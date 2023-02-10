Magnetic field sensor market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global magnetic field sensor market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,718.4 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.29% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 56% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the magnetic field sensor market was valued at USD 3,278.94 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Magnetic Field Sensor Market 2023-2027

Magnetic field sensor market - Five forces

The global magnetic field sensor market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Magnetic field sensor market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Magnetic field sensor market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, and others), technology (hall-effect sensors, magnetoresistive sensors, MEMS sensors, and others).

The automotive segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Magnetic field sensors are used in automotive applications for various functions, such as light detection. Gear detection sensors are one of the types of sensors used in the automotive segment. The rise in investments in autonomous cars is driving the growth of this segment.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global magnetic field sensor market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global magnetic field sensor market.

APAC is estimated to account for 56% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is home to many automotive manufacturers, including Toyota Motor, Nissan Motor, and Mitsubishi Motors. In addition, APAC has abundant availability of raw materials and low establishment and labor costs. This has encouraged companies to set up their production centers in the region. Moreover, the consumption of cars, smartphones, and tablets has increased owing to a rise in disposable income. These factors are driving the demand for magnetic field sensors in the region.

Magnetic field sensor market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand for e-compasses is driving the market growth.

Magnetic field sensors are key components of e-compasses, as they help determine the direction.

Self-driven cars will require numerous magnetic field sensors to ensure that the vehicle moves in the right direction.

E-compasses are also used as navigation tools in gaming devices, tablets, and smartphones.

Therefore, the demand for magnetic field sensors is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Location-based tracking through LTE and LTE-A is a key trend in the market.

The rise in smartphone penetration and developments in technology standards such as LTE and LTE-A will provide new opportunities for magnetic field sensors.

Real-time tracking uses advanced technologies and magnetic field sensors to locate distant objects.

Therefore, the evolution of location-based tracking for monitoring and locating will require magnetic field sensors.

The above factors will fuel the demand for magnetic field sensors during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The increasing time-to-market due to long-drawn design may challenge the market growth.

The fabrication of thin-film magnetic microstructures needs the deposition of conductors, insulators, and other materials for the efficient functioning of magnetic field sensors.

However, most manufacturers use thin-film metal alloys, which lack the required characteristics.

Moreover, the in-house calibration techniques used by manufacturers also increase the time-to-market for magnetic field sensors significantly.

The above factors will hinder the growth of the magnetic field sensors market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this magnetic field sensor market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the magnetic field sensor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the magnetic field sensor market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the magnetic field sensor market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of magnetic field sensor market vendors

Magnetic Field Sensor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 176 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.29% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,718.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.82 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Allegro MicroSystems Inc., ams AG, Analog Devices Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Balluff GmbH, Baumer Holding AG, Crocus Technology International Corp., Diodes Inc., iC Haus GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Lake Shore Cryotronics Inc., Melexis NV, NVE Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Pepperl and Fuchs SE, Sensitec GmbH, TDK Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Vernier Software and Technology LLC, and Honeywell International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

