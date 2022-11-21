Magnetic Materials Market Size to Grow by USD 10.99 Trillion, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies such as Attractive Discount Offers - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The magnetic materials market size is expected to grow by USD 10.99 trillion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period. Technavio's reports are compiled based on a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. This report comprises a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments to help organizations plan business strategies. Download a Free Sample Report Right Away!

The magnetic materials market is fragmented. The growing competition in the market has a direct impact on its growth potential. Hence, vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on differentiating themselves from other competitors based on a wide variety of offerings, quality, price points, and attractive discount offers to compete in the market They are also investing heavily in building their brand image and technology.

Alliance LLC

Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp.

Bunting Magnetics Co.

Carpenter Technology Corp.

Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES

Dura Magnetics Inc.

Electron Energy Corp.

Grundfos Holding AS

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Integrated Technologies Group

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd.

Magna Tronix Pvt. Ltd.

Magnaworks Technology Inc.

Magnet Expert Ltd

Master Magnetics Inc.

TDK Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Tytek Industries Inc.

What was the size of the global magnetic materials industry by value in 2021?

What will be the size of the global magnetic materials industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global magnetic materials industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global magnetic materials market?

The magnetic materials market report presents critical information and factual data about the magnetic materials industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the magnetic materials market study. The product range of the magnetic materials industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the magnetic materials market report, and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

The magnetic materials market report gives an overview of the magnetic materials industry by analyzing various key segments of this magnetic materials market based on the application, product, and geography. The regional distribution of the magnetic materials market across the globe is considered for the magnetic materials industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the magnetic materials market from 2022 to the forecasted year.

Soft Magnetic Material Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The soft magnetic material market share is expected to increase by USD 4.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.94%. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (electronics, automotive, energy, industrial, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market by Materials and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The semiconductor packaging materials market share is expected to increase by USD 14.414 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5%. This report extensively covers segmentation by material (organic substrate, lead frames, bonding wires, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Magnetic Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.99 trillion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alliance LLC, Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Bunting Magnetics Co., Carpenter Technology Corp., Daido Steel Co. Ltd., DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES, Dura Magnetics Inc., Electron Energy Corp., Grundfos Holding AS, Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Integrated Technologies Group, Lynas Rare Earths Ltd., Magna Tronix Pvt. Ltd., Magnaworks Technology Inc., Magnet Expert Ltd, Master Magnetics Inc., TDK Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Tytek Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

