your adviser do you wrong with those big losses; and third, what do you do about the adviser situation?

  • Why Investors Hung Up on Verizon Today

    On a generally down Tuesday for the stock market, Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) shares did worse than those of many other companies. The telecom giant saw its stock price erode by nearly 2.5%, amid a general slump in tech stocks and related titles, combined with a discouraging price cut from a prominent bank. Before market open, analyst Bryan Craft of Deutsche Bank enacted a 10% cut to his level on Verizon stock.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn't Mince Words After Goldman Sachs Earnings

    The bank's profit plunged 66% in the fourth quarter, with high expenses and weak investment banking revenue.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Microsoft reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees, recruiters

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down recent accounts of Microsoft allegedly preparing to cut thousand of jobs tied to its recruiting department.

  • Trian Fund Management, now pushing for seat at Disney, lost 10.6% in 2022

    Trian Fund Management, the activist investment firm currently pushing for changes plus a board seat at Walt Disney Co, posted a return of negative 10.6% last year when many hedge funds nursed losses, people familiar with the number said. Trian's co-founder, Nelson Peltz, has criticized Disney for bungled succession planning and rising costs at its streaming service and he is pushing for a board seat, arguing he has the operational know-how to help repair the damage. Disney is denying Peltz a board seat, saying the activist investor "lacked the skills and experience" to help the media and entertainment giant.

  • Why Medical Properties Trounced the Market Today

    Thanks to the moves of a pair of analysts, investors have taken more notice of the high-yielding REIT.

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Was Up 4.3% Today

    The major indexes were mixed on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 was down 8 points (0.2%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 392 points (1.1%), while the Nasdaq Composite was down 16 points (0.14%). It is fourth-quarter earnings season, and the market took a bit of a hit today as some of the big bellwether banks reported Tuesday, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs had its worst earnings miss in a decade, as it got hit hard by the slowdown in the investment banking business.

  • 3 of the Cheapest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet to Buy Right Now

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 5.2% to 9.7%, are exceptionally inexpensive and ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Stocks moving after hours: United, Interactive Brokers, Moderna

    Stocks moving after hours on Jan. 17, 2023: United Airlines, Interactive Brokers, Moderna

  • Analysts spell out what new Novavax CEO John Jacobs could mean for the Gaithersburg biotech, its Covid vaccine

    As Novavax Inc. prepares for its next chapter under a new CEO, the Gaithersburg biotech faces a pivotal turning point — still with a chance to change a narrative thus far riddled with just as many setbacks as successes. Industry analysts say Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine is a good product that missed its window to really capitalize on the market opportunity after launching well behind competitors — but that going forward, the company could have more shots on goal. “They still have a chance to turn this around,” said Roger Song, an analyst with New York investment banking firm Jefferies, who covers Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • China Driving Dollar More Than Fed Hikes, BofA Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- While much of the focus in currency markets right now is how the prospect of slowing Federal Reserve rate hikes has helped fuel dollar weakness, the biggest factor may be across the world in China.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fi

  • 2 Down-on-Their-Luck Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The bear market knocked down growth stocks by the dozens last year -- even if these companies didn't report bad news. So, if a particular growth company actually did report disappointing news, losses were much greater.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Suggests It's 32% Undervalued

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AMC ) by...

  • Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans

    Ally Bank and Ally Financial will buy the loans, the company said, giving Carvana a fresh source of funding as it tries to restructure its operations. Carvana said the "poison pill" will help safeguard its "significant" U.S. federal net operating loss (NOLs) that could be available to offset its future taxable income. The company's ability to use the NOLs would be substantially limited if its 5%-shareholders increased their ownership, Carvana said.

  • I ruined my family’s finances by withdrawing from my 401(k) to buy a house – I regret it

    See: I’m a single dad maxing out my retirement accounts and earning $100,000 – how do I make the most of my retirement dollars? Keep in mind however that loans from your employer-based retirement plans are also risky – if you were to separate from your job, for whatever reason, you’d be responsible to pay it back or it would be treated as a distribution. “I wouldn’t advise this or done it this way, but he’s not stuck and it’s not detrimental – it’s just a tough lesson to learn,” said Jordan Benold, a certified financial planner at Benold Financial Planning.

  • Microsoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go Deeper

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. plans to cut jobs in a number of engineering divisions on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, joining the ranks of technology giants that are scaling back as the industry prepares for a prolonged slump in demand.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrin