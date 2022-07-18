U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

The Magnetic Induction Heating Devices Market Is Projected To Witness Evolution At 4.2% CAGR From 2022 To 2032; States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Increasing Demand For Sustainable And Clean Energy Alternatives Is Projected To Propel Sales Of Magnetic Induction Heating Systems Through 2032.

United States, Rockville MD, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global magnetic induction heating devices market accounts for a revenue of US$ 518 million and is anticipated to reach US$ 781.6 million by the end of 2032.

Increasing focus on sustainability and growing need to reduce fossil fuel use are the main factors that are expected to promote demand for magnetic induction heating devices across the forecast period.

Technological advancements in magnetic induction technologies are also anticipated to positively influence magnetic induction heating devices market growth.

Expanding scope of applications is also anticipated to favour magnetic induction heating devices market potential. Increasing demand for sustainable and clean energy alternatives is projected to propel sales of magnetic induction heating systems through 2032.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=550

Key Takeaways:

  • The magnetic induction heating devices market is projected to witness evolution at 4.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

  • The magnetic induction heating devices market in North America accounts for a significant market share of 24.1%.

  • The magnetic induction heating devices market stands at a revenue total of US$ 124.8 million in 2022.

  • Europe magnetic induction heating devices market stands at a value of US$ 113.4 million and holds a market share of 21.9%.

  • China magnetic induction heating devices market stands at a valuation of US$ 74.1 million in 2022 and accounts for a market share of 14.3%.

  • The United States is anticipated to witness high magnetic induction heating device sales owing to the increasing scope of application of induction heating technologies.

Market Developments:

New market entrants could create and launch innovative products that are integrated with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, NFC, etc. Start-ups should also focus on crafting innovative marketing strategies to promote their products and stand out in this highly competitive market space.

  • In August 2021, Xiaomi, a Chinese consumer electronics company, announced the launch of its new MIJIA Ultra-thin Induction Cooker that used induction heating technology. The design is ultra-thin and equipped with NFC app support and XiaoAI.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Magnetic Induction Heating Devices Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=550

Competitive Landscape:

Magnetic induction heating device manufacturers are focusing on integrating advanced induction heating technologies in various devices to create more sustainable solutions.

Magnetic induction heating product suppliers are also adopting innovative marketing strategies to promote their products and increase sales.

  • In November 2021, Havells India Limited, announced the launch of its new campaign to promote its heater based on induction-based heat transfer technology. The Magnatron Water Heater was promoted under the campaign titled “Shower that saves power” and was meant to attract the more environment-conscious consumers in India.

Segmentation of Magnetic Induction Heating Devices Industry Research

  • Magnetic Induction Heating Devices Market by Power Type :

    • 0 to 5 kWh

    • 5 to 10 kWh

    • More than 10 kWh

  • Magnetic Induction Heating Devices Market by Application :

    • Furnaces

    • Welding

    • Cooking

    • Brazing

    • Sealing

    • Heating Treatment

    • Plastic Processing

    • Others

  • Magnetic Induction Heating Devices Market by Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • APAC

    • MEA

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=550

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Magnetic Induction Heating Devices Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by Analysis, By Application (Furnace, Welding, Cooking, Brazing, Sealing, Heating Treatment, Plastic Processing), By Power Type (0 to 5 Kwh, 5 to 10 Kwh, More than 10 Kwh) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Industrial Goods

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned industrial goods team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the industrial goods division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Check out more studies related to Industrial Goods Division, conducted by Fact.MR:

Ammunition Market - Ammunition Market Analysis Report By Caliber (Small, Medium, Large, Rockets, Missiles), By Type (Rimfire, Centerfire Ammunition), By Application (Civil & Commercial, Self Defense), By Region - Global Insights 2022-2032

Waterjet Cutting Machine Market - Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking By Type (Pure, Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machine), By Application (Automotive, Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Mining, Metal Fabrication) - Global Market Insights 2021-2031

Personal Protective Equipment Market - Personal Protective Equipment Market Analysis by Type (Head Protection, Hands & Arms Protection, Foot & Leg Protection, Eye & Face Protection, Hearing Protection, Body Protection, Others), by End Use Industry and Region Forecast - 2022-2032

Construction Equipment Rental Market - Construction Equipment Rental Market Analysis by Product Type (Earth Moving Machinery Rental, Material Handling Machinery Rental, Concrete & Road Construction Machinery Rental), by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Aerial Work Platforms Market - Aerial Work Platforms Market Report By Product Type (Scissor Lifts, Boom Lifts, Other Awps), By End Use Industries (Construction, Entertainment, Commercial Use, Manufacturing) & Regional Forecast, 2021–2031

Brushless DC Motor Market - Brushless DC Motors Market Analysis by Brushless DC Motors by Power (0 -750 Watts, 750 Watts to 3 kW, 3 kW - 75 kW and Above 75 kW), Brushless DC Motors by End User and Region Forecast - 2022-2032

Machine Tools Market - Machine Tools Market Analysis By Product Type (Metal Cutting, Machining Centres & Related Laser, EDM, & Related Lathes, Metal Forming, Presses, Punching & Shearing Machines & Metal Bending & Forming Machine Tools) By End-Use and By Region – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Air Purifier Market - Air Purifier Market By Mounting Type (Fixed, Portable), By Product Type (Upper Air, In-duct), By Technology (HEPA Filtration, Ionic Filters, Activated Carbon Filters), By End User (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel, By Region - Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

Portable Generators Market - Portable Generators Market Report By Power Output (Less than 1 KW, 1-3 KW, 3-5KW, More than 5 KW), By End Use (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Agricultural), By Application (Standby Backup, Continuous Power), By Region - Global Insights 2021-2031

Gardening Equipment Market - Gardening Equipment Market Share & Trends Analysis, By Product (Hand Tools, Cape Cod Weeders, Paving Weeders, Others), By End-Use (Residential Gardening Equipment, Commercial Gardening Equipment), By Distribution Channel & By Region Forecast, 2021-2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


