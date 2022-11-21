U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,957.25
    -16.75 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,664.00
    -111.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,661.50
    -46.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.50
    -7.70 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.00
    -0.08 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.20
    -8.20 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.24 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0304
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0430 (+1.14%)
     

  • Vix

    23.12
    -0.81 (-3.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1851
    -0.0046 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3600
    +0.0350 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,976.92
    -726.58 (-4.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    367.83
    -24.25 (-6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,858.34
    -41.43 (-0.15%)
     

Magnesium Metal Market is Likely to Secure a CAGR of 7% through 2031 Amid Recent Advancements in Automobile Manufacturing and Increasing Adoption in Aviation Capacity | Future Market Insights, Inc.

·6 min read

Increasing Emphasis on Automotive Light-weighting to Boost Demand for Magnesium Metal in Market. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is likely to create opportunities for the market in the coming years.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global magnesium metal market is predicted to grow at a strong CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2031. The target market is set to present significant growth during the forecast period. Progress in the automobile manufacturing, growing adoption in aviation capacity, and a surge in crude steel production are expected to drive the growth in the magnesium metal market during this period of observation.

FMI Logo
FMI Logo

Magnesium metal is a silvery white metal. As one of the lightest metals available for structural applications, magnesium metal is rapidly gaining traction in the global marketplace. Magnesium metal is around 33% lighter than aluminium and nearly 67% lighter than steel and this factor aids in augmenting the demand for the product during the projected period.

Click to get Report Sample@
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1550

One of the most abundant metal, magnesium metal can be obtained form several mineral sources. Magnesium metal is increasingly finding a wide range of applications across multiple industry verticals including the automobile and aviation sectors. Magnesium metal is used in the production of aluminum alloys as magnesium metal enhances physical properties and processability of these alloys. Other important applications of magnesium metal includes die-casting, desulphurization, and others.

Moreover, growing concerns for the environment due to increasing pollution from the transport sector also encourages the increasing use of magnesium metals. As one of the most versatile metals, the use of magnesium metal for automotive parts makes them more stable and lighter in weight. In addition, magnesium metal and magnesium metal alloys are gaining increasing usage in aircraft and aerospace sector. Manufacturers in the aircraft industry are focussing on developing lighter and more fuel-efficient aircraft so as to comply with to strict emission standards and regulations set by diverse regulatory bodies and associations.

As one of the lightest metal, magnesium metal is comparatively more dimensionally stable, immune to high temperatures, and relatively easy to process. In order to effect weight saving without compromising structural strength and effectiveness, The application of magnesium metal in the aerospace and aircraft industry has led to greater structural strength and effectiveness all the while executing a lightweight aircraft. All of these considerations further aid the growth of the magnesium metal market during the forecast period.

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

 "Rising adoption in the automobile and aviation sectors will likely supplement the global growth of the magnesium metal market over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst. 

Key Takeaways:

  • Increasing prospects in automotive and aircraft industry will propel the target market.

  • The magnesium metal market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is expected to present the highest CAGR.

  • MEA and Latin America's magnesium metal market will also register high growth rate during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape 

US Magnesium LLC., Dead Sea Magnesium Ltd, POSCO, RIMA Group, Solikamsk Magnesium Works OAO, Wenxi YinGuang Magnesium Industry (Group) Co., Ltd., Shanxi Wenxi Hongfu Magnesium Co., Ltd., Shanxi Wenxi Zhenxin Magnesium Co., Ltd., Taiyuan Tongxiang Magnesium Co., Ltd., among others are some of the major players in the magnesium metal market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on employing strategies like sales contract and acquiring technical expertise so as to increase their market share. These enterprises also employ tactics like patents and events, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

For your Queries, Talk to Analyst@
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1550

More Insights into Magnesium Metal Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global magnesium metal market, providing historical data and forecast statistics for 2021 to 2031. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of application (die-casting, aluminium alloys, metal reduction, desulphurization, others), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the magnesium metal market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan region will exhibit substantial growth during 2021-2031. This region is predicted to present a high CAGR owing to increasing investment in the automobile sector. The growth in crude steel production also contributes to the growing demand for magnesium metal market in this region.

The magnesium metal market in MEA and Latin America will also present notable growth in the magnesium metal market. These regions will also record heightened growth rates. This primarily due to the expanding aviation sector in these regions.

Magnesium Metal Market: Segmentation

By Application

  • Die-casting

  • Aluminium Alloys

  • Metal Reduction

  • Desulphurization

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Western Europe

  • Eastern Europe

  • Asia Pacific Excl. Japan

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Japan

Report Preview@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/magnesium-metal-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Research Methodology

4. Magnesium Market Overview

  4.1. Introduction

      4.1.1. Magnesium Definition

      4.1.2. Magnesium Market Taxonomy

      4.1.3. Magnesium Applications Overview

  4.2. Magnesium Dynamics

      4.2.1. Drivers

      4.2.2. Restraints

      4.2.3. Opportunity

      4.2.4. Value Chain

      4.2.5. Process & Cost Structure Overview

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain:

Ethylene Glycol Market Share : During the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032, the ethylene glycol Industry is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.3%, anticipated to be valued at US$ 27,130.3 Million.

Ferro Vanadium Market Size : The overall sales of ferro vanadium products are projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 5,898.06 Million by the end of 2032.

