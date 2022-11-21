U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

Magnetic Materials Market Size to Grow by USD 10.99 Trillion, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies such as Attractive Discount Offers - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The magnetic materials market size is expected to grow by USD 10.99 trillion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period. Technavio's reports are compiled based on a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. This report comprises a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments to help organizations plan business strategies. Download a Free Sample Report  Right Away!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Magnetic Materials Market 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The magnetic materials market is fragmented. The growing competition in the market has a direct impact on its growth potential. Hence, vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on differentiating themselves from other competitors based on a wide variety of offerings, quality, price points, and attractive discount offers to compete in the market They are also investing heavily in building their brand image and technology.

Market Segmentation

  • Magnetic Materials Market Split by Application

  • Magnetic Materials Market Split by Product

  • Magnetic Materials Market Split by Geography

Top Key players of the Magnetic Materials Market

  • Alliance LLC

  • Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp.

  • Bunting Magnetics Co.

  • Carpenter Technology Corp.

  • Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

  • DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES

  • Dura Magnetics Inc.

  • Electron Energy Corp.

  • Grundfos Holding AS

  • Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co. Ltd.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Integrated Technologies Group

  • Lynas Rare Earths Ltd.

  • Magna Tronix Pvt. Ltd.

  • Magnaworks Technology Inc.

  • Magnet Expert Ltd

  • Master Magnetics Inc.

  • TDK Corp.

  • Toshiba Corp.

  • Tytek Industries Inc.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now


Imperative Insights on the Following Aspects

  • What was the size of the global magnetic materials industry by value in 2021?

  • What will be the size of the global magnetic materials industry in 2026?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global magnetic materials industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global magnetic materials market?

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

The magnetic materials market report presents critical information and factual data about the magnetic materials industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the magnetic materials market study. The product range of the magnetic materials industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the magnetic materials market report, and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

Why buy?

  • Identify growth strategies across markets

  • Analyze your competitor market

  • Assess the financial performance of competitors

Refine Your Business Goals by Buying the Magnetic Materials Market report Now! @ https://www.technavio.com/addtocartfd?sku=IRTNTR44816

The magnetic materials market report gives an overview of the magnetic materials industry by analyzing various key segments of this magnetic materials market based on the application, product, and geography. The regional distribution of the magnetic materials market across the globe is considered for the magnetic materials industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the magnetic materials market from 2022 to the forecasted year.

Browse Magnetic Materials Market-related Details @ https://www.technavio.com/report/magnetic-materials-market-industry-analysis

Related Reports

Soft Magnetic Material Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The soft magnetic material market share is expected to increase by USD 4.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.94%. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (electronics, automotive, energy, industrial, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market by Materials and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The semiconductor packaging materials market share is expected to increase by USD 14.414 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5%. This report extensively covers segmentation by material (organic substrate, lead frames, bonding wires, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Magnetic Materials Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 10.99 trillion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.0

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alliance LLC, Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Bunting Magnetics Co., Carpenter Technology Corp., Daido Steel Co. Ltd., DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES, Dura Magnetics Inc., Electron Energy Corp., Grundfos Holding AS, Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Integrated Technologies Group, Lynas Rare Earths Ltd., Magna Tronix Pvt. Ltd., Magnaworks Technology Inc., Magnet Expert Ltd, Master Magnetics Inc., TDK Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Tytek Industries Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Electronics and instrumentation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Hard magnetic materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Soft magnetic materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp.

  • 11.4 Carpenter Technology Corp.

  • 11.5 Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

  • 11.6 DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES

  • 11.7 Dura Magnetics Inc.

  • 11.8 Electron Energy Corp.

  • 11.9 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 11.10 Lynas Rare Earths Ltd.

  • 11.11 TDK Corp.

  • 11.12 Toshiba Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations


About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Luxury Furniture Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnetic-materials-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-10-99-trillion-vendors-to-deploy-growth-strategies-such-as-attractive-discount-offers---technavio-301681658.html

SOURCE Technavio

