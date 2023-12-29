Magnetic balls sold at Walmart recalled: Feds say they're too strong, pose ingestion hazards

Relax 5mm Science Kit, Large Hematite Magnets Magnetic Stones Building Blocks recalled Dec. 28, 2023 due to ingestion hazard.

Marble-sized, powerful magnetic balls sold at Walmart are being recalled after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said they are an ingestion hazard.

The Relax 5mm Science Kit, Large Hematite Magnets Magnetic Stones Building Blocks sold exclusively at Walmart.com through Joybuy contains magnetic pieces that are stronger than federally permitted, the Thursday recall release states. Ingesting the magnetic balls can result in blocks in the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death, according to the CPSC.

"Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic balls immediately, take them away from children and contact Joybuy to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled products for a full refund," the release states.

The products were sold exclusively online at Walmart.com between February 2022 and April 2023. There are approximately 4,240 products in circulation eligible a refund, the release states.

2,400 people treated for magnet ingestions, 7 people died

No injuries from this recalled product have been reported.

However, between 2017 and 2021, CPSC estimates that magnet ingestions sent people to the emergency 2,400 times. At least seven people have died from consuming hazardous magnets, CPSC said.

"When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system," the release states. "This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death.

The recalled product includes a set of 216, loose magnetic balls measuring 5mm in diameter with a strong magnetic pull. It also came with a tin storage box and black storage bag.

The remedy for the recall is a refund.

Walmart did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Magnetic ball set sold at Walmart recalled: Relax 5mm Science Kit