Fiber Cement Market Forecast : The global fiber cement market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 17,038 Million in 2022, further gaining market value of US$ 26,970.3 Million by registering a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Flame Proof Lighting Market Demand : The overall sales of Flame Proof Lighting products are projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 9.5% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 1180.4 Mn by the end of 2032.

Flocculant and Coagulant Market Growth : The global flocculant and coagulant market is forecasted to be valued at US$ 6,387.3 Million in 2022. Over the forecast period of 2022-2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnesium-metal-market-is-likely-to-secure-a-cagr-of-7-through-2031-amid-recent-advancements-in-automobile-manufacturing-and-increasing-adoption-in-aviation-capacity--future-market-insights-inc-301682754.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

Recommended Stories

  • 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

    One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards...

  • ‘The next four weeks will be better’: Jim Cramer sees reasons to be more positive on stocks and gives these 2 names his stamp of approval

    Unhappy with the state of the portfolio after miserable 2022 stock market action? You are probably far from alone. Most investors have struggled to make headway in this year’s ongoing bear market, which has provided only short periods of relief. That said, with the year’s end getting ever nearer, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks the bears are showing signs of exhaustion and this spells good news for battered investors. “You’ve got to adjust your mindset to a

  • ‘Stocks and bonds are toast’: Robert Kiyosaki warns central banks can’t fix inflation and that ‘fake’ money is forcing state pensions to pivot — here are 3 real assets he likes now

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is sounding the alarm — again.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Get Greedy With Now

    Given CEO Warren Buffett's straightforward investing advice and a long track record of huge returns, it's not surprising that investors closely follow Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) every move. Berkshire's most surprising purchase in the third quarter was Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), the world's largest microchip manufacturer.

  • Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump's Tax Cuts for The Wealthy

    House Democrats have proposed legislation that could end Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations. If passed, this could implement some of the biggest tax increases in decades. But while these tax changes aim to make good on President … Continue reading → The post Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump Tax Cuts on the Wealthy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Bear Market

    All the top market indices fell into bear market territory on multiple occasions this year. While the market is still down, long-term investors might want to take advantage of some discounted pricing -- particularly for dividend stocks. Since dividend yields have an inverse relationship with pricing, there are plenty of high-quality dividend stocks trading at stock prices creating yields 3 to 6 times higher than the average S&P 500 stock.

  • Better Bear Market Buy: Nio vs. Rivian Stock

    2023 could be a big year for both Nio and Rivian, but one EV stock could rebound faster in the near term.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Definitely Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Schwab’s Liz Ann Sonders Sees Trouble Still Ahead. Where to Invest Now.

    The chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab recommends investors look beyond broad categories of value or growth. "This is time you want to look for great companies without putting blinders on."

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen’s Top 10 Technology Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at billionaire Steve Cohen’s top technology stocks. If you want to see more of billionaire Steve Cohen’s top technology stocks, go directly to Billionaire Steve Cohen’s Top 5 Technology Stocks. Billionaire Steve Cohen is the founder of Point72 Asset Management, a global asset manager that uses discretionary […]

  • Australia Learns There’s No Replacement for the Chinese Consumer

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia has spent big to attract swathes of Indian tourists to its shores, signed a free-trade deal with post-Brexit Britain and uncovered new Middle East markets during its 30-month trade rift with China.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own Platform

  • Is Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading At A 48% Discount?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Alphabet Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) by estimating the...

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Is Uptrend More Than Bear Market Rally? Apple Leads 4 Dow Stocks In Focus

    The market rally faces key resistance, namely the S&P 500 nearing the 200-day line. So is tech titan Apple stock.

  • They Lived Together, Worked Together and Lost Billions Together: Inside Sam Bankman-Fried’s Doomed FTX Empire

    The emerging picture of what went wrong suggests the crypto empire was a mess almost from the start, with few boundaries, financial or personal.

  • Asia shares, oil prices slide on China COVID outbreaks

    The rash of outbreaks across the country has been a setback to hopes for an early easing in strict pandemic restrictions, one reason cited for a 10% slide in oil prices last week. EUROSTOXX 50 futures lost 0.3% and FTSE futures 0.2%.

  • 3 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying During This Bear Market

    Bear markets are awful. Three Fool.com contributors think new Warren Buffett stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), e-commerce titan Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and top semiconductor technologist ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) are buys during this bear market. Billy Duberstein (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC, got a nice 10% boost on the news Warren Buffett took a big stake in the world's largest chipmaker, the stock is still down 50% from its all-time high and still trades for less than 15 times earnings.

  • Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

    With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is a leader in the growing market of telemedicine. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is on its way to becoming more than a coronavirus vaccine stock.

  • The PC boom has gone bust, and we are about to see the results ahead of Black Friday

    The pandemic-fueled PC boom has ended. We'll get a sense of how the fallout will mix with holiday demand and heavy markdowns in the week ahead.

  • FTX Collapse: Elon Musk Takes on a Silicon Valley Powerhouse

    The implosion, within a few days, of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange is a financial fiasco which has not yet revealed all its implications, collateral damage and accountabilities. FTX is a company which was valued at $32 billion in February and had emerged as the savior of crypto firms weakened by the credit crunch caused by the collapse of sister cryptocurrencies Luna and UST, or TerraUSD, in May. The firm, that was the centerpiece of 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, was considered one of the most influential and financially solid players in the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Markets: Bitcoin, other crypto start week lower as FTX collapse continues rumble through the industry

    Bitcoin and Ether both fell in Monday morning trading in Asia along with all of the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